Comparison of Base, MegaETH and Solana pre-confirmation mechanisms: How to balance speed and security?

PANews
2025/03/20 19:28
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1729-6.79%

Author: Shiva

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The pre-confirmation mechanisms of Base, MegaETH and Solana are Flashblocks, Miniblocks and Shreds respectively.

Who is the fastest?

Who is the safest?

Who will win?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Comparison of Base, MegaETH and Solana pre-confirmation mechanisms: How to balance speed and security?

TLDR:

  • Flashblocks, miniblocks and shreds are the "pre-confirmation" mechanisms on the Base, MegaETH and Solana chains respectively.
  • The pre-confirmation mechanism provides users with an "inclusion guarantee" that their transaction will be included in the next block.
  • The pre-confirmation mechanism can improve the user experience, but it requires users to temporarily believe that the block producer is honest and reliable.

Comparison of Base, MegaETH and Solana pre-confirmation mechanisms: How to balance speed and security?

Base Flashblocks

The current block confirmation time on Base is 2 seconds.

Every 2 seconds, all tools such as block browsers, RPC, wallets, etc. will obtain status updates of blocks and databases and share them with users.

The above state updates lack "finality" (immutability), but are "pre-confirmed" by the sorter.

A 2 second update delay does not provide a good user experience because users are accustomed to higher speeds.

Flashblocks directly addresses this user experience problem by reducing the pre-confirmation time to 200 milliseconds:

  • The sorter runs in a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) and sorts transactions based on priority fees.
  • Every 200 milliseconds, the sorter creates a child block (Flashblock) and broadcasts it to the L2 nodes.
  • L2 nodes verify the TEE signature and issue pre-confirmations to the user, they also apply Flashblocks to the local state.
  • After 2 seconds, the sorter compiles a complete block, generating a Merkle digest for submission to L1.
  • Once L1 is finalized, L2 nodes update their hard state to finalize the block.

Although it still takes 2 seconds for the entire block to be confirmed, users can see the updated status within 200 milliseconds, which significantly improves the user experience.

Comparison of Base, MegaETH and Solana pre-confirmation mechanisms: How to balance speed and security?

MegaETH Miniblocks

MegaETH currently plans to set the block time to 1 second.

However, they will adopt a pre-confirmation mechanism similar to Flashblocks to improve the user experience.

The MegaETH sequencer will output transactions as blocks are constructed (in an arbitrary order of transactions).

MegaETH plans to perform pre-confirmation every 10 milliseconds, and they call this format "Miniblocks".

Similar to Flashblocks, Miniblocks can significantly improve the user experience without increasing trust in the 1-second block.

(Note that when using Flashblocks, users also need to trust the TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) to run the prioritization correctly.)

Comparison of Base, MegaETH and Solana pre-confirmation mechanisms: How to balance speed and security?

Solana Shreds

Solana is a blockchain pioneer with good user experience and high-speed transactions.

Solana’s normal block time is 400 milliseconds.

However, during the block generation process, Solana block producers split blocks into smaller parts, called “Shreds”, and submit them to the Proof of History (PoH), which are then propagated to the rest of the network.

Other validators can start replicating transactions once they receive the shreds and send transactions immediately after validating the shreds (in less than 400 milliseconds).

Comparison of Base, MegaETH and Solana pre-confirmation mechanisms: How to balance speed and security?

Now two problems arise:

  1. In each case, how secure are these “pre-confirmations”?
  2. What does “block time” actually mean for a rollup when transactions are not finalized until they are batched and sent to L1?

Pre-confirmed safety

a) Solana

Assume a Solana validator receives 2 Shreds from a block producer, but these Shreds do not become part of the final block. This could be due to two reasons:

  1. Block producer is offline: no final block is produced and the slot is skipped. In this case, the next block producer will take over these shreds and include them in their own blocks (copying on the longest fork).
  2. Malicious behavior by block producers: Block producers propagate different shreds to different validators with the intention of splitting the network.

So, inclusion guarantees simply mean trusting that block producers are not malicious or corrupt.

b) MegaETH

There is only one collator. Therefore, the inclusive guarantee is to trust that the collator is not malicious.

Two other risks are:

i) The sorter is offline: In this case, when it comes back online, it will contain the pre-confirmed transactions.

ii) Ethereum L1 reorganization occurs: any unfinalized L2 transactions will be replicated by the sorter on the new fork.

c) Base

Similar inclusion guarantees as MegaETH.

The inclusive guarantee here is to trust that the sorter is not malicious and that the TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) is secure.

However, even if the TEE is hacked, the only thing that can be changed is the priority order of transactions.

In all cases, users get faster pre-confirmations, but at the risk of corrupt block producers.

Since a single block producer has a monopoly on the construction of a block at any given time, it is reasonable to assume that corrupt behavior has the same probability in each block construction.

What does L2 block time mean?

L1 blockchains have a consensus mechanism, while most L2 blockchains do not.

In the L1 public chain, fixed block time can improve consensus efficiency because the voting behavior of validators is concentrated at the key time nodes of block generation. Validators will confirm the correctness of all transactions in the entire block through voting.

Do L2 block times make sense?

The answer is yes.

Although L2 block times are freely set and represent only "pre-confirmation" rather than finality, fixed block times still have the following key values:

  • When implementing a fee mechanism similar to EIP1559, operating at the block level will significantly improve execution efficiency compared to the frequent miniblock/flashblock level.
  • If L2 plans to implement a decentralized sorting and verification process, setting clear block boundaries can significantly improve efficiency because voting and verification activities can be completed in a specific time window.

As blockchain performance improves, faster sub-second pre-confirmations will become the norm.

The main chain that ultimately wins will also ensure that the probability of corruption is effectively resisted.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.0277-4.71%
U
U$0.02489-7.81%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03146-9.41%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.223+1.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10005+7.60%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001915+0.68%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+10.19%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00495+2.48%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06752+237.60%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25
A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions

A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has issued 33 Major Payment Institution licenses for Digital Payment Token Services (DPT)
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01536-0.25%
Major
MAJOR$0.16198-2.45%
Share
PANews2025/06/06 14:56

Trending News

More

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

A chart to understand Singapore’s “licensed” crypto institutions

KULR Q2 2025: Bitcoin Gains Drive $8.14M Net Income Despite Wider Operating Loss

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before