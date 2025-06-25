Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

CryptoNews
2025/06/25 07:30
A Russian crypto mining firm executive has claimed Bitcoin (BTC) prices could climb to the $130k mark in the second half of summer 2025.

The claims came from Vasily Girya, the owner and CEO of the industrial player GIS Mining, the Russian Prime news agency reported. Girya said:

Bitcoin: $130k By End of Summer?

At the time of writing, Bitcoin prices are wavering around the $105k mark following a brief foray into $111,000 territory in mid May.

GIS Mining is one of Russia’s top 10 industrial miners, and mainly specializes in mobile units and mining hotel facilities. Per recent figures, the company’s mining capacity for Financial Year 2024 was 53 MW.

Inside a GIS Mining data center.Inside a GIS Mining data center. (Source: GIS Mining/YouTube/Screenshot)

The country’s 10 biggest mining firms posted a collective total of $200 million in revenue in FY2024. Over half of this revenue came from the nation’s two biggest miners: BitRiver and Intelion.

Girya explained that the Russian mining sector is set for another burst of growth this year. He said that the sector was experiencing “record-breaking” demand for new crypto mining data centers with a capacity of up to 100 MW.

The mining chief added that demand for equipment capable of “energy-intensive blockchain computing” was also skyrocketing.

Insiders say that in the first half of 2025, demand for crypto mining hardware outstripped supply.

They claim that since Moscow legalized and began regulating crypto mining in 2024, more investors have entered the market.

The ruble’s rise against the dollar this year has also made crypto mining investment more viable for many.

A graph showing RUB-USD prices over the past year.RUB-USD prices over the past year. (Source: Google Finance)

Sandbox ‘Driving Russian Mining Investment’

Girya added that over the next two to three years, more of the coins mined in Russian jurisdiction will be used in the national economy.

He pointed to the Central Bank-run “experimental legal regime (ELR)” as evidence. The ELR is a crypto sandbox comprising exchange firms, cross-border trade companies, and Bitcoin miners.

The bank is using the ELR as a means of bypassing US, EU, and UK-led sanctions on Russia. The sanctions have effectively frozen Russian firms and banks out of dollar-denominated trade.

Central Bank officials want crypto miners to sell their coins to exchanges within the sandbox. These exchanges can then use their coins to facilitate cross-border trades conducted in BTC or other tokens.

Girya called the ELR a “powerful step toward the institutionalization of the crypto and digital currencies market.”

He said that it would help “increase the inflow of investments into this new class of assets.”

More Coal-powered Bitcoin Miners Heading to Siberia?

Meanwhile, the authorities in the Kuznetsk Basin, a major coal-mining region in Southwestern Siberia, have proposed a Bitcoin mining-themed solution to the problem of coal depreciation.

The news outlet Tsargrad’s Kemerovo Oblast branch reported that the region’s government is mulling a proposal to build crypto farms and greenhouse complexes near its coal mines.

The region’s Governor, Ilya Seredyuk, said the area’s coal could “be used to generate the energy needed to mine Bitcoin and other cryptoassets.”

Seredyuk said tests are now underway as miners conduct economic calculations to determine the profitability of the plan. He said the results would be published in around a month’s time.

The Governor said the BTC mining plan could help reverse a recent decline in coal mining. He also suggested that the heat released by burning coal could be used to heat greenhouses that house tropical plants – in one of the world’s most famously cold areas. He mused:

Earlier this month, a Russian power firm announced the launch of the nation’s first bitcoin mining-focused closed-end mutual investment fund (CEF).

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has emerged as one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ethereum after executing a dramatic shift in its treasury strategy during the second quarter of 2025. In its Q2 2025 results, the company reported that as of June 30, 2025, it held 728,804 ETH, nearly all of which is staked to generate yield. NEW: SharpLink reports Q2 2025 results: ✅ Total Raised: $2.6B ✅ Holdings: 728,804 ETH ($3.3B) ✅ ETH Concentration: 3.95 (98% increase) ✅ New Chairman: Joe Lubin @ethereumJoseph ✅ New Co-CEO: Joseph Chalom @joechalom pic.twitter.com/i4HC8hfKoX — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 15, 2025 Shift to Ethereum as Primary Treasury Asset In early June, SharpLink designated ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, describing the move as a calculated bet on Ethereum’s future as “the core trust commodity of the next-generation financial system.” The company is acquiring ETH through disciplined capital formation and actively managing its holdings to maximize yield and compounding growth. Chairman Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of Consensys, said SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation and staking strategy distinguishes it from other public companies. “Ethereum is the trust layer for the decentralized economy, and SharpLink is actively compounding value for our fellow stockholders through yield generation and intelligent capital deployment,” he said. Leadership includes Co-CEO Joseph Chalom, a 20-year BlackRock veteran. Since launching the plan, SharpLink has raised over $2.6 billion via private investment in public equity (PIPE), at-the-market offerings, and registered direct offerings to fund ETH acquisitions. Rapid ETH Accumulation and Staking Rewards SharpLink reports it has staked nearly 100% of its ETH, generating cumulative rewards of approximately 1,326 ETH to date. The company’s ETH Concentration metric—a measure of accumulation efficiency—has surged 98% from 2.00 to 3.95 in just a few weeks. Management says this reflects a highly accretive scaling of holdings in a short timeframe. Chalom notes that the strategy places SharpLink “at the center of a transformational opportunity in global finance and technology.” Financial Results Impacted by Non-Cash Impairment For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, SharpLink reported revenue of $0.7 million and gross profit of $0.2 million, or 30% of revenue. Operating expenses totaled $2.3 million, with additional non-cash charges including $16.4 million in stock-based compensation linked to the Consensys advisory agreement. The biggest factor in the quarter’s net loss of $103.4 million was an $87.8 million non-cash impairment on liquid-staked-ETH (LsETH) holdings, required under U.S. GAAP accounting rules due to a market price drop to approximately $2,300 during the period. The company stressed that it has not sold or redeemed any LsETH assets. Positioning for Long-Term Value Creation Despite the accounting loss, SharpLink maintains that its Ethereum-focused strategy is designed for long-term shareholder value creation. By combining capital market expertise, strategic partnerships, and active treasury management, the company said it seeks to leverage ETH’s role in decentralized finance to drive both yield and asset appreciation. ETH Price Action On Thursday, Ethereum hit its highest level since November 2021, with market activity showing a decisive tilt toward the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. According to a CryptoQuant research note, the price of ETH hit $4,781.24 today—its highest level since November 2021 and just shy of its record peak.
CryptoNews2025/08/16 00:27
Amid market uncertainty, LILPEPE, XLM & HBAR trade under $1 but show Ethereum-like potential for massive 2026 gains. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/16 00:48
China’s gold market showed relative price stability in July, though exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows, futures trading cooled, and first-half imports hit their lowest level since 2021, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). World Gold Council Data: H1 2025 Sees China’s Weakest Gold Imports in Four Years China’s gold market experienced relative price stability […]
