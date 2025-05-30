1USDT≠1USDC? Analyzing the “Dark Forest” Behind Stablecoin Swaps

PANews
2025/05/30 17:44
Moonveil
MORE$0.09974+8.77%

Author: Barter

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Stablecoin swaps: the good and the bad

The total supply of stablecoins will almost double in 2024, from $129.8 billion to $203.4 billion, more than half of which exist on the Ethereum chain. Faced with dozens of stablecoins circulating in the market and new currencies emerging, it is crucial to ensure that liquidity swaps are as close to a 1:1 exchange rate as possible. The Barter team conducted an in-depth study and found that:

Stablecoin swaps in China often deviate from the 1:1 exchange rate. This post will analyze this issue.

1USDT≠1USDC? Analyzing the “Dark Forest” Behind Stablecoin Swaps

Looks ordinary, but is actually priceless

According to DEX transaction data, the proportion of stablecoin transactions in total transactions has remained in the range of 20-30%, while the number of transactions has always been less than 5%. During April 2025, the proportion of stablecoin transactions reached 31.5% (absolute value of US$16.6 billion), and the number of transactions accounted for only 4.6%. This means that the average size of a single stablecoin transaction is 9.5 times that of an ordinary DEX transaction.

1USDT≠1USDC? Analyzing the “Dark Forest” Behind Stablecoin Swaps

The lower the TVL, the higher the efficiency

The TVL of stablecoin liquidity pools fell from a peak of $12.3 billion in January 2022 to $600 million in May 2025. However, since the beginning of 2022, stablecoin trading volume has continued to grow, increasing liquidity turnover by 34 times, and as of April 2025, the weekly turnover rate was as high as 824%. This means that the market structure is transforming towards higher capital efficiency, and liquidity pools now support significantly larger trading volumes.

Stable exchange ≠ stable execution

In retail transactions over the past year, $8.1 billion in stablecoin exchanges suffered slippage losses of more than 0.1%. Among them, $930 million in transactions had slippage of more than 1%, which is an abnormally high situation in stablecoin exchanges, and 78.5% of high slippage transactions were concentrated in stablecoin trading pairs with poor liquidity.

While 1% slippage may seem insignificant at first glance, it exposes deep-seated efficiency issues in the high-volume stablecoin exchange scenario. As a result, stablecoin exchanges currently account for 53.8% of all sandwich-attacked transactions, while MEV (miner extractable value) and arbitrage transactions account for 47.0% of total stablecoin exchange volume, or $1.61 billion per week. ​​

Low cost but high price

The root cause of the high proportion of harmful transactions in stablecoin swaps is fee compression. In the past two and a half years, the average fee for stablecoin swaps has plummeted 5.5 times to only 0.011%, and the fee weighted by transaction volume is as low as 0.005%. Although low fees can attract order flow, they also lead to an abnormal increase in the proportion of harmful transactions. For example, on the Uniswap V4 platform, which offers an ultra-low fee of 0.001%, harmful MEV transactions now account for up to 80.2% of the stablecoin swap transaction volume.

Numerical analysis of friction costs in stablecoin exchange

1USDT≠1USDC? Analyzing the “Dark Forest” Behind Stablecoin Swaps

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.098+4.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

According to CoinDesk, the listed company DeFi Development announced on July 29 that it had increased its holdings of SOL by 181,303 from July 21 to July 28, with an
Solana
SOL$186.15-2.98%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001752-5.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/29 20:11
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

The past week in U.S. crypto regulation has been anything but quiet. A flurry of political pressure, legislative proposals, policy shifts, and industry positioning has kept the sector’s stakeholders on their toes. From the halls of Congress to state legislatures to the SEC’s policy desk, these developments reveal just how fragmented and fast-moving America’s crypto policy environment remains. Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm on “Weak” Crypto Oversight U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once again sharpened her rhetoric on crypto regulation, warning in an August 11 MSNBC interview that the current framework is so underdeveloped that it could “blow up” the American economy. Warren argued that the patchwork of rules—and in some cases, their absence—leaves the financial system exposed to corruption risks, particularly involving high-profile political figures such as President Trump. 🗣️ @SenWarren warns current crypto framework could 'blow up' US economy while blasting GENIUS ACT and Trump's crypto business ventures as corruption risks. #Crypto #Regulation #US https://t.co/A1pgs3P8tA — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 11, 2025 She accused the industry of wielding outsized influence over legislation through lobbying, undermining consumer protection and financial stability. “Strong cryptocurrency regulation is essential, not industry-favorable legislation that endangers our economic stability,” Warren said. Her comments reinforce her position as one of Capitol Hill’s most vocal crypto skeptics and indicate that, in an election season, the political battle over digital assets will remain highly charged. Trump Media’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Pushes Forward Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, is pressing ahead with its ambitions to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF. This week, the firm filed an amended S-1 registration with the SEC, though conspicuously absent were key details such as the fund’s fee structure or ticker symbol. Crypto.com has been tapped as both the custodian and liquidity provider, while Yorkville America Digital will serve as the sponsor. 🏦 Trump Media has filed an amendment to the S-1 registration with the SEC for its Bitcoin ETF, where https://t.co/U4D4dECttR will act as BTC custodian and liquidity provider. #TrumpMedia #BitcoinETF #Crypto .com https://t.co/Q8YIFbwjCN — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas noted that the ETF may face an uphill battle to stand out in a crowded market already dominated by earlier entrants. If approved, the ETF would directly hold Bitcoin and track its price performance, with shares expected to trade on NYSE Arca. For Trump Media, the move positions the brand squarely at the intersection of politics, finance, and crypto, though SEC approval is far from guaranteed. Wisconsin Lawmakers Target Bitcoin ATMs At the state level, Wisconsin legislators are ramping up efforts to tighten oversight of cryptocurrency kiosks. Senate Bill 386, introduced on Monday, mirrors an Assembly bill filed just weeks earlier. Both aim to address fraud tied to the state’s 582 Bitcoin ATMs, which are often located in convenience stores and gas stations. 🏧 Wisconsin legislators are making a renewed push to rein in crypto kiosks, filing a second bill aimed at curbing fraud tied to the machines. #ATMs #Crypto https://t.co/8TL92NeKIr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Lawmakers point to $247 million in fraud losses as a compelling reason to act, framing these machines as a weak link in consumer protection. The proposed rules could introduce stricter licensing, compliance, and reporting requirements for kiosk operators, potentially curbing access but also tightening controls against abuse. SEC Shifts Focus to Policy After Ripple Case Ends In a shift, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears ready to move from courtroom battles to policymaking. Commissioner Hester Peirce announced via X that the SEC’s case against Ripple has officially concluded. She called it a “welcome development” that frees up bandwidth for building a “clear regulatory framework for crypto.” ⚖️ The SEC will focus on creating a clear crypto regulatory framework after dismissing its case against Ripple, regulator Hester Peirce says. #SEC #Ripple https://t.co/wJNt21xQzs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 SEC Chair Paul Atkins backed Peirce’s remarks, urging the agency to prioritize crafting explicit, innovation-friendly rules. “With this chapter closed, we now have an opportunity to shift our energy from the courtroom to the policy drafting table,” Atkins said. While the agency has faced criticism for its enforcement-heavy approach, this shift could indicate a recognition that prolonged litigation has done little to settle core regulatory questions. Banking Groups Warn of Stablecoin Yield Loophole Major U.S. banking associations are pressing Congress to close what they see as a dangerous gap in the GENIUS Act’s stablecoin provisions. In a letter this week, the Bank Policy Institute, alongside groups including the American Bankers Association and the Financial Services Forum, warned that current language could allow issuers to pay yield indirectly through affiliated platforms. ⚠️ US banks have warned that a gap in the GENIUS Act could allow stablecoin issuers to skirt restrictions on paying yield to holders. #Stablecoin #Crypto https://t.co/N7lSngpPof — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 13, 2025 They argued that without a fix, this “loophole” undermines the law’s intent to prevent stablecoin products from functioning like interest-bearing bank accounts without equivalent safeguards. The push shows the tension between traditional finance and emerging digital asset models and the intense lobbying around the fine print of new laws. Treasury Clarifies Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plans U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent created a stir earlier this week when he appeared to rule out Bitcoin purchases for the country’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. By Thursday, he clarified the policy: the reserve will not buy coins outright but will instead be built from confiscated Bitcoin, which the government will stop selling. 🇺🇸 Treasury Sec. @SecScottBessent walked back his no-buy stance, saying the US Bitcoin reserve will grow through seized coins and neutral spending. #BTC #ScottBessent https://t.co/6Wh6Uqt8GL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 15, 2025 Bessent told Fox News that the current reserve—valued between $15 billion and $20 billion—would be maintained and expanded under this approach. Later, in an X post, he reiterated that forfeited Bitcoin will serve as the foundation for the reserve, established under President Trump’s March executive order. The clarification leaves some uncertainty about the program’s long-term scope but reinforces that the U.S. will hold—rather than liquidate—seized digital assets. The Takeaway This week’s developments demonstrate the multi-layered nature of U.S. crypto regulation. Federal lawmakers are sharpening political narratives, state legislatures are targeting specific risk points like Bitcoin ATMs, the SEC is hinting at a new phase of rulemaking, and industry stakeholders are jockeying to shape the fine print of stablecoin and ETF frameworks. The crypto regulation environment remains highly dynamic and, at times, unpredictable. But taken together, these stories suggest a slow but steady shift toward more codified rules, even as political posturing and policy gaps continue to generate uncertainty.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15171+0.02%
Threshold
T$0.01658+1.09%
U
U$0.02675-2.37%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03094-14.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.333+3.96%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03909-0.71%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 02:38

Trending News

More

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking