Bitcoin eyes $110k, but this new memecoin could make investors wealthy

Crypto.news
2025/06/13 20:31
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Bitcoin edges toward $110k, a new contender, XYZVerse, is drawing attention for its blend of sports fandom and memecoin momentum.

Table of Contents

  • XYZ claims G.O.A.T. status: Early investors eye massive returns
  • Bitcoin continues to climb
  • Conclusion

As Bitcoin aims for a staggering $110,000, investors are watching closely. Yet, there’s a new meme-inspired token on the horizon that might offer even greater returns. XYZVerse is generating buzz for its immense potential. Could this be the next big thing in cryptocurrency? The following article explores the prospects of XYZVerse and why it might outshine even Bitcoin’s impressive rally.

XYZ claims G.O.A.T. status: Early investors eye massive returns

XYZVerse (XYZ) is redefining the memecoin space by merging the passion of sports fandom with the explosive world of crypto. Tailored for die-hard fans of football, basketball, MMA, and esports, XYZVerse is more than just a token, it’s a movement built around the spirit of competition and community.

With its bold Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) vision, XYZ is rising far above the typical memecoin hype. Its momentum hasn’t gone unnoticed, XYZVerse was recently crowned Best New Meme Project, solidifying its status as a top contender.

What makes XYZ stand out? It’s not a fleeting meme, it’s a fully backed project with a committed community and a long-term roadmap designed for real growth.

Fueled by the grit and intensity of the sports world, XYZ is charging ahead as the champion-in-the-making. For fans who live at the intersection of sports and crypto, this token is becoming the ultimate badge of honor.

Bitcoin eyes $110k, but this new memecoin could make investors wealthy - 1

XYZ delivers big before listing

The presale is heating up, giving early adopters a shot at huge gains:

  • Launch price: $0.0001
  • Current price: $0.003333
  • Next stage: $0.005
  • Final presale price: $0.02
  • Target listing price: $0.10

With over $14 million already raised, demand is skyrocketing. Those jumping in early stand to benefit the most, with potential returns up to 1,000x once the token hits exchanges.

As momentum builds, XYZ is speeding through its presale stages. Early investors are locking in prime prices before the final push.

Bitcoin continues to climb

Bitcoin eyes $110k, but this new memecoin could make investors wealthy - 2

Bitcoin (BTC) has shown steady growth over the past six months. Its price has increased by 5.89% in that period. In the last month, Bitcoin rose by 4.48%, and over the past week, it gained 2.47%. Currently, Bitcoin trades between $101,837 and $108,318.

Technical indicators suggest Bitcoin might rise further. The Relative Strength Index is at 28.41, which means the coin is oversold. The Stochastic oscillator is at 8.47, also indicating oversold conditions. When assets are oversold, they often rebound. The MACD level is negative at -459.49, but may reverse if momentum improves.

Bitcoin’s nearest resistance level is at $110,851. If it breaks this level, it could reach the second resistance at $117,332. That would be gains of about 6% and 13% from current prices. On the downside, support levels are at $97,889 and $91,408. These levels could limit losses to around 4% and 10%. The price is close to the 10-day and 100-day simple moving averages, suggesting potential for upward movement.

Conclusion

Bitcoin targets $110k in the bull run, but XYZVerse’s unique sports memecoin and community focus could offer even greater growth potential.

To learn more about XYZVerse, visit the official website, Telegram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/04/11 14:40
PANews reported on June 21 that according to official data, in the seven days ending June 19, Circle issued about 3.6 billion USDC, redeemed about 3.3 billion USDC, and the
PANews2025/06/21 14:06
Eight major commercial South Korean banks have formed a consortium to establish a won-linked stablecoin venture. The collaboration involves participation from the Open Blockchain and DID Association, and the Financial Supervisory Service. Announced on Wednesday by the country’s financial sector, the joint venture marks the first time commercial banks have entered into the digital asset business in the form of a consortium. The group of eight banks includes KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, Industrial Bank of Korea, Suhyup, Citibank Korea, and SC First Bank. The announcement arrives in line with the central bank’s advocacy for a phased rollout of a won-backed stablecoin. The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) senior deputy governor Ryoo Sang-dai said Tuesday at a press conference that it was desirable to initially allow commercial banks to introduce won-denominated stablecoins at a gradual pace. Commercial banks’ involvement in stablecoin is a signal that the private sector is starting to respond to crypto in earnest. Particularly, when the US has established its first federal framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins – the GENIUS Act , several nations like South Korea and industry giants like Amazon are moving toward embracing this asset class. Banks Rollout Two Initial Won-Linked Stablecoin Models Per the local report, discussions on joint infrastructure between banks are currently in progress. Further, the establishment of the cooperation would come to light this year or early next year. The banks have rolled out an initial plan comprising two methods of issuing the won-backed stablecoin – trust-based and deposit-linked. In the trust model, coins are issued after separately entrusting customer funds, while in the deposit-linked model, coins are issued by linking 1:1 with bank deposits. “There is a shared sense of crisis that if things continue this way, foreign dollar coins could dominate the domestic market,” a banking official noted. “It is time to secure both the independence and competitiveness of the domestic financial system through a won-based digital currency.” Stablecoin Regulations and President’s Promises The current trend of banks’ involvement is in line with the Digital Asset Act that was recently proposed by South Korea’s National Assembly. The legislation explicitly notes the introduction of a stablecoin authorization system. However, the Bank of Korea is still skeptical of proposals to launch a won stablecoin. Meanwhile, the newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has pledged to launch a KRW-pegged coin for use in business and international trade. 🚨Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposes a won-backed stablecoin to stop $40.8B in crypto capital flight. #Korea #Stablecoin #LeeJaemyung https://t.co/qR1jwd7tXB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 20, 2025 His administration is quickly moving to implement campaign pledges aimed at modernizing South Korea’s regulatory framework for digital assets. The joint venture of banks is a private sector-led model, differing from the CBDC being prepared by the Bank of Korea. Though further discussions on its technological linkages with the central bank are needed, there are talks in the market that it can be expanded into various applications such as cross-border remittance and domestic payments.
CryptoNews2025/06/25 13:44

