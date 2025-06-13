Anthony Pompliano plots $750m Bitcoin buy via SPAC merger: report

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:57
Octavia
VIA$0.0163-4.11%

Anthony Pompliano, one of crypto’s most recognizable names, is reportedly preparing to take the helm of a new public company with a singular mission: buying Bitcoin.

Pompliano, known for his influential podcast and massive following on X, is expected to become CEO of ProCapBTC, a new entity planning to raise $750 million to purchase Bitcoin (BTC) directly. 

The company aims to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital 1, a special purpose acquisition company backed by investment firm Cohen & Company, according to Financial Times reporting. 

The deal would mark one of the largest recent crypto-focused capital raises, part of a broader resurgence of interest in digital assets in public markets. 

The deal would mark one of the largest recent crypto-focused capital raises and is part of a broader resurgence of interest in digital assets in public markets. According to people familiar with the talks, ProCapBTC would seek $500 million in equity and $250 million in convertible debt as part of the merger.

If finalized, the move would position the company as a major institutional Bitcoin buyer, following in the footsteps of MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor and Japan’s Metaplanet.

Pompliano’s Bitcoin initiative 

Columbus Circle Capital 1 raised $250 million in a May IPO and was created to identify merger targets in sectors like fintech, digital assets, and AI. Cohen & Company, a New York-based boutique investment bank, sponsors the SPAC.

Pompliano is no stranger to dealmaking. Earlier this year, he raised $220 million for a separate blank-check vehicle not involved in this initiative.

The ProCapBTC deal is still under negotiation, and sources say an announcement could come as soon as next week.

The push aligns with a wave of crypto activity that has picked up in recent months amid speculation that digital assets will play a larger role in U.S. economic policy under a second Trump administration.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4299-0.39%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000022-29.03%
Share
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
Data: USDC circulation increased by about 300 million in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation increased by about 300 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on June 21 that according to official data, in the seven days ending June 19, Circle issued about 3.6 billion USDC, redeemed about 3.3 billion USDC, and the
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.098+4.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 14:06
Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Eight major commercial South Korean banks have formed a consortium to establish a won-linked stablecoin venture. The collaboration involves participation from the Open Blockchain and DID Association, and the Financial Supervisory Service. Announced on Wednesday by the country’s financial sector, the joint venture marks the first time commercial banks have entered into the digital asset business in the form of a consortium. The group of eight banks includes KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, Industrial Bank of Korea, Suhyup, Citibank Korea, and SC First Bank. The announcement arrives in line with the central bank’s advocacy for a phased rollout of a won-backed stablecoin. The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) senior deputy governor Ryoo Sang-dai said Tuesday at a press conference that it was desirable to initially allow commercial banks to introduce won-denominated stablecoins at a gradual pace. Commercial banks’ involvement in stablecoin is a signal that the private sector is starting to respond to crypto in earnest. Particularly, when the US has established its first federal framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins – the GENIUS Act , several nations like South Korea and industry giants like Amazon are moving toward embracing this asset class. Banks Rollout Two Initial Won-Linked Stablecoin Models Per the local report, discussions on joint infrastructure between banks are currently in progress. Further, the establishment of the cooperation would come to light this year or early next year. The banks have rolled out an initial plan comprising two methods of issuing the won-backed stablecoin – trust-based and deposit-linked. In the trust model, coins are issued after separately entrusting customer funds, while in the deposit-linked model, coins are issued by linking 1:1 with bank deposits. “There is a shared sense of crisis that if things continue this way, foreign dollar coins could dominate the domestic market,” a banking official noted. “It is time to secure both the independence and competitiveness of the domestic financial system through a won-based digital currency.” Stablecoin Regulations and President’s Promises The current trend of banks’ involvement is in line with the Digital Asset Act that was recently proposed by South Korea’s National Assembly. The legislation explicitly notes the introduction of a stablecoin authorization system. However, the Bank of Korea is still skeptical of proposals to launch a won stablecoin. Meanwhile, the newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has pledged to launch a KRW-pegged coin for use in business and international trade. 🚨Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposes a won-backed stablecoin to stop $40.8B in crypto capital flight. #Korea #Stablecoin #LeeJaemyung https://t.co/qR1jwd7tXB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 20, 2025 His administration is quickly moving to implement campaign pledges aimed at modernizing South Korea’s regulatory framework for digital assets. The joint venture of banks is a private sector-led model, differing from the CBDC being prepared by the Bank of Korea. Though further discussions on its technological linkages with the central bank are needed, there are talks in the market that it can be expanded into various applications such as cross-border remittance and domestic payments.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15203+0.23%
Threshold
T$0.0165+0.24%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005187+0.03%
CROSS
CROSS$0.26832+0.09%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 13:44

Trending News

More

Trading time: The plunge in US stocks triggered a gold safe-haven trend, and the crypto market was under short-term pressure

Data: USDC circulation increased by about 300 million in the past 7 days

Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum