Traditional gift card platforms enter Web3. How does Raise, which has raised a total of $220 million, enter the crypto consumption track?

PANews
2025/02/28 08:31
Moonveil
MORE$0.09997+7.57%

Traditional gift card platforms enter Web3. How does Raise, which has raised a total of $220 million, enter the crypto consumption track?

Author: Weilin, PANews

On February 26, Fortune reported that Raise, a crypto gift card platform, announced that it had completed a $63 million strategic financing, led by Haun Ventures, with participation from Paper Ventures, Selini Capital, GSR, and Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, a blockchain. Although the company did not disclose the valuation of this round of financing, the amount of financing and the background of investors have attracted attention.

This round of financing brings Raise’s total financing to more than $220 million, with previous investments coming from Accel, Paypal and New Enterprise Associates (NEA).

From traditional gift card trading platforms to Web3

Raise was founded in 2013 by George Bousis, who had just graduated from college two years ago and noticed that the US market was flooded with gift cards, but consumers had nowhere to sell them. So he launched a platform that allows users to trade discounted gift cards for Fortune 500 brands like Airbnb, Walmart, and Instacart. Since then, Raise has facilitated more than $5 billion in gift card purchases and sales on its platform.

In his view, the gift card industry, like much of the payments infrastructure, is a tangled mess of overlapping companies, including money processors, card manufacturers and distributors, issuing banks and compliance firms.

However, as blockchain technology matured, Bousis realized that blockchain could bring deeper changes to the gift card industry - not only eliminating intermediaries and reducing transaction costs, but also improving transaction security and preventing gift card fraud.

Currently, Raise has three products: Raise App, API solutions and gift card trading market.

“I started exploring tokenizing gift cards very early in 2014,” he said. He realized issuing blockchain-based gift cards in the 2010s wasn’t going to happen, but he kept an eye on the crypto industry. By 2022, he thought the technology had matured enough to be ready for the change. Over the next two and a half years, he said, the company invested about $25 million, which came from the company’s profits and balance sheet, to build the blockchain platform.

George Bousis believes blockchain technology can simplify the decades-old payment system for gift cards, and he says he will eventually invest more than $100 million to build what he calls a “smart card.”

Collaborated with Polkadot Community Foundation to support crypto wallets

Unlike the habits in Asian countries, gift cards have almost become a "necessity" for American consumers during the holiday season every year. They often surpass popular products such as AirPods, PlayStation or popular vinyl albums to become the first choice for holiday gifts. According to market data, about 40% of consumers' total holiday spending is used to buy gift cards. The popularity of such gift cards is not only due to their convenience and flexibility, but also because they can meet the needs of both givers and receivers.

After consumers purchase gift cards, they typically redeem them within six months, with a redemption rate of over 70%. However, the use of gift cards declines over time. Research shows that after one year, less than 80% of gift cards are redeemed.

In Raise's crypto gift card process, consumers purchase gift cards from participating retailers and deposit funds into Raise, which then uses stablecoins to hold these funds in escrow for the retailer. Once the customer uses the gift card, Raise transfers the funds in the escrow account to the retailer via ACH (a U.S. electronic payment network) or stablecoins. Bousis said the current payment process is subject to changing regulations.

Bousis believes that this system (which will eventually be decentralized through a nonprofit organization and cryptocurrency) will be cheaper than the current gift card payment infrastructure. And, because records are stored in a permanent database that no one controls, it is expected to make the system more secure and fraud-proof. For now, Raise will only issue digital gift cards, not physical ones.

Currently, Raise has expanded into the blockchain payment industry through cooperation with the Polkadot Community Foundation (PCF), and plans to integrate into the DOT Wallet. In addition, the company has also added support for digital wallets such as MetaMask, Phantom, and Coinbase Wallet in August 2024 through cooperation with WalletConnect.

Bousis said there is a lot of interest from retailers, and while he wouldn’t name specific retailers, he said he’s working with Fortune 500 companies and “the biggest brands.”

Along with the announcement of the funding, Raise welcomed new board members. The board members include former crypto industry executives Marco Santori, who was the chief legal officer of crypto exchange Kraken, and Bjorn Wagner, who was the CEO of Parity Technologies (the company behind the Polkadot blockchain). In addition, Raise also appointed Honey co-founder and former CEO George Ruan, and GrubHub founder and former CEO Matt Maloney.

Bousis declined to disclose the company's valuation at the time of the financing. He said the financing valuation would not be lower than the startup's valuation in the D round of financing, which PitchBook data showed was $675 million at the time. The financing included primary and secondary equity sales and token subscription rights (crypto startups promise venture capital firms a portion of unreleased cryptocurrencies). He also said that the $63 million raised through crypto investments was not because Rasie was facing a shortage of funds. Raise's business, which has been in operation for more than ten years, is currently profitable. The payment process in the gift card industry may therefore usher in a change. In the future, with strong financing support and extensive retailer cooperation, Raise may be able to bring new growth catalysts to the Web3 consumer track.

References:

https://fortune.com/2025/02/26/exclusive-raise-nets-63-million-in-round-led-by-haun-ventures-to-build-a-crypto-platform-for-gift-cards/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02773-6.00%
U
U$0.02489-7.81%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03117-7.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.212+2.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1+7.95%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001915+1.10%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00488+1.24%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06507+225.35%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076--%
Share
PANews2025/04/28 19:40

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge

KULR Q2 2025: Bitcoin Gains Drive $8.14M Net Income Despite Wider Operating Loss