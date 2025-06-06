From passive management to active management, the Ethereum Foundation’s new financial strategy will regulate ETH sales

2025/06/06 15:50
Ethereum
The Ethereum Foundation released a new treasury policy on June 4, which outlines how the foundation will manage reserves, deploy funds in DeFi protocols, and privacy assessment standards, while maintaining Ethereum’s commitment to self-sovereignty and neutrality.

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will adopt a more structured and transparent reserve policy, tying operating costs and cash needs to ETH reserves and sales to strengthen its financial position. This policy is a sharp departure from the Foundation’s historically passive capital stance.

Cut back on spending and regulate ETH sales

In recent months, the Ethereum Foundation's unexpected sale of ETH has sparked strong opposition from the community, with some critics claiming that the foundation's series of actions have undermined people's trust in the foundation.

Perhaps in response to these questions, the Foundation announced a comprehensive update of its asset management strategy. The Foundation’s annual operating costs (measured as a percentage of the Foundation’s funds) and operating years will be re-evaluated regularly, taking into account market dynamics and community opinions to ensure that the Foundation’s short-term operations are consistent with its long-term strategy.

The goal is to reduce annual spending from 15% of assets to 5% by 2030. Currently, the Ethereum Foundation has only 2.5 years left before running out of cash, so "the next 18 months will be critical."

In addition to this, the Foundation calculates its fiat reserve requirements by multiplying a fixed annual operating expense target (currently set at 15%) by 2.5 years of operation. ETH is automatically sold only when cash reserves fall below a 2.5-year spending buffer (approximately 37.5% of the treasury).

In addition, in order to continue the trend of closer cooperation with the DeFi ecosystem, the foundation will also pursue financing strategies, including individual staking and providing wETH to yield-based lending protocols. It may also borrow stablecoins and seek higher on-chain returns through RWA exposure and DeFi configuration.

In keeping with its commitment to transparency, the Foundation will also publish quarterly and annual reports outlining its asset holdings, investment performance, and any significant developments during each period.

As of October 31, 2024, the Foundation's reserves total approximately $970.2 million, consisting of $788.7 million in crypto assets and $181.5 million in non-crypto assets.

Using the “Defipunk” Principle to Evaluate DeFi Protocols

The policy also includes a codified commitment to privacy, which the foundation defines as “a fundamental civil liberty” in an increasingly surveilled financial environment.

Through new internal rules called “Defipunk,” the foundation will evaluate potential DeFi partners based on a range of criteria: permissionless access, self-custody, open source licensing, and technical privacy features such as transaction shielding.

DeFi protocols that fall short of the criteria may still qualify, but only if they demonstrate credible progress toward these ideals.

The Foundation also calls on employees “involved in treasury management” to also “upskill” by using open source, privacy-preserving tools. Employees involved in treasury management should use and/or contribute to open source privacy-preserving tools to complete their daily work, especially if they need to upskill in related areas.

In the new policy, the foundation emphasizes its commitment to the core values of “cypherpunk.” “Through research, advocacy, and strategic capital deployment, the foundation can help foster an Ethereum-native financial ecosystem that preserves self-sovereignty and sustains an ‘open society for the electronic age’ at scale.”

It’s worth noting that this could also put the foundation at odds with regulatory trends in the United States and Europe, as policymakers in those countries increasingly prioritize transparency and compliance over crypto privacy.

Related reading: Ethereum Foundation publicly laid off employees for the first time, strategic adjustments sparked controversy again, is the foundation model no longer effective?

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

According to CoinDesk, the listed company DeFi Development announced on July 29 that it had increased its holdings of SOL by 181,303 from July 21 to July 28, with an
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media's Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

The past week in U.S. crypto regulation has been anything but quiet. A flurry of political pressure, legislative proposals, policy shifts, and industry positioning has kept the sector’s stakeholders on their toes. From the halls of Congress to state legislatures to the SEC’s policy desk, these developments reveal just how fragmented and fast-moving America’s crypto policy environment remains. Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm on “Weak” Crypto Oversight U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once again sharpened her rhetoric on crypto regulation, warning in an August 11 MSNBC interview that the current framework is so underdeveloped that it could “blow up” the American economy. Warren argued that the patchwork of rules—and in some cases, their absence—leaves the financial system exposed to corruption risks, particularly involving high-profile political figures such as President Trump. 🗣️ @SenWarren warns current crypto framework could 'blow up' US economy while blasting GENIUS ACT and Trump's crypto business ventures as corruption risks. #Crypto #Regulation #US https://t.co/A1pgs3P8tA — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 11, 2025 She accused the industry of wielding outsized influence over legislation through lobbying, undermining consumer protection and financial stability. “Strong cryptocurrency regulation is essential, not industry-favorable legislation that endangers our economic stability,” Warren said. Her comments reinforce her position as one of Capitol Hill’s most vocal crypto skeptics and indicate that, in an election season, the political battle over digital assets will remain highly charged. Trump Media’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Pushes Forward Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, is pressing ahead with its ambitions to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF. This week, the firm filed an amended S-1 registration with the SEC, though conspicuously absent were key details such as the fund’s fee structure or ticker symbol. Crypto.com has been tapped as both the custodian and liquidity provider, while Yorkville America Digital will serve as the sponsor. 🏦 Trump Media has filed an amendment to the S-1 registration with the SEC for its Bitcoin ETF, where https://t.co/U4D4dECttR will act as BTC custodian and liquidity provider. #TrumpMedia #BitcoinETF #Crypto .com https://t.co/Q8YIFbwjCN — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas noted that the ETF may face an uphill battle to stand out in a crowded market already dominated by earlier entrants. If approved, the ETF would directly hold Bitcoin and track its price performance, with shares expected to trade on NYSE Arca. For Trump Media, the move positions the brand squarely at the intersection of politics, finance, and crypto, though SEC approval is far from guaranteed. Wisconsin Lawmakers Target Bitcoin ATMs At the state level, Wisconsin legislators are ramping up efforts to tighten oversight of cryptocurrency kiosks. Senate Bill 386, introduced on Monday, mirrors an Assembly bill filed just weeks earlier. Both aim to address fraud tied to the state’s 582 Bitcoin ATMs, which are often located in convenience stores and gas stations. 🏧 Wisconsin legislators are making a renewed push to rein in crypto kiosks, filing a second bill aimed at curbing fraud tied to the machines. #ATMs #Crypto https://t.co/8TL92NeKIr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Lawmakers point to $247 million in fraud losses as a compelling reason to act, framing these machines as a weak link in consumer protection. The proposed rules could introduce stricter licensing, compliance, and reporting requirements for kiosk operators, potentially curbing access but also tightening controls against abuse. SEC Shifts Focus to Policy After Ripple Case Ends In a shift, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears ready to move from courtroom battles to policymaking. Commissioner Hester Peirce announced via X that the SEC’s case against Ripple has officially concluded. She called it a “welcome development” that frees up bandwidth for building a “clear regulatory framework for crypto.” ⚖️ The SEC will focus on creating a clear crypto regulatory framework after dismissing its case against Ripple, regulator Hester Peirce says. #SEC #Ripple https://t.co/wJNt21xQzs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 SEC Chair Paul Atkins backed Peirce’s remarks, urging the agency to prioritize crafting explicit, innovation-friendly rules. “With this chapter closed, we now have an opportunity to shift our energy from the courtroom to the policy drafting table,” Atkins said. While the agency has faced criticism for its enforcement-heavy approach, this shift could indicate a recognition that prolonged litigation has done little to settle core regulatory questions. Banking Groups Warn of Stablecoin Yield Loophole Major U.S. banking associations are pressing Congress to close what they see as a dangerous gap in the GENIUS Act’s stablecoin provisions. In a letter this week, the Bank Policy Institute, alongside groups including the American Bankers Association and the Financial Services Forum, warned that current language could allow issuers to pay yield indirectly through affiliated platforms. ⚠️ US banks have warned that a gap in the GENIUS Act could allow stablecoin issuers to skirt restrictions on paying yield to holders. #Stablecoin #Crypto https://t.co/N7lSngpPof — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 13, 2025 They argued that without a fix, this “loophole” undermines the law’s intent to prevent stablecoin products from functioning like interest-bearing bank accounts without equivalent safeguards. The push shows the tension between traditional finance and emerging digital asset models and the intense lobbying around the fine print of new laws. Treasury Clarifies Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plans U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent created a stir earlier this week when he appeared to rule out Bitcoin purchases for the country’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. By Thursday, he clarified the policy: the reserve will not buy coins outright but will instead be built from confiscated Bitcoin, which the government will stop selling. 🇺🇸 Treasury Sec. @SecScottBessent walked back his no-buy stance, saying the US Bitcoin reserve will grow through seized coins and neutral spending. #BTC #ScottBessent https://t.co/6Wh6Uqt8GL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 15, 2025 Bessent told Fox News that the current reserve—valued between $15 billion and $20 billion—would be maintained and expanded under this approach. Later, in an X post, he reiterated that forfeited Bitcoin will serve as the foundation for the reserve, established under President Trump’s March executive order. The clarification leaves some uncertainty about the program’s long-term scope but reinforces that the U.S. will hold—rather than liquidate—seized digital assets. The Takeaway This week’s developments demonstrate the multi-layered nature of U.S. crypto regulation. Federal lawmakers are sharpening political narratives, state legislatures are targeting specific risk points like Bitcoin ATMs, the SEC is hinting at a new phase of rulemaking, and industry stakeholders are jockeying to shape the fine print of stablecoin and ETF frameworks. The crypto regulation environment remains highly dynamic and, at times, unpredictable. But taken together, these stories suggest a slow but steady shift toward more codified rules, even as political posturing and policy gaps continue to generate uncertainty.
