Tips for entrepreneurs: 7 common pitfalls in building AI agents

PANews
2025/03/04 17:10
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01532-0.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1224-0.24%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001915+1.26%

Tips for entrepreneurs: 7 common pitfalls in building AI agents

Author: 0xJeff , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Driven by the global AI wave, crypto AI Agent has set off a craze, and many AI Agent projects have sprung up. How to successfully build an Agent project? What are the common misunderstandings? Crypto KOL 0xJeff published an article summarizing common pitfalls.

Over the past few months, I’ve spoken with hundreds of AI agent teams. Many of them fall into the same common pitfalls. Here are seven of the biggest mistakes I’ve seen in those conversations, along with tips on how to avoid them.

1. Imitate the pioneers

Virtuals Protocol pioneered the tokenized narrative of AI agents. By working with top teams, we continue to build innovative agents. Virtuals Protocol has captured over 50% of the AI agent market share with superb storytelling and narrative building.

Many teams believe they can replicate the success of Virtuals Protocol by tokenizing the proxy, pairing it with their own token, and launching on a new L1/L2 (expecting immediate PMF). (Note: PMF refers to the best product-market fit)

In practice, this does not work for two main reasons:

  • There are already too many proxy tokens in the market, and simply launching another proxy token is not enough.

  • VIRTUAL/Agent LP pair structures are tricky, especially for early-stage projects with low liquidity. Altcoins: LP pairs for altcoins are inherently fragile, leading to higher volatility and impermanent loss. Liquidity providers (LPs) will shy away from them, leading to lower liquidity and extreme slippage.

What to do:

  • Find a unique niche that solves a real problem in a specific field.

  • Choose LP pairs of altcoin: mainstream coin or altcoin: stablecoin. They are more robust in structure, especially in volatile markets.

2. The founder/co-founder doesn’t know how to sell

Many teams are built by developers who don’t understand sales. If the founder, as the top salesperson, is not interested in his own product, why should he expect others to be interested?

Marketing efforts over and over again, driven by the founders and the team (when the team is actively participating in CT and constantly talking about their product) is organic marketing. People see it, get curious, try it, and give feedback. No need to burn money or tokens to acquire users.

3. Create products that fit the narrative

Forking Compound, AAVE, OHM or Solidly at that time - just because it was popular at the time.

Launching AI agents—just because it’s popular.

Building without understanding the problem you’re solving or who you’re serving is one of the quickest ways to fail.

Before you build, ask yourself:

  • Who are the real customers?

  • Is it built because of hype or because it solves a real need?

  • Are you forcing your product into a market that doesn’t exist?

  • Is your own token an actual product?

4. Launching a token before product launch

Launching a token before the product is live makes the token the main focus. Even worse: the team starts selling tokens, rushing to list on exchanges, and neglecting product development.

This will never end well, with no product, no revenue, no traction, and no reason for people to hold tokens.

What should be done is:

  • Find some form of PMF before launching a token.

  • Tokens should only be issued when there is a clear network effect and actual value accumulation.

5. Skipping the “V” in MVP

MVP = Minimum Viable Product. But many teams skip the “viable” part and launch a useless, minimal product that no one cares about.

An MVP should be a very basic but fully functional product that early users can try out — this way you can gather feedback and iterate on the product.

What should be done is:

  • Have real communication with users.

  • Understand their needs and then build a product that users will actually use.

  • Don’t get hung up on your assumptions until you’ve proven true value.

6. No clear KPIs, goals or vision

Some teams drift aimlessly: chasing trends, blaming the market, and reacting instead of executing a clear plan.

What should be done is:

  • Set clear, measurable KPIs from day one.

  • Define what success looks like — what problem are you solving, what are the important milestones

  • If something isn't working change direction, no one gets it right the first time.

7. User vs Investor Expectations

There are two types of products in the Web3 project:

  • Tokens

  • Actual product

This means attracting two types of supporters:

  • Speculators: Speculate on tokens

  • Real users: People who care about the product

Many projects have fallen into the KOL trap: paying unreliable KOLs to promote their tokens. The result is that they attract a large number of Degens who don’t care about the product, and when the price drops or the airdrop is disappointing, they will blindly follow, sell, and call the project a scam.

What to do:

  • Have a strategy for marketing targets

  • Don’t sell the token. Instead, clearly outline the token economics and value accrual — why the token exists and how it will benefit users.

  • Instead of wasting stablecoins and tokens on KOLs, it is better to make real partners stakeholders.

Speculators and real users have different needs. One wants to use the product, the other wants to buy low and sell high. Supporters will appear for both, but make sure you attract and incentivize the right people.

Summarize

Avoid these common mistakes, focus on real user needs, and build something that really matters. The market will reward those who create real value, not those who chase trends, hype, or short-term speculation.

Good projects are not built overnight, nor are they built by imitating other people's projects. Take the time to understand your users, improve your products, and develop a sustainable strategy. The success of Web3 projects comes from innovation, execution, and resilience, not just launching a token or following a narrative.

If you want to be in it for the long term, you have to work for the long term.

Related reading: Reflection on the AI agent entrepreneurship model: Attention is not everything, real demand is the key

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02766-5.24%
U
U$0.025-7.40%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03124-9.18%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.226+1.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09991+7.48%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001917+1.00%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.32%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.0049+1.23%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06457+222.85%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.09991+7.48%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0998+6.85%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:19

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

KULR Q2 2025: Bitcoin Gains Drive $8.14M Net Income Despite Wider Operating Loss