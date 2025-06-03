The Ethereum Foundation publicly laid off employees for the first time, and the strategic adjustment caused controversy again. Is the foundation model no longer effective?

PANews
2025/06/03 16:41
DeepBook
DEEP$0.171799+7.19%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Faced with growing doubts about its unclear technical direction, inefficient collaboration, and centralized governance, the Ethereum Foundation (EF) is undergoing a deep organizational reorganization.

The R&D team was renamed and reorganized, and the strategic adjustment caused controversy

On June 2, the Ethereum Foundation announced the reorganization of its research and development team, making major structural adjustments to the internal "Protocol Research and Development Team (PR&D)" and officially changing its name to "Protocol". This restructuring is considered not a simple organizational structure adjustment, but a systematic change from strategic goals, talent allocation to governance concepts.

The newly formed "Protocol" team will focus on the three strategic goals of expanding the mainnet (L1), expanding data availability (blobs), and improving user experience (UX) to establish a closer collaboration mechanism and clear resource allocation methods.

The Ethereum Foundation clearly stated that the newly formed Protocol team will develop three major strategic goals and set up leaders for each strategic direction, namely Tim Beiko and Ansgar Dietrichs for L1 expansion, Alex Stokes and Francesco D'Amato for blob expansion, and Barnabé Monnot and Josh Rudolf for improving user experience. They will be supported by the famous researcher and cryptographer Dankrad Feist. Feist is the namer of Ethereum's new sharding scheme "danksharding". He once caused controversy due to his advisory relationship with Ethereum's re-staking protocol EigenLayer, in which he received a large number of tokens, and then resigned from his advisory position.

The Ethereum Foundation publicly laid off employees for the first time, and the strategic adjustment caused controversy again. Is the foundation model no longer effective?

 Ethereum Foundation organizational structure before reorganization Source: Network

At the same time, the foundation also stated that some R&D members will no longer stay. Although the official did not disclose the specific layoff list, judging from the changes in the PR&D reorganization, about a dozen R&D personnel have left, and the division of responsibilities in the department has become more detailed and clear. EF encourages other ecological projects to absorb these experienced talents and announced the recruitment of new members, with key positions including the person in charge of user experience and the person in charge of performance engineering.

The Ethereum Foundation said the reorganization will speed up the transformation of research results into products and promote Ethereum's scalability and user-friendliness to higher standards.

“We hope that this new organizational structure will enable internal teams to be more focused and drive key initiatives forward. At the same time, we have to make some very difficult decisions. It is heartbreaking to say goodbye to those talented and dedicated colleagues. This decision does not mean that their value or contribution is ignored,” said Hsiao-Wei Weng, co-executive director of the Ethereum Foundation.

However, the reorganization of the Ethereum Foundation has also triggered a fierce response from core developers and the industry. "At this moment, the word 'decentralization' was quietly and permanently removed from the Ethereum roadmap." Ethereum core developer Peter Szilagyi wrote that great companies have long understood that their most valuable assets are people - team members. Google even clearly stated in its onboarding manual: developers take precedence over users, and the latter can be found everywhere. Organizations that cannot understand this will eventually become marginalized. Yes, this is the subtext.

Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin Capital, also questioned the strategic adjustment of the Ethereum Foundation. He pointed out that the definition of "focus" usually means reduction rather than increase, especially emphasizing that there should be no conflict between goals. When considering the third goal (i.e. L1 and L2 network expansion and improving user experience), the first goal (i.e. layoffs) and the second goal (i.e. clear division of responsibilities) are in conflict.

Miles Jennings, crypto policy director and general counsel of a16z, recently wrote that the crypto industry needs to go beyond the non-profit foundation model because it no longer meets current needs. He believes that although the foundation played a role in circumventing regulation and promoting decentralization in the early days, it has now evolved into a gatekeeper of centralized control due to incentive misalignment, legal and economic restrictions, and operational inefficiency, deviating from its original intention. With the US Congress proposing a control-based maturity regulatory framework, the crypto industry has an opportunity to get rid of the foundation. The ordinary development company structure is better than the foundation, able to efficiently deploy capital, attract top talents through equity incentives, and achieve rapid response and sustained growth with market feedback. Jennings emphasized that companies align incentives with token holders through market discipline and clear financial indicators (such as revenue and profit margins), while foundations lack accountability and profit drive, making it difficult to optimize resource allocation, and employee incentives are limited by token price fluctuations, making it difficult to sustain. Public interest companies, network revenue sharing, milestone token lock-up periods, and contract protection existing tools can address potential misalignments between companies and token holders. Additionally, two emerging approaches, DUNA and BORGs, offer streamlined pathways to implementing these solutions while removing the cumbersomeness and opacity of foundation structures. The next era of crypto will be built on scalable systems — systems with real incentives, real accountability, and real decentralization.

Promoting internal organizational restructuring, a belated self-correction

The organizational restructuring of the Ethereum Foundation did not come out of the blue, but rather was a concentrated outburst of structural contradictions and external criticisms accumulated over the years.

In the past, the outside world criticized the foundation for being overly obsessed with long-term research and ignoring the short-term needs of users and developers, while questioning its centralized governance structure. For example, Hari, a former engineer at the Ethereum Foundation, bluntly pointed out this year that Ethereum and its virtual machine (EVM) lack a clear and cohesive technical vision, and R&D progress is slow. If decisive changes are not made, the future may become rigid. He suggested reducing reliance on pure research and shifting to a product-oriented delivery rhythm.

Similar calls also came from Anthony DOnofrio, an early member of Ethereum, who criticized EF for being a "centralized decentralized organization" in structure, with an executive director, a financial department, and a circle of paid developers. Although this structure is effective in coordination, it deviates from the ideal of decentralization. He called for the future of Ethereum to require not only technical research, but also "visionary leaders" who understand its social and political impact.

Aave founder Stani Kulechov also tweeted earlier that EF should reform its budget and operational structure, fire irresponsible members, and allocate resources based on capabilities. He emphasized that the Ethereum Foundation should be a streamlined and efficient organization.

As the most symbolic soul of Ethereum, co-founder Vitalik Buterin's role in the Ethereum Foundation has long been controversial. For example, in February this year, community member Ameen Soleimani even initiated a vote to explore whether Vitalik plays the role of "king" (governance decision maker) or "prophet" (value leader) in the Ethereum ecosystem, with 80.1% of voters believing that he is closer to the latter. In response, Vitalik said, "The statement about having 3 of the 5 seats on the EF board of directors has not been true since 2017. Since then, I have only had 1 of the 3 seats."

In the face of criticism and structural challenges, the Ethereum Foundation also launched a number of internal reform initiatives at the beginning of this year. As early as January, Vitalik publicly announced changes to the leadership model of the Foundation, aiming to enhance technical expertise and strengthen communication with developers. According to Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly, the EF leadership had gradually broken the closed-door mentality of "not creating anything by me" and showed greater tolerance and openness to external ideas.

In February, Aya Miyaguchi, former executive director of the Ethereum Foundation, was promoted to chairman. Aya has always advocated the "subtraction philosophy", advocating that the foundation should avoid becoming a highly centralized authority, promote decentralization and community-led decentralized development, and compare Ethereum to an "infinite garden", encouraging an open, permissionless innovation ecosystem, and emphasizing long-term sustainability rather than short-term interests. However, her idealistic style has also caused some controversy, with some questioning whether it is too abstract and lacks execution. After Aya became the chairman, she was mainly responsible for promoting strategic cooperation and maintaining relationships, and would reduce direct involvement in specific matters. This position change was once interpreted by the community as a "promotion in name only, demotion in reality".

In addition, the Ethereum Foundation has also initiated explorations into the integration of AI and governance, hiring Devansh Mehta as head of AI×public product governance, and continuing to strengthen its technical backbone by appointing Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz Stańczak as co-executive directors, who are key contributors to the Ethereum beacon chain and founders of the Nethermind executive client, respectively.

While the top management has been frequently adjusted, the core members of the Ethereum Foundation have also been continuously lost. For example, in January this year, Eric Conner, a core developer of Ethereum, announced his withdrawal from the Ethereum Foundation in a post on a social platform, pointing out that EF had problems such as opacity, disconnection from the community, and resistance to change. He believed that the foundation could still operate normally after cutting its budget by 80%; Danny Ryan, a researcher at the Ethereum Foundation, also announced his withdrawal in 2024 after contributing to the foundation for seven years. On the eve of Aya's appointment, he was regarded as the most supported potential leader in an informal community survey, reflecting the community's strong expectations for practical technical talents. Peter Szilagyi, mentioned above, is the maintainer of the Ethereum core client Geth. He also announced his temporary departure in November last year, ending his nearly ten-year career in Ethereum. He once admitted, "Ethereum is losing its way."

It can be said that this organizational change of the Foundation is both a belated self-correction and an experiment in the future sustainable governance model. However, how to balance idealism and execution efficiency, technology research and development and ecological coordination, decentralized vision and realistic governance will be the long-term proposition of EF and even the entire Ethereum ecosystem in the next stage.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.098+4.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

According to CoinDesk, the listed company DeFi Development announced on July 29 that it had increased its holdings of SOL by 181,303 from July 21 to July 28, with an
Solana
SOL$186.15-2.98%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001752-5.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/29 20:11
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

The past week in U.S. crypto regulation has been anything but quiet. A flurry of political pressure, legislative proposals, policy shifts, and industry positioning has kept the sector’s stakeholders on their toes. From the halls of Congress to state legislatures to the SEC’s policy desk, these developments reveal just how fragmented and fast-moving America’s crypto policy environment remains. Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm on “Weak” Crypto Oversight U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once again sharpened her rhetoric on crypto regulation, warning in an August 11 MSNBC interview that the current framework is so underdeveloped that it could “blow up” the American economy. Warren argued that the patchwork of rules—and in some cases, their absence—leaves the financial system exposed to corruption risks, particularly involving high-profile political figures such as President Trump. 🗣️ @SenWarren warns current crypto framework could 'blow up' US economy while blasting GENIUS ACT and Trump's crypto business ventures as corruption risks. #Crypto #Regulation #US https://t.co/A1pgs3P8tA — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 11, 2025 She accused the industry of wielding outsized influence over legislation through lobbying, undermining consumer protection and financial stability. “Strong cryptocurrency regulation is essential, not industry-favorable legislation that endangers our economic stability,” Warren said. Her comments reinforce her position as one of Capitol Hill’s most vocal crypto skeptics and indicate that, in an election season, the political battle over digital assets will remain highly charged. Trump Media’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Pushes Forward Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, is pressing ahead with its ambitions to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF. This week, the firm filed an amended S-1 registration with the SEC, though conspicuously absent were key details such as the fund’s fee structure or ticker symbol. Crypto.com has been tapped as both the custodian and liquidity provider, while Yorkville America Digital will serve as the sponsor. 🏦 Trump Media has filed an amendment to the S-1 registration with the SEC for its Bitcoin ETF, where https://t.co/U4D4dECttR will act as BTC custodian and liquidity provider. #TrumpMedia #BitcoinETF #Crypto .com https://t.co/Q8YIFbwjCN — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas noted that the ETF may face an uphill battle to stand out in a crowded market already dominated by earlier entrants. If approved, the ETF would directly hold Bitcoin and track its price performance, with shares expected to trade on NYSE Arca. For Trump Media, the move positions the brand squarely at the intersection of politics, finance, and crypto, though SEC approval is far from guaranteed. Wisconsin Lawmakers Target Bitcoin ATMs At the state level, Wisconsin legislators are ramping up efforts to tighten oversight of cryptocurrency kiosks. Senate Bill 386, introduced on Monday, mirrors an Assembly bill filed just weeks earlier. Both aim to address fraud tied to the state’s 582 Bitcoin ATMs, which are often located in convenience stores and gas stations. 🏧 Wisconsin legislators are making a renewed push to rein in crypto kiosks, filing a second bill aimed at curbing fraud tied to the machines. #ATMs #Crypto https://t.co/8TL92NeKIr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Lawmakers point to $247 million in fraud losses as a compelling reason to act, framing these machines as a weak link in consumer protection. The proposed rules could introduce stricter licensing, compliance, and reporting requirements for kiosk operators, potentially curbing access but also tightening controls against abuse. SEC Shifts Focus to Policy After Ripple Case Ends In a shift, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears ready to move from courtroom battles to policymaking. Commissioner Hester Peirce announced via X that the SEC’s case against Ripple has officially concluded. She called it a “welcome development” that frees up bandwidth for building a “clear regulatory framework for crypto.” ⚖️ The SEC will focus on creating a clear crypto regulatory framework after dismissing its case against Ripple, regulator Hester Peirce says. #SEC #Ripple https://t.co/wJNt21xQzs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 SEC Chair Paul Atkins backed Peirce’s remarks, urging the agency to prioritize crafting explicit, innovation-friendly rules. “With this chapter closed, we now have an opportunity to shift our energy from the courtroom to the policy drafting table,” Atkins said. While the agency has faced criticism for its enforcement-heavy approach, this shift could indicate a recognition that prolonged litigation has done little to settle core regulatory questions. Banking Groups Warn of Stablecoin Yield Loophole Major U.S. banking associations are pressing Congress to close what they see as a dangerous gap in the GENIUS Act’s stablecoin provisions. In a letter this week, the Bank Policy Institute, alongside groups including the American Bankers Association and the Financial Services Forum, warned that current language could allow issuers to pay yield indirectly through affiliated platforms. ⚠️ US banks have warned that a gap in the GENIUS Act could allow stablecoin issuers to skirt restrictions on paying yield to holders. #Stablecoin #Crypto https://t.co/N7lSngpPof — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 13, 2025 They argued that without a fix, this “loophole” undermines the law’s intent to prevent stablecoin products from functioning like interest-bearing bank accounts without equivalent safeguards. The push shows the tension between traditional finance and emerging digital asset models and the intense lobbying around the fine print of new laws. Treasury Clarifies Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plans U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent created a stir earlier this week when he appeared to rule out Bitcoin purchases for the country’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. By Thursday, he clarified the policy: the reserve will not buy coins outright but will instead be built from confiscated Bitcoin, which the government will stop selling. 🇺🇸 Treasury Sec. @SecScottBessent walked back his no-buy stance, saying the US Bitcoin reserve will grow through seized coins and neutral spending. #BTC #ScottBessent https://t.co/6Wh6Uqt8GL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 15, 2025 Bessent told Fox News that the current reserve—valued between $15 billion and $20 billion—would be maintained and expanded under this approach. Later, in an X post, he reiterated that forfeited Bitcoin will serve as the foundation for the reserve, established under President Trump’s March executive order. The clarification leaves some uncertainty about the program’s long-term scope but reinforces that the U.S. will hold—rather than liquidate—seized digital assets. The Takeaway This week’s developments demonstrate the multi-layered nature of U.S. crypto regulation. Federal lawmakers are sharpening political narratives, state legislatures are targeting specific risk points like Bitcoin ATMs, the SEC is hinting at a new phase of rulemaking, and industry stakeholders are jockeying to shape the fine print of stablecoin and ETF frameworks. The crypto regulation environment remains highly dynamic and, at times, unpredictable. But taken together, these stories suggest a slow but steady shift toward more codified rules, even as political posturing and policy gaps continue to generate uncertainty.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15171+0.02%
Threshold
T$0.01658+1.09%
U
U$0.02675-2.37%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03094-14.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.333+3.96%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03909-0.71%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 02:38

Trending News

More

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking