PA Daily｜Musk's X platform launched the private communication function XChat; Metaplanet purchased 1,088 bitcoins

Today's news tips:

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoin is only a payment tool and does not support CBDC

Details of Meta’s rejection of Bitcoin reserve proposal revealed: shareholders overwhelmingly opposed

Musk: XChat is online, supporting "Bitcoin-style" encryption and cross-platform calls

Metaplanet purchased another 1,088 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 8,888 bitcoins

ZachXBT: Taiwan exchange BitoPro is suspected to be hacked, with a loss of about $11.5 million

Data: Decentralized exchanges accounted for 25% of global spot trading volume in May, a record high

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $286 million last week

Binance: You need to hold at least 223 Binance Alpha Points to receive 1,111 EDGEN airdrops

Regulatory/Macro

US Treasury Secretary Benson: Defaults that disrupt global markets will be avoided

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jeff Bessant said on Sunday that the United States will never default on its debt as the Senate considers a comprehensive tax and spending bill passed by the House of Representatives that includes a debt ceiling increase. "The United States of America will never default," Bessant said in an interview with CBS. Bessant urged Congress to raise the federal government's debt ceiling by mid-July to avoid a default that would upend global markets.

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoin is only a payment tool and does not support CBDC

Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller said: Stablecoin is only a payment tool. Stablecoin is a new way to introduce competition in the payment field. Central bank digital currency (CBDC) is not supported.

South Korea's first institutional coin sale transaction occurred, and the ban on institutional crypto transactions was gradually lifted

According to The Block, World Vision Korea, a South Korean humanitarian aid organization, sold 0.55 ETH through the Upbit exchange, becoming the first non-retail institution to complete the sale since South Korea lifted the ban on institutional crypto trading. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) has allowed compliant non-profit organizations and registered exchanges to sell their crypto assets since June 1. The FSC plans to further relax policies in the second half of this year to allow listed companies and professional investment institutions to participate in crypto trading.

Viewpoint

CZ: Now may be a good time to launch a dark pool perpetual contract DEX

CZ posted on the social platform X early this morning that it might be a good time to launch a dark pool perpetual contract DEX. He said that public order books are prone to MEV attacks, increased slippage and increased costs, especially in perpetual contract transactions, where transparent liquidation information may lead to malicious manipulation. He suggested using privacy technologies such as ZK to hide orders and deposits to achieve a safer institutional-level trading environment, and encouraged developers to contact him to discuss possible cooperation.

Project News

Details of Meta’s rejection of Bitcoin reserve proposal revealed: shareholders overwhelmingly opposed

Meta Platforms (META.O) shareholders voted down a proposal to include Bitcoin in the company's financials at its annual meeting this week. More than 4.9 billion shares reportedly voted against the move, with only 3.92 million in favor. Following Microsoft's push for Bitcoin to go mainstream a few months ago, Meta Platforms became the latest major tech company to consider pressuring shareholders to include Bitcoin in its assets. However, like Microsoft, shareholders voted down the proposal due to concerns about volatility. The proposal was submitted by investor Ethan Peck, a representative of the National Center for Public Policy Research, who suggested that the company study the possibility of converting some of its cash and bonds into Bitcoin to better preserve shareholder value.

Musk: XChat is online, supporting "Bitcoin-style" encryption and cross-platform calls

Elon Musk announced that XChat, a new private communication feature on the X platform, supports end-to-end encryption, self-destructing messages, arbitrary file transfers, and audio and video calls without a mobile phone number. This feature is developed based on the Rust language and uses an encryption architecture similar to Bitcoin.

Metaplanet purchased another 1,088 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 8,888 bitcoins

Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, announced that it had purchased 1,088 additional bitcoins at an average price of 15,519,019 yen per bitcoin, with a total amount of 16.885 billion yen. The company currently holds 8,888 bitcoins, with a total investment cost of 122.269 billion yen and an average holding cost of 13,756,658 yen per bitcoin.

Michael Saylor releases Tracker information again, and may disclose BTC increase information next week

Hong Kong-listed cryptocurrency stocks rose, with OKEx rising by more than 30%

Hong Kong stocks of cryptocurrency concept stocks rose, Lianlian Digital (02598.HK) once rose nearly 80%, OKEx (01499.HK) rose more than 30%, and Xinhuo Technology Holdings (01611.HK) rose nearly 9%. Previously, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance officially became law.

ZachXBT: Taiwan exchange BitoPro was suspected to be hacked on May 8, with a loss of about $11.5 million

According to ZachXBT, a blockchain detective, Taiwan's crypto exchange BitoPro was suspected of being attacked for about $11.5 million on May 8, 2025. The attacker transferred assets from hot wallets such as Tron, Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon and sold them through DEX. The funds then flowed into Tornado Cash or crossed the chain to the Bitcoin network through Thorchain and finally transferred to the Wasabi wallet. BitoPro has not publicly disclosed the incident on X or Telegram, and has only suspended services for "system maintenance."

Ethereum upgrade "Glamsterdam" opens for submissions, expected to go live in 2026

According to Ethereum developer nixo.eth, the next phase of Ethereum mainnet upgrade "Glamsterdam" has opened the collection of head function proposals, and the deadline is June 20. There are currently 5 proposals, covering on-chain performance and protocol optimization. The upgrade plan will be launched after Fusaka is completed , and the final launch time is expected to be 2026. Non-core proposals will enter the screening stage after July.

Security agency: Nervos cross-chain bridge Force Bridge was suspected to be attacked, with a loss of about $3 million

Blockchain security agency Cyvers Alerts issued an alert that the Nervos network cross-chain bridge Force Bridge was suspected to be controlled by hackers, involving the theft of approximately $3 million in assets, including 257,800 USDT, 53.9 ETH, 898,300 USDC, 60,400 DAI and 0.79 WBTC. The attacker has converted all assets into ETH and transferred them to Tornado Cash. The Nervos team has urgently suspended all contracts and is actively investigating the incident. Magickbase has previously reported abnormal activity on Force Bridge.

Binance to launch MUBARAK/TRY trading pair and open robot service

According to Binance’s announcement, the MUBARAK/TRY spot trading pair will be launched at 16:00 Beijing time on June 3, and the spot algorithm order service will be opened for the pair at the same time. At the same time, the INJ/USDC trading pair will also support spot grid and DCA (cost averaging) trading strategies.

Binance: You need to hold at least 223 Binance Alpha Points to receive 1,111 EDGEN airdrops

According to Binance's announcement, the platform has taken the lead in launching LayerEdge (EDGEN) tokens, and trading will be opened at 18:30 (Beijing time) today. Eligible users (holding at least 223 Binance Alpha points) can claim 1,111 EDGEN airdrops on the Alpha event page starting at 18:30 (Beijing time). Claiming will consume 15 Alpha points and must be confirmed within 24 hours. Failure to confirm will be deemed as abandonment.

TON: A fix has been released to restore block creation, the problem may be related to the main chain scheduling queue processing error

TON Status stated that the on-chain block production has been restored and a quick fix has been released. Block production can be restored by updating only a few main chain validators. The incident may be related to an error in the main chain scheduling queue processing, and a technical report on the incident will be released soon.

France releases details of 25 suspects in crypto kidnapping case: 6 are minors, 18 have been detained before trial

According to Cointelegraph, France has charged 25 people, including 6 minors, for a series of kidnappings and attempted kidnappings related to the country's cryptocurrency industry. According to an announcement previously released by the Paris Prosecutor's Office, the suspects are aged between 16 and 23. They face multiple charges against well-known cryptocurrency figures and their families. Currently, 18 suspects are in pretrial detention, 3 have requested a postponement of the hearing, and 4 are still under judicial supervision.

Important data

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $157 million last week, ending a six-week trend of net inflows

According to SoSoValue data, in the week ending May 30, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded a net outflow of $157 million, ending a six-week trend of net inflows. IBIT (BlackRock) was the only product with a large net inflow, with an inflow of $584 million, and a cumulative inflow of $48.57 billion. ARKB (Ark and 21Shares) had the largest net outflow of $282 million. The current total net asset value of ETFs is $126.15 billion, accounting for 6.07% of the total market value of Bitcoin.

Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $286 million last week, recording net inflows for three consecutive weeks

According to SoSoValue data, in the week ending May 30, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETF recorded a net inflow of $286 million, which was positive for three consecutive weeks. BlackRock ETHA had a net inflow of $206 million, with a cumulative inflow of $4.61 billion, ranking first; Fidelity FETH had a net inflow of $67.37 million, with a historical inflow of $1.51 billion. Grayscale ETHE had a net outflow of $4.62 million, with a cumulative outflow of $4.29 billion. The current net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs is $9.45 billion, accounting for 3.04% of the total market value of ETH.

ETH IC0 whale transfers 989 ETH to OKX again, with a holding cost of only $0.31

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the whale that bought 1 million ETH during the Ethereum IC0 has transferred another 989 ETH to the OKX exchange, which is about $2.42 million at the current market price, and the holding cost is only $0.31 per ETH. The address currently still holds 49,745 ETH, worth about $125 million.

Data: Decentralized exchanges accounted for 25% of global spot trading volume in May, a record high

According to data from The Block, decentralized exchanges (DEX) accounted for 25% of global spot trading volume in May 2025, a record high, with a total trading volume of US$410.2 billion. The leader was PancakeSwap (US$171.6 billion), followed by Aerodrome and PumpSwap, with monthly trading volumes approaching US$15 billion.

Ethereum leads digital asset capital inflows, with cumulative inflows reaching $10.9 billion in seven weeks

According to CoinShares' latest weekly report, digital asset investment products recorded a net inflow of $286 million last week, and a total of $10.9 billion in seven weeks. Ethereum performed the best, with a net inflow of $321 million in a single week, the best six-week performance since December 2024; Bitcoin, affected by the US tariff ruling, reversed funds in the middle of the week and finally recorded a net outflow of $8 million. The United States still dominates the market, with inflows of $199 million, and Hong Kong recorded an inflow of $54.8 million in a single week, the strongest since the local ETF went online. Switzerland recorded an outflow of $32.8 million, with a cumulative net outflow this year.

Data: ENA, TAIKO, NEON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which TAIKO unlocks about 46.9 million US dollars

Token Unlocks data shows that ENA, TAIKO, NEON and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on June 2, accounting for 0.70% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$12.5 million.

Taiko (TAIKO) will unlock approximately 81.55 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on June 5, accounting for 69.37% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$46.9 million.

Neon (NEON) will unlock approximately 53.91 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 7, accounting for 22.51% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$6.1 million.

Spectral (SPEC) will unlock approximately 3.62 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 6, accounting for 17.57% of the current circulation and worth approximately $3.7 million.

Staika (STIK) will unlock approximately 1.57 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 2, worth approximately $1.4 million

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) will unlock approximately 8.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 4, accounting for 1.15% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.1 million.

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 am Beijing time on June 4, accounting for 0.42% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$1.7 million.

IOTA (IOTA) will unlock about 8.63 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 4, accounting for 0.23% of the current circulation and worth about $1.6 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.098+4.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

According to CoinDesk, the listed company DeFi Development announced on July 29 that it had increased its holdings of SOL by 181,303 from July 21 to July 28, with an
Solana
SOL$186.15-2.98%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001752-5.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/29 20:11
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

The past week in U.S. crypto regulation has been anything but quiet. A flurry of political pressure, legislative proposals, policy shifts, and industry positioning has kept the sector’s stakeholders on their toes. From the halls of Congress to state legislatures to the SEC’s policy desk, these developments reveal just how fragmented and fast-moving America’s crypto policy environment remains. Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm on “Weak” Crypto Oversight U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once again sharpened her rhetoric on crypto regulation, warning in an August 11 MSNBC interview that the current framework is so underdeveloped that it could “blow up” the American economy. Warren argued that the patchwork of rules—and in some cases, their absence—leaves the financial system exposed to corruption risks, particularly involving high-profile political figures such as President Trump. 🗣️ @SenWarren warns current crypto framework could 'blow up' US economy while blasting GENIUS ACT and Trump's crypto business ventures as corruption risks. #Crypto #Regulation #US https://t.co/A1pgs3P8tA — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 11, 2025 She accused the industry of wielding outsized influence over legislation through lobbying, undermining consumer protection and financial stability. “Strong cryptocurrency regulation is essential, not industry-favorable legislation that endangers our economic stability,” Warren said. Her comments reinforce her position as one of Capitol Hill’s most vocal crypto skeptics and indicate that, in an election season, the political battle over digital assets will remain highly charged. Trump Media’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Pushes Forward Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, is pressing ahead with its ambitions to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF. This week, the firm filed an amended S-1 registration with the SEC, though conspicuously absent were key details such as the fund’s fee structure or ticker symbol. Crypto.com has been tapped as both the custodian and liquidity provider, while Yorkville America Digital will serve as the sponsor. 🏦 Trump Media has filed an amendment to the S-1 registration with the SEC for its Bitcoin ETF, where https://t.co/U4D4dECttR will act as BTC custodian and liquidity provider. #TrumpMedia #BitcoinETF #Crypto .com https://t.co/Q8YIFbwjCN — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas noted that the ETF may face an uphill battle to stand out in a crowded market already dominated by earlier entrants. If approved, the ETF would directly hold Bitcoin and track its price performance, with shares expected to trade on NYSE Arca. For Trump Media, the move positions the brand squarely at the intersection of politics, finance, and crypto, though SEC approval is far from guaranteed. Wisconsin Lawmakers Target Bitcoin ATMs At the state level, Wisconsin legislators are ramping up efforts to tighten oversight of cryptocurrency kiosks. Senate Bill 386, introduced on Monday, mirrors an Assembly bill filed just weeks earlier. Both aim to address fraud tied to the state’s 582 Bitcoin ATMs, which are often located in convenience stores and gas stations. 🏧 Wisconsin legislators are making a renewed push to rein in crypto kiosks, filing a second bill aimed at curbing fraud tied to the machines. #ATMs #Crypto https://t.co/8TL92NeKIr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Lawmakers point to $247 million in fraud losses as a compelling reason to act, framing these machines as a weak link in consumer protection. The proposed rules could introduce stricter licensing, compliance, and reporting requirements for kiosk operators, potentially curbing access but also tightening controls against abuse. SEC Shifts Focus to Policy After Ripple Case Ends In a shift, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears ready to move from courtroom battles to policymaking. Commissioner Hester Peirce announced via X that the SEC’s case against Ripple has officially concluded. She called it a “welcome development” that frees up bandwidth for building a “clear regulatory framework for crypto.” ⚖️ The SEC will focus on creating a clear crypto regulatory framework after dismissing its case against Ripple, regulator Hester Peirce says. #SEC #Ripple https://t.co/wJNt21xQzs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 SEC Chair Paul Atkins backed Peirce’s remarks, urging the agency to prioritize crafting explicit, innovation-friendly rules. “With this chapter closed, we now have an opportunity to shift our energy from the courtroom to the policy drafting table,” Atkins said. While the agency has faced criticism for its enforcement-heavy approach, this shift could indicate a recognition that prolonged litigation has done little to settle core regulatory questions. Banking Groups Warn of Stablecoin Yield Loophole Major U.S. banking associations are pressing Congress to close what they see as a dangerous gap in the GENIUS Act’s stablecoin provisions. In a letter this week, the Bank Policy Institute, alongside groups including the American Bankers Association and the Financial Services Forum, warned that current language could allow issuers to pay yield indirectly through affiliated platforms. ⚠️ US banks have warned that a gap in the GENIUS Act could allow stablecoin issuers to skirt restrictions on paying yield to holders. #Stablecoin #Crypto https://t.co/N7lSngpPof — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 13, 2025 They argued that without a fix, this “loophole” undermines the law’s intent to prevent stablecoin products from functioning like interest-bearing bank accounts without equivalent safeguards. The push shows the tension between traditional finance and emerging digital asset models and the intense lobbying around the fine print of new laws. Treasury Clarifies Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plans U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent created a stir earlier this week when he appeared to rule out Bitcoin purchases for the country’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. By Thursday, he clarified the policy: the reserve will not buy coins outright but will instead be built from confiscated Bitcoin, which the government will stop selling. 🇺🇸 Treasury Sec. @SecScottBessent walked back his no-buy stance, saying the US Bitcoin reserve will grow through seized coins and neutral spending. #BTC #ScottBessent https://t.co/6Wh6Uqt8GL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 15, 2025 Bessent told Fox News that the current reserve—valued between $15 billion and $20 billion—would be maintained and expanded under this approach. Later, in an X post, he reiterated that forfeited Bitcoin will serve as the foundation for the reserve, established under President Trump’s March executive order. The clarification leaves some uncertainty about the program’s long-term scope but reinforces that the U.S. will hold—rather than liquidate—seized digital assets. The Takeaway This week’s developments demonstrate the multi-layered nature of U.S. crypto regulation. Federal lawmakers are sharpening political narratives, state legislatures are targeting specific risk points like Bitcoin ATMs, the SEC is hinting at a new phase of rulemaking, and industry stakeholders are jockeying to shape the fine print of stablecoin and ETF frameworks. The crypto regulation environment remains highly dynamic and, at times, unpredictable. But taken together, these stories suggest a slow but steady shift toward more codified rules, even as political posturing and policy gaps continue to generate uncertainty.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15171+0.02%
Threshold
T$0.01658+1.09%
U
U$0.02675-2.37%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03094-14.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.333+3.96%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03909-0.71%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 02:38

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking