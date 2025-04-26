A new paradigm for Bitcoin perpetual hedging: How does Aegis use short contracts to create a decentralized stablecoin YUSD?

PANews
2025/04/26 10:42
Stage
STAGE$0,0000422--%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001915+0,89%

By Stacy Muur

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

We’ve seen fiat-backed stablecoins, and we’ve seen crypto-collateralized stablecoins, but Aegis is thinking differently: a Bitcoin-backed stablecoin.

Here’s why its design is bold and why it’s likely to succeed.

A new paradigm for Bitcoin perpetual hedging: How does Aegis use short contracts to create a decentralized stablecoin YUSD?

Most stablecoins today rely on a centralized system that Bitcoin was designed to avoid:

  • Fiat Currency Custody
  • Bank Liquidation
  • Regulatory constraints

Aegis took a different tack, choosing to build its system around Bitcoin rather than a bank.

Aegis named its stablecoin YUSD:

  • Anchored to $1
  • Backed by Bitcoin Collateral
  • Maintain stability by shorting perpetual contracts

No oracle required, no currency reserve, no third-party intermediary

A new paradigm for Bitcoin perpetual hedging: How does Aegis use short contracts to create a decentralized stablecoin YUSD?

YUSD is only minted when stablecoins such as USDT, USDC or DAI are deposited into the Aegis Mint smart contract.

Once verified, YUSD will be generated and the corresponding collateral will be transferred to a secure custodial vault.

There is no off-chain casting switch, no human intervention, everything is controlled only by smart contract logic.

A new paradigm for Bitcoin perpetual hedging: How does Aegis use short contracts to create a decentralized stablecoin YUSD?

So, how does Aegis work end-to-end?

  1. You can use funds to mint or redeem (on-chain or decentralized exchanges) to obtain YUSD
  2. Aegis uses these funds to buy BTC
  3. Hedge against price volatility risk by opening a short perpetual contract
  4. Short positions earn funding rate income
  5. Profit distribution: part of it will be injected into the insurance pool, and part of it will be distributed to YUSD holders

This is the circulation mechanism of YUSD.

A new paradigm for Bitcoin perpetual hedging: How does Aegis use short contracts to create a decentralized stablecoin YUSD?

But where do these profits come from?

When Aegis shorts a Bitcoin perpetual contract, it profits from the funding rate paid by traders making bullish bets.

These fees will be charged three times per day as long as long demand exists.

This is not staking, and this is not inflation.

This is how opponent pressure is converted into profit.

A new paradigm for Bitcoin perpetual hedging: How does Aegis use short contracts to create a decentralized stablecoin YUSD?

Aegis doesn't ask you to do anything extra.

Hold YUSD → Earn fees from Aegis → Snapshot record share → Generate rewards → Receive via APP

See, the profits come from the wind.

A new paradigm for Bitcoin perpetual hedging: How does Aegis use short contracts to create a decentralized stablecoin YUSD?

Aegis is built to be secure, reliable, independent and free from centralization risks and common single points of failure:

  • No legal currency backing
  • No USDC reserves
  • No oracle dependency

Bitcoin only, collateral hedging processing, over-the-counter holding, real-time monitoring.

No yield model is perfect, especially one tied to the funding rate. So what happens if the funding rate turns negative?

Aegis has established an insurance fund for this purpose.

  • 1-5% of the proceeds will be transferred to the insurance fund
  • This fund is enabled when the funding rate turns negative and the cost of short selling increases.
  • Managed by multi-signature smart contracts
  • Subsequent control will be transferred to Aegis DAO

A new paradigm for Bitcoin perpetual hedging: How does Aegis use short contracts to create a decentralized stablecoin YUSD?

Aegis seems to be very focused on transparency:

  • Escrow reserves are verifiable
  • Exchange Position Disclosure
  • Read-only API exposes system status

You don't have to guess at its inner workings, but you can watch the results in real time.

A new paradigm for Bitcoin perpetual hedging: How does Aegis use short contracts to create a decentralized stablecoin YUSD?

The insurance fund is responsible for managing risks, while the Aaegis points system is responsible for driving growth. Users can earn points daily in the following ways:

  • Hold YUSD (earn 15 points per $1 per day)
  • Provide liquidity (30 points per $1 per day, 2x bonus)
  • Borrowing through Euler (45 points per day, 3x bonus)
  • Complete social tasks (50 points per task, 5 times bonus)

The product and service are now fully available on Ethereum and BNB chains.

A new paradigm for Bitcoin perpetual hedging: How does Aegis use short contracts to create a decentralized stablecoin YUSD?

In Season 1, all points earnings will receive a 50% bonus, allowing early users to receive a higher proportion of AEG token rewards.

Excess Rewards: Euler integration unlocks a circular strategy - deposit YUSD → earn points → borrow stablecoins → repeat this process.

This maximizes your profits and multiplies your points.

Points are more than just numbers. Every week, 0.2% of the total AEG supply will be distributed based on your share of points.

No need to worry about airdrop delays or guess at distribution rules. ​​

Transparent and open, everything goes according to plan and is directly linked to the use of the protocol.

Aegis is an early-stage project aiming to build a stablecoin that does not rely on fiat currencies, oracles, or permissioned collateral.

It remains uncertain whether the model will remain valid in volatile markets or be scalable in real-world use cases.

But it is one of the clearest experiments yet in the design of a currency based on Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Safe Token
SAFE$0,4299-0,39%
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000022-29,03%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 300 million in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation increased by about 300 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on June 21 that according to official data, in the seven days ending June 19, Circle issued about 3.6 billion USDC, redeemed about 3.3 billion USDC, and the
USDCoin
USDC$0,9992--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,098+4,92%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 14:06
Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Eight major commercial South Korean banks have formed a consortium to establish a won-linked stablecoin venture. The collaboration involves participation from the Open Blockchain and DID Association, and the Financial Supervisory Service. Announced on Wednesday by the country’s financial sector, the joint venture marks the first time commercial banks have entered into the digital asset business in the form of a consortium. The group of eight banks includes KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, Industrial Bank of Korea, Suhyup, Citibank Korea, and SC First Bank. The announcement arrives in line with the central bank’s advocacy for a phased rollout of a won-backed stablecoin. The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) senior deputy governor Ryoo Sang-dai said Tuesday at a press conference that it was desirable to initially allow commercial banks to introduce won-denominated stablecoins at a gradual pace. Commercial banks’ involvement in stablecoin is a signal that the private sector is starting to respond to crypto in earnest. Particularly, when the US has established its first federal framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins – the GENIUS Act , several nations like South Korea and industry giants like Amazon are moving toward embracing this asset class. Banks Rollout Two Initial Won-Linked Stablecoin Models Per the local report, discussions on joint infrastructure between banks are currently in progress. Further, the establishment of the cooperation would come to light this year or early next year. The banks have rolled out an initial plan comprising two methods of issuing the won-backed stablecoin – trust-based and deposit-linked. In the trust model, coins are issued after separately entrusting customer funds, while in the deposit-linked model, coins are issued by linking 1:1 with bank deposits. “There is a shared sense of crisis that if things continue this way, foreign dollar coins could dominate the domestic market,” a banking official noted. “It is time to secure both the independence and competitiveness of the domestic financial system through a won-based digital currency.” Stablecoin Regulations and President’s Promises The current trend of banks’ involvement is in line with the Digital Asset Act that was recently proposed by South Korea’s National Assembly. The legislation explicitly notes the introduction of a stablecoin authorization system. However, the Bank of Korea is still skeptical of proposals to launch a won stablecoin. Meanwhile, the newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has pledged to launch a KRW-pegged coin for use in business and international trade. 🚨Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposes a won-backed stablecoin to stop $40.8B in crypto capital flight. #Korea #Stablecoin #LeeJaemyung https://t.co/qR1jwd7tXB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 20, 2025 His administration is quickly moving to implement campaign pledges aimed at modernizing South Korea’s regulatory framework for digital assets. The joint venture of banks is a private sector-led model, differing from the CBDC being prepared by the Bank of Korea. Though further discussions on its technological linkages with the central bank are needed, there are talks in the market that it can be expanded into various applications such as cross-border remittance and domestic payments.
LETSTOP
STOP$0,15203+0,23%
Threshold
T$0,0165+0,24%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005187+0,03%
CROSS
CROSS$0,26832+0,09%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 13:44

Trending News

More

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Data: USDC circulation increased by about 300 million in the past 7 days

Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum