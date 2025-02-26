OSL Trading Time: The market may enter a consolidation period before the next decline, and the behavior of large investors will become a key indicator

PANews
2025/02/26 12:30
MAY
MAY$0,05011-%2,03

OSL Trading Time: The market may enter a consolidation period before the next decline, and the behavior of large investors will become a key indicator

1. Market observation

Keywords: XRP, ETH, BTC

The current cryptocurrency market is in a turbulent period, with Bitcoin and Ethereum, as the core of market development, performing particularly well. The entire cryptocurrency market suffered a downturn on Tuesday, with major currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Dogecoin suffering heavy losses. The total market value has fallen back below the $3 trillion mark, and a period of consolidation is expected before the next decline.

As for Bitcoin, the market has struggled in the face of aggressive investor sentiment, causing the price to fall below the $90,000 mark recently. On the regulatory level, several states are cautious about Bitcoin: Pennsylvania's Attorney General issued a warning that Bitcoin ATM fraud methods are becoming increasingly sophisticated; at the same time, South Dakota and Montana both rejected the Bitcoin Reserve Act proposal due to Bitcoin's high volatility and lack of practical application. Although Bernstein analysts predict that Bitcoin is expected to reach $200,000, the realization of this goal remains uncertain under current market conditions.

The Ethereum ecosystem is also facing multiple challenges. On the governance level, Executive Director Aya Miyaguchi resigned due to criticism of her role in the Ethereum Foundation. On the technical level, Ethereum's upgraded version Pectra experienced outages after its release due to developers' failure to specify the correct smart contract address. However, it is worth noting that Ethereum's cost basis distribution has shown a positive downward trend, indicating that investor sentiment and confidence in the currency are rising.

In terms of market dynamics, the well-known trading platform Bybit received a large number of Ethereum deposits from Mirana Ventures' Arkham despite suffering an elaborate malware attack last week that cost it more than $1.5 billion. This phenomenon occurred against the backdrop of tariff uncertainty and Bitcoin falling below key support levels, highlighting the complexity of the market.

Looking ahead, the behavior of large investors (whales) will be a key indicator of market direction. Data shows that these large investors have transferred 26,430 BTC to known accumulation addresses. However, market signals indicate that Bitcoin's market structure is facing the threat of potential price adjustments and weakening support levels, and we need to continue to pay attention to future market developments.

2. Key data (as of 10:30 HKT on February 26)

  • S&P 500: 5,955.25 (+1.25% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,026.39 (-1.47% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.324% (-25.20 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 106.37 (-1.95% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $88,598 (-5.16% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $84.7 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,485.23 (-25.70% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $39.25 billion

3. ETF flows (February 25 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$773.41 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$50.08 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Second estimate of GDP quarterly growth rate (21:30, February 28)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 3.1% / Expected: 2.3%

Core PCE price index month-on-month (21:30, February 28)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 0.2% / Expected: 0.3%

Personal consumption expenditure month-on-month (09:30, February 28)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 0.7% / Expected: 0.2%

5. Hot News

Hemi mainnet will be launched on March 12, integrating Bitcoin and Ethereum ecosystems

Ethereum Foundation Executive Director Aya Miyaguchi to Move to Chairman

AI company Anthropic plans to raise $3.5 billion at a valuation of $61.5 billion

Aave votes to suspend Polygon PoS chain lending, which may lead to a loss of more than $300 million in TVL

SEC ends investigation into Uniswap Labs without taking enforcement action

SEC confirms receipt of Grayscale Ethereum spot ETF pledge application

In the past hour, BlackRock deposited 18,168.3 ETH and 1,800 BTC to Coinbase

Market News: Nasdaq has submitted 19b-4 application documents for Grayscale DOT ETF

BTC falls below $87,000, down 7.84% on the day

Binance Pre Market launches upside circuit breaker mechanism

Upbit will list COW’s Korean Won, BTC and USDT trading pairs

Matrixport: Bitcoin has fallen below the rising extended wedge, beware of the downside risk of low trading volume

Time.fun founder: We will consider issuing platform tokens in the future, but at this stage we will focus on the market fit of the product

US SEC accepts Cardano spot ETF application submitted by Grayscale

Fed's Goolsbee: We need to wait and see Trump's policies before resuming rate cuts

Trump officially announced that the tariff plan on Mexico and Canada will be implemented as scheduled

Most tokens have fallen by 30% to 80% since mid-December last year, and the market value of SOL has shrunk by about US$50 billion in a single month.

Today, the Fear and Greed Index dropped to 25, the lowest since September 2024, and the market turned into a state of extreme fear.

Citadel Securities, a large Wall Street market maker, plans to enter the cryptocurrency market making field

Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin could drop to $70,000

Ethereum Pectra Upgrade Activated on Holesky Testnet but Failed to Confirm, Developers Are Investigating

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,02773-%6,00
U
U$0,02489-%7,81
FOX Token
FOX$0,03117-%7,53
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,212+%2,12
Moonveil
MORE$0,1+%7,95
Notcoin
NOT$0,001915+%1,10
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0,002875+%10,32
Wagmi
WAGMI$0,00488+%1,24
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,06507+%225,35
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000076--%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 19:40

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

KULR Q2 2025: Bitcoin Gains Drive $8.14M Net Income Despite Wider Operating Loss