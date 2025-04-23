PA Daily | Bitcoin rises to fifth place in global asset market value ranking; Tesla holds $951 million in BTC

PANews
2025/04/23 17:30
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,196+1,29%
Bitcoin
BTC$117.130,77-1,08%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,249-2,03%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02744-0,36%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0,02296-3,52%

Today's news tips:

Trump: No intention to fire Powell, but Fed should lower rates

Bitcoin rises to fifth place in global asset market capitalization ranking

Tesla holds $951 million worth of Bitcoin

Trump admits that US tariffs on Chinese imports are too high and are expected to be significantly reduced

Arthur Hayes: BTC may break away from its association with technology stocks, and BTC may rise all the way to $200,000 after breaking through $110,000

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$936 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

Today's Fear and Greed Index rose to 72, and market sentiment is in a greedy state

Interoperability project Analog completes $15 million in new round of financing

Regulatory/Macro

Trump: No intention to fire Powell, but Fed should lower rates

According to Cailian News, US President Trump said that the Federal Reserve should lower interest rates and he has no intention of firing Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. In addition, Trump also expressed the hope that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell would take more aggressive action on the issue of interest rates.

Bitcoin rises to fifth place in global asset market capitalization ranking

According to the latest data from 8marketcap, Bitcoin has surpassed Alphabet (Google) and risen to fifth place in global asset market value.

Tesla holds $951 million worth of Bitcoin

According to Cryptonews, Tesla's latest financial report shows that as of the end of the first quarter, it held $951 million worth of Bitcoin, a slight decrease from $1.076 billion at the end of last year. The position began to accumulate in early 2021. According to Arkham data, Tesla did not conduct any crypto asset transactions this quarter and currently holds 11,509 Bitcoins.

Trump admits that US tariffs on Chinese imports are too high and are expected to be significantly reduced

According to Sina News, US President Trump made a public speech on Tuesday (April 22) local time, admitting that the current US tariffs on Chinese exports are too high and that the tax rate is expected to be significantly reduced. This marks that Trump has softened his attitude on his signature tariff policy. On Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Benson also said at a JPMorgan Chase event that the tariff war between China and the United States will soon cool down.

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply higher, all up more than 2%.

According to Cailian News, U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 2.66%, the Nasdaq up 2.71%, and the S&P 500 up 2.51%. European stock markets closed higher across the board, with Germany's DAX30 index up 0.41%. International crude oil rose nearly 2%, while spot gold fell about 1%, and once stood above $3,500 per ounce during the session.

Cantor to form $3 billion crypto venture with SoftBank and Tether to invest in Bitcoin

According to FT, three people familiar with the matter revealed that Cantor Fitzgerald, led by Brandon Lutnick, son of US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, is working with SoftBank, Tether and Bitfinex to build a multi-billion dollar Bitcoin acquisition platform. The platform raised $200 million in January and will use the funds to create a new company called 21 Capital, which will obtain $3 billion worth of Bitcoin from other investors and companies. Tether will contribute $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, while SoftBank and Bitfinex will contribute $900 million and $600 million respectively.

The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in May has dropped to 91.7%.

According to CME's "Fed Watch", the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in May is 91.7%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 8.3%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in June is 32.8%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 61.8%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 5.3%.

Viewpoint

Analysis: ETH's biggest potential selling pressure is around $1,860, and if it breaks through, it will rise back to $2,000

According to IntoTheBlock, ETH's market value has increased by 12% in the past 24 hours. On-chain data shows that there is less resistance in the future, with the maximum potential selling pressure around $1,860. If this area is broken, ETH is expected to further rise to the psychological barrier of $2,000.

Arthur Hayes: BTC may break away from its association with technology stocks, and BTC may rise all the way to $200,000 after breaking through $110,000

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, said that Trump may push for tariffs again in the future, but Bitcoin will not be affected like technology stocks. Bitcoin will benefit from high debt levels and deflationary policies that are difficult to maintain. He believes that the Treasury's debt repurchase program provides liquidity to the market, allowing Bitcoin to find support in uncertainty. It is expected that Bitcoin may climb all the way to $200,000 after breaking through $110,000, which may trigger a trend from Bitcoin to other cryptocurrencies and start a new "altcoin season."

Analysis: $95,000 is a key short-term stop loss for BTC, Bitcoin appears to be regaining its bullish momentum

According to official news from Matrixport, the price of Bitcoin has risen to $93,632, and the recent strong rebound has verified the optimistic outlook for Bitcoin. As market concerns about Trump's tariff remarks have eased, speculative activities have increased significantly and the number of open contracts has risen sharply. Although the key short-term stop loss level of $95,000 has not yet been broken, this breakthrough may be realized soon as market confidence increases. Bitcoin seems to be regaining its bullish momentum.

Project News

Coinbase will launch tokenbot (CLANKER) on the Base network

According to the official announcement, Coinbase will launch the tokenbot (CLANKER) on the Base network. Please do not send this asset through other networks, otherwise funds may be lost. Transfers of this asset are open in regions where Coinbase and Coinbase Exchange support trading. If liquidity conditions are met, the CLANKER-USD trading pair will be launched in phases on or after 0:00 on April 24, and support may be limited in some regions.

DWF Labs Partners with Mask Network and Invests $5 Million in $MASK Tokens

DWF Labs announced a strategic partnership with Mask Network and invested $5 million in $MASK tokens to promote the development of the decentralized social layer and Web3 ecosystem.

Important data

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$936 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

According to SoSoValue data, yesterday (April 22, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$936 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net inflow in a single day yesterday was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a single-day net inflow of US$267 million. Currently, ARKB's total net inflow has reached US$2.868 billion. The second is Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$254 million. Currently, FBTC's total net inflow has reached US$11.623 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is US$103.345 billion, and the ETF net asset ratio (market value to total Bitcoin market value) is 5.71%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$36.693 billion.

Today's Fear and Greed Index rose to 72, and market sentiment is in a greedy state

According to Alternative data, the crypto panic and greed index rose to 72 today, compared to 47 yesterday, and the market sentiment is in a "greedy" state. Note: The panic index threshold is 0-100, including indicators: volatility (25%) + market trading volume (25%) + social media heat (15%) + market research (15%) + Bitcoin's proportion in the entire market (10%) + Google hot word analysis (10%).

Financing

Payment gateway Inflow completes $1.1 million seed round of financing, with participation from Rockstart and others

Payment gateway Inflow has completed a $1.1 million seed round of financing, with participation from Rockstart, GnosisVC, Alliance, Plug And Play, and Stake Capital. Angel investors include Ledger co-founder Nicolas Bacca, Primonial REIM co-founder Stephanie Lacroix, and TEMPUS SHOP founder Tempus.

Interoperability project Analog completes $15 million in new round of financing

According to CoinDesk, Analog, a blockchain project that unifies liquidity across multiple networks, announced that it has raised $15 million through token sales, and digital asset financing company Bolts Capital has completed the token purchase, bringing Analog's total support to $36 million. Analog plans to use the funds to develop interoperability tools such as the Omnichain Analog Token Standard (OATS), which supports the transfer of fungible and non-fungible assets across blockchains. Also in the works is Firestarter, a real-world asset (RWA) market for tokenizing real estate, collectibles, and income-generating items.

Arch Labs Completes $13 Million Series A Funding, Led by Pantera Capital

According to Chainwire, Bitcoin infrastructure company Arch Labs has completed a $13 million Series A financing round with a valuation of $200 million. This round of financing was led by Pantera Capital, with other strategic investors also participating. The funds will accelerate the development and release of ArchVM, which can achieve fast, secure and fully verifiable smart contract functions on Bitcoin. According to reports, Arch Labs is a software development company and a core contributor to Arch Network. Arch Network is a bridgeless execution platform that can achieve smart contract-like functions on Bitcoin. Previously, Arch Labs raised $7 million, led by Multicoin Capital.

DAO infrastructure provider Tally completes $8 million Series A financing, led by AppWorks and others

According to CoinDesk, DAO infrastructure provider Tally has completed an $8 million Series A financing round, aiming to expand its governance technology to more crypto-native decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). This round of financing was led by AppWorks and Blockchain Capital, with participation from companies such as BitGo. According to reports, Tally's most famous product is the Tally protocol, which provides support for infrastructure to help leading protocols conduct effective on-chain governance of their DAOs, including Arbitrum, Uniswap DAO, ZKsync, Wormhole, Eigenlayer, Obol, and Hyperlane. The platform was originally a DAO governance tool and has now grown into the most widely adopted software stack for on-chain organizations on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. Tally had previously raised $7.5 million in two rounds of financing in 2021.

Astra Fintech Launches $100 Million Fund to Support Solana’s Growth in Asia

According to Cointelegraph, Astra Fintech, a global blockchain payment provider, announced that it has established a $100 million fund to support the development of the Solana ecosystem in Asia. Through the fund, Astra Fintech plans to invest funds to accelerate the development of related projects and establish partnerships with developers, companies and regulators. The fund's operating base will be based in South Korea. The fund will focus on projects and developers engaged in PayFi solutions, a series of systems that use blockchain technology to facilitate payments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,02766-6,77%
U
U$0,02697-1,56%
FOX Token
FOX$0,03114-10,90%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,193+1,23%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09984+8,36%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001913+0,52%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0,003122+17,54%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0,00484+0,83%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,06831+241,55%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24,4965+1,75%
Movement
MOVE$0,1351+0,07%
Tranchess
CHESS$0,07093-2,76%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:28

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

Kroma L2 network will be shut down on June 26, $KRO needs to be migrated to Ethereum