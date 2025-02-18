A look at 15 BNB Chain ecosystem AI Agents: Most are low-market-cap projects, only MyShell has the highest financing scale

PANews
2025/02/18 09:08
Binance Coin
BNB$831.55-0.47%
Capverse
CAP$0.0652+1.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01536--%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1236+1.22%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228+0.32%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After successfully stirring up the market liquidity dispute with the popularity of MEME, AI Agent on BNB Chain seems to be becoming the focus of a new round of market attention. On February 16, Binance founder CZ revealed in a post that he heard that the team was making a new video tutorial to teach people how to create AI Agent on BNB Chain. Subsequently, AI concept coins on BNB Chain ushered in a general rise, but CZ also made it clear that he would not promote any AI Agent tokens and hoped to see more blockchain-based AI Agent development, especially projects with practical use scenarios.

In fact, BNB Chain announced the launch of a one-click, code-free AI Agent collection solution in January this year, aiming to provide developers with tools to create and deploy AI Agents in the Web3 field, thereby continuing to build an AI First BNB Chain. In this article, PANews counts 15 AI Agent coin issuance projects on BNB Chain, most of which are low-market-cap projects, with only MyShell, Cookie DAO and ChainGPT exceeding the 100 million US dollar mark. At the same time, 8 projects have received financing of varying sizes, among which MyShell has the highest investment amount, and the investment lineup behind it is also quite strong.

MyShell（ SHELL ）

MyShell is a decentralized AI consumer layer that allows creators to build artificial intelligence agents or robots that consumers or users can use. The ecosystem includes multiple tools and services such as OpenVoice, MeloTTS and Alice. Not long ago, MyShell launched the SHELL token generation event on Binance Wallet and PancakeSwap, which was oversubscribed by more than 100 times. On February 16, MyShell launched three updates to its self-developed open source ShellAgent framework: ShellAgent protocol, comprehensive IM integration and on-chain intelligence. These updates will simplify the development process, enhance user experience and expand application scenarios.

To date, MyShell has publicly received three rounds of financing, with a total amount of approximately US$16.6 million. Investors include YZi Labs, Dragonfly, OKX Ventures, GSR, Animoca Brands, Bankless Ventures, Balaji Srinivasan and HashKey Capital.

CoinGecko data shows that as of February 17, SHELL's circulating market value was US$140 million.

Cookie DAO ( COOKIE)

Cookie.fun is the index and data layer for all AI Agents, supporting the display of the biggest winners in mind share, smart attention, engagement, and on-chain data. Cookie.fun's developer Cookie3 is the MarketingFi platform and Web3 AI marketing solution, which has received $5.8 million in two rounds of financing, with investors including SkyVision Capital, Animoca Brands, Spartan Group, Hartmann Capital, LD Capital, Master Ventures, and Jsquare.

Binance market data shows that as of February 17, the circulating market value of COOKIE was nearly US$120 million.

ChainGPT (CGPT)

ChainGPT is an AI-driven platform that aims to simplify blockchain and cryptocurrency concepts and make them accessible to everyone, from beginners to enterprises. It includes a variety of tools such as AI chatbots, smart contract generators, trading assistants, NFT creators, and security tools.

CoinGecko data shows that as of February 17, CGPT's circulating market value was US$110 million.

DIN (DIN)

DIN is the first blockchain designed for AI Agent jointly launched by BNB Chain and NodeReal. It aims to provide comprehensive infrastructure for AI agents and dAI-Apps, covering scalable AI data support, RAG knowledge base integration, large language model operations (LLMOps) and AI generated content (AIGC) monetization, etc. DIN has received US$8 million in two rounds of financing, with participating institutions including YZi Labs, HashKey Capital, NGC Ventures, Manta Network, Moonbeam, Shima Capital and IVC.

CoinGecko data shows that as of February 17, DIN's market value was approximately US$39.9 million.

Holoworld AI (AVA)

Holoworld AI is a Web3 AI+3D entertainment social network that uses AI to interact with users and create virtual characters that users love. Agent Market is its first agent launch platform and market, which has been launched on Solana and BNB Chain.

GMGN data shows that as of February 17, AVA's circulating market value was US$38.8 million.

RichQUACK ( QUACK )

RichQUACK is a MEME project on BNB Chain. It has launched the AI Agent product RichQUACK, which aims to be ready to capture the latest market hotspots at any time.

GMGN data shows that as of February 17, QUACK's market capitalization reached US$27.2 million.

Creator.Bid（BID）

Creator.Bid allows users to create and issue AI Agents with one click. It once publicly sold tokens on Binance Wallet to raise $2.5 million, which was sold out in 3 minutes. In addition, Creator.Bid also received investments from Mechanism Capital, Zee Prime Capital, MH Ventures, SkyVision Capital, and Moonrock Capital, but did not disclose the specific amount.

GMGN data shows that as of February 17, BID's market value reached US$21.7 million.

REVOX（ REX）

REVOX is a blockchain intelligent management platform based on AI Agents. It can provide developers and users with a complete solution to support DeFAI, AI asset issuance and AI Agent creation. It has received support from Binance Labs' eighth season MVB program. REVOX has received multiple rounds of investment of over US$2 million from investors including SevenX Ventures, HashKey Capital, Foresight Ventures, Skyland Ventures, Cointelegraph and Arweave SCP Ventures.

CoinGecko data shows that as of February 17, the circulating market value of REX reached US$16.74 million.

Banana For Scale (BANANA)

Banana For Scale is an AI-driven MEME project on BNB Chain. It relies on AI technology to analyze market trends and user behavior, and has received investment from Four.meme, a BNB ecosystem PUMP platform.

GMGN data shows that as of February 17, BANANA's market value reached US$15.6 million.

AICell ( AICELL )

AICell is an AI Agent project built on BNB Chain. Users can combine various AI services into workflows, similar to Lego blocks, use smart contracts to perform tasks such as data analysis or content creation, develop tailored solutions and promote the use of decentralized AI Agents. It is one of the winning projects of the BNB Chain 2024 Q1 hackathon.

GMGN data shows that as of February 17, AICELL's market value reached US$13.78 million.

Catton AI (CATTON)

Catton AI combines AI NPCs with DNA-based gameplay and is the number one cross-IP gaming platform on Telegram, with over 700,000 social users.

GMGN data shows that as of February 17, CATTON’s market value reached US$12.8 million.

Eliza (ELIZA)

On February 13, BNB Chain announced the launch of a dedicated plug-in for the Eliza framework, providing seamless integration for AI-driven on-chain operations. The main features of the Eliza AI framework with the BNB Chain plug-in include: support for multiple large language models (LLMs) such as OpenAI's GPT, Claude, and Llama, which can meet different AI needs.

CoinGecko data shows that as of February 17, ELIZA's circulating market value was US$10.7 million.

Shieldeum (SDM)

Shieldeum's sdm.fun is a crypto solution for tracking AI tokens and deploying AI-driven solutions. Shieldeum received investment from V3V Ventures in 2020.

GMGN data shows that as of February 17, SDM's market value reached US$2.9 million.

BNB Agents（ BNBAI）

BNB Agents is an AI Agent hub and launch platform on BNB Chain, designed to help users create and deploy AI-driven tokens. CoinGecko data shows that as of February 17, the circulating market value of BNBAI is approximately US$2.9 million.

Rena AI (RENA)

Rena AI is the first on-chain fund based on the decentralized AI Agent network DeAgentAI, which can realize intelligent market analysis, risk management and strategy execution, bringing professional investment experience to Web3 users. According to the DeAgentAI team at the end of January this year, the on-chain fund is currently mainly participated by institutions, and plans to open the autonomous trading function to a wider market within the next 30 days, so that more users can participate in AI-driven smart investment.

CoinGecko data shows that as of February 17, RENA's circulating market value was approximately US$1.8 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02773-6.00%
U
U$0.02489-7.81%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03117-7.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.212+2.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1+7.95%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001915+1.10%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00488+1.24%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06507+225.35%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076--%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 19:40

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

KULR Q2 2025: Bitcoin Gains Drive $8.14M Net Income Despite Wider Operating Loss