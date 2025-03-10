Trading time: BTC hits $80,000, Arthur Hayes warns of 78,000 support level

Trading time: BTC hits $80,000, Arthur Hayes warns of 78,000 support level

1. Market observation

Keywords: Cocoro, ETH, BTC

Bitcoin fell to $80,000 this morning, and Ethereum also fell below $2,000 for a short time. The market sentiment indicator showed that the fear and greed index fell to 20, entering the extreme panic range. Bitcoin fell below the range after four months of sideways trading, but did not fully retest the previous high trading volume range. Observing the order book, it is found that the current largest pending orders are concentrated below 80K and above 95K, indicating that there is a lack of obvious trading opportunities in the current price range. At the same time, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes warned that Bitcoin may retest the $78,000 support level, and if it falls below it, it may point to $75,000. In addition, the owner of DOGE prototype Shiba Inu KABOSU announced the adoption of a new dog over the weekend and launched the Cocoro token on the Base chain. The token economics announced by Own The Doge showed that 20% will be used for community airdrops.

On the regulatory side, David Sacks, the White House's director of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, opposes the proposal to tax every cryptocurrency transaction. At the same time, the Trump administration is exploring major tax reforms, including abolishing federal income tax and replacing it with tariffs on imported goods. It is worth noting that David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine, wrote that the U.S. Department of Justice may liquidate Bitcoin against the president's wishes, which may explain the recent price trend.

In this context, the views and dynamics of various parties have attracted attention. Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, warned that the largest stock market crash may occur, and recommended that investors hold physical gold, silver and Bitcoin instead of related ETF products. Michael Saylor, co-founder of MicroStrategy, put forward a grand vision at the White House Digital Asset Summit, suggesting that the United States acquire 5%-25% of the total global Bitcoin supply by 2035, and it is expected that it may generate a value of 16 trillion to 81 trillion US dollars by 2045.

In this regard, Zeneca, founder of ZenAcademy, shared his investment experience in the last market cycle this morning. He had experienced a drawdown of eight-digit assets and emphasized that "selling too early" is usually wiser than "holding too long" because most assets will eventually return to zero. He reminded investors to consider reducing some positions when they see investment returns and be wary of overconfident voices on social media. Zeneca believes that Bitcoin is better than most other assets in the long run, and advises investors to avoid excessive immersion in the crypto market and stay connected to non-crypto fields to avoid being swayed by market sentiment.

2. Key data (as of 13:00 HKT on March 10)

  • Bitcoin: $82,241.18 (-11.97% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $37.038 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,061.23 (-38.11% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $22.789 billion

  • Fear index: 20 (extreme fear)

  • Average GAS: BTC 3 sat/vB, ETH 0.65 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 60.4%, ETH 9.2%

3. ETF flows (as of March 7 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$409.2 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$23.1 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

US President Trump met with US technology leaders, including the CEOs of HP, Intel, IBM, and Qualcomm. (March 11, 2:00)

US President Trump signed an executive order. (March 11, 3:00)

U.S. February unadjusted CPI annual rate (March 12, 20:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 3% / Expected: 2.9%

U.S. February seasonally adjusted CPI monthly rate (March 12, 20:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 0.50% / Expected: 0.30%

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending March 8 (10,000 people) (March 13, 20:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 22.1 / Expected: None

5. Hot News

This week's preview | Movement launches mainnet; SBI's crypto exchange SBI VC Trade launches stablecoin "USDC" service

Macroeconomic Outlook of the Week: Fed officials enter the silent period before the FOMC meeting, and the CPI game is about to start

Data: CHEEL, CONX, APT and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, among which CHEEL unlocking value is about 162 million US dollars

Utah Senate passes Bitcoin bill, but removes Bitcoin reserve provision

Backed Launches Tokenized Coinbase Stock wbCOIN on the Base Network

WLFI's investment portfolio has lost more than $110 million, with ETH suffering the most losses

North America has begun to implement daylight saving time, and the US stock trading time is advanced by 1 hour

Today's Fear and Greed Index dropped to 20, and the level turned to extreme fear

El Salvador once again increased its holdings by 5 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 6,111 BTC

CryptoQuant Research Director: Bitcoin Spot Demand Growth is Shrinking

Analysis: $82,000 may be the key support level for BTC in the near future, and will be seriously affected by macroeconomic factors in the short term

Grayscale's official website deletes the slogan "the world's largest Ethereum fund"

Binance: Delisting of improper market makers in GPS and SHELL

Trump family crypto project WLFI co-founded: will continue to support basic DeFi assets and value SUI's American background

Bubblemaps: Will launch platform token BMT on March 11

The U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF market has seen outflows for four consecutive weeks

Texas' Bitcoin Reserve Fund to Hold Cryptocurrency with a Market Cap of at Least $500 Billion

FIFA to launch cryptocurrency

Crypto industry's "political gamble" of $130 million in donations in exchange for Trump's support

Own The Doge Announces Cocoro Token Economics: 20% for Community Airdrops

DOGE Prototype Shiba Inu KABOSU Owner Announces Launch of Cocoro Token on Base Chain

Sonic Labs co-founder: Once severely hit by Multicoin managing partner Kyle Samani, but now successful

CZ: YZi Labs may invest in projects that use BNB/BSC as the main payment option to develop a good MVP

Data: The total amount of BTC held by whales has dropped to the lowest level since 2019

Coinbase Adds Aethir (ATH) and Syrup (SYRUP) to Listing Roadmap

Bloomberg: Kraken plans IPO as early as Q1 2026

Trump did not mention the new policy at the White House Crypto Summit, but attendees praised it

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
