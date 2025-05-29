Telegram's new move: plans to issue $1.5 billion in bonds, will integrate Musk's xAI and obtain shares and subscriptions

PANews
2025/05/29 19:15
Xai
XAI$0.04978+0.02%
Movement
MOVE$0.1358+0.96%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.021242+22.25%

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

On May 29, people familiar with the matter revealed that the instant messaging app Telegram will raise at least $1.5 billion through the issuance of bonds. In addition, the founder of Telegram announced that he had reached a $300 million deal with Musk's xAI (not yet finalized).

Driven by a series of good news, the price of TON, the native token of Telegram's The Open Network, soared in a short period of time. According to Coingecko data, Toncoin (TON) once soared to about $3.7, an increase of about 23%, and is now trading at $3.32. Although Musk later clarified that the agreement has not been officially signed, the price of the coin has fallen, but the 24-hour increase is still 11.2%.

Telegram's new move: plans to issue $1.5 billion in bonds, will integrate Musk's xAI and obtain shares and subscriptions

Plans to issue bonds to raise $ 1.5 billion

Telegram will issue five-year bonds with a 9% yield, people familiar with the matter said. The company plans to use the bonds to buy back the rest of its 2021 bonds, which mature in March next year. The company has previously repurchased about $400 million of such bonds with cash.

Investors include existing Telegram bondholders such as U.S. asset manager BlackRock and Abu Dhabi state investment company Mubadala. New investors are expected to include hedge fund firm Citadel, among others.

As with Telegram’s previous bonds, investors in the new bonds will have the option to convert their debt into equity at a discount if the company decides to go public. However, given the legal uncertainty and market volatility facing founder Pavel Durov, an IPO is unlikely anytime soon.

If you reach a cooperation intention with xAI , you can get shares and subscription share

In addition to the proposed $1.5 billion bond issue, Pavel Durov said on the X platform that Telegram will also gain a new source of revenue: a one-year agreement to distribute Musk's xAI artificial intelligence model Grok (integrating the Grok chatbot into Telegram). In return, Telegram will receive $300 million in cash and equity in the artificial intelligence company, as well as 50% of the revenue from xAI subscriptions sold through Telegram.

In addition, Pavel Durov also emphasized privacy. One user said: "I hope user data can be kept safe." In response, Pavel Durov replied: "User privacy is of paramount importance. It should be clear that xAI will only access data that Telegram users explicitly share with Grok through direct interaction."

It is worth mentioning that later that day, Musk denied the statement, replying that "no agreement has been signed yet". After the news came out, the price of TON tokens fell. In response, Pavel Durov said: "Yes, it is agreed in principle, but the formal procedures have yet to be completed."

The founder is under investigation but revenue momentum is good

Pavel Durov was born in Russia and holds Russian, UAE and French citizenship. In August 2024, Pavel Durov was arrested in France and is under investigation in France for failing to help the police fight crime. Although Pavel Durov has been released on bail, he cannot leave France without permission during the investigation.

Pavel Durov had applied for a special exemption on May 12 to travel to the United States to negotiate with investors, but French prosecutors said the request was rejected because the reasons for his trip were "neither convincing nor reasonable." It is not clear how long Pavel Durov will be detained in France.

It is worth mentioning that despite the legal risks faced by founder Pavel Durov, the development of Telegram has not been greatly affected.

Telegram has told investors it will post revenue of $1.4 billion and profit of about $540 million in 2024, a sharp rebound from the previous year’s lackluster performance, according to people familiar with the matter. Telegram is expected to post revenue of $342 million and a loss of $173 million in 2023.

In addition, Telegram executives said that by March 2025, Telegram will have 1 billion active users and more than 15 million paying users, which has doubled in the past year. Revenue is expected to reach $2 billion in 2025, and profits will exceed $700 million.

Related reading: Telegram founder regains his freedom, TON officially announces VC buys $400 million in tokens, and the development dilemma may usher in a turning point

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.098+4.92%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

According to CoinDesk, the listed company DeFi Development announced on July 29 that it had increased its holdings of SOL by 181,303 from July 21 to July 28, with an
Solana
SOL$186.15-2.98%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001752-5.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/29 20:11
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

The past week in U.S. crypto regulation has been anything but quiet. A flurry of political pressure, legislative proposals, policy shifts, and industry positioning has kept the sector’s stakeholders on their toes. From the halls of Congress to state legislatures to the SEC’s policy desk, these developments reveal just how fragmented and fast-moving America’s crypto policy environment remains. Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm on “Weak” Crypto Oversight U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once again sharpened her rhetoric on crypto regulation, warning in an August 11 MSNBC interview that the current framework is so underdeveloped that it could “blow up” the American economy. Warren argued that the patchwork of rules—and in some cases, their absence—leaves the financial system exposed to corruption risks, particularly involving high-profile political figures such as President Trump. 🗣️ @SenWarren warns current crypto framework could 'blow up' US economy while blasting GENIUS ACT and Trump's crypto business ventures as corruption risks. #Crypto #Regulation #US https://t.co/A1pgs3P8tA — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 11, 2025 She accused the industry of wielding outsized influence over legislation through lobbying, undermining consumer protection and financial stability. “Strong cryptocurrency regulation is essential, not industry-favorable legislation that endangers our economic stability,” Warren said. Her comments reinforce her position as one of Capitol Hill’s most vocal crypto skeptics and indicate that, in an election season, the political battle over digital assets will remain highly charged. Trump Media’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Pushes Forward Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, is pressing ahead with its ambitions to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF. This week, the firm filed an amended S-1 registration with the SEC, though conspicuously absent were key details such as the fund’s fee structure or ticker symbol. Crypto.com has been tapped as both the custodian and liquidity provider, while Yorkville America Digital will serve as the sponsor. 🏦 Trump Media has filed an amendment to the S-1 registration with the SEC for its Bitcoin ETF, where https://t.co/U4D4dECttR will act as BTC custodian and liquidity provider. #TrumpMedia #BitcoinETF #Crypto .com https://t.co/Q8YIFbwjCN — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas noted that the ETF may face an uphill battle to stand out in a crowded market already dominated by earlier entrants. If approved, the ETF would directly hold Bitcoin and track its price performance, with shares expected to trade on NYSE Arca. For Trump Media, the move positions the brand squarely at the intersection of politics, finance, and crypto, though SEC approval is far from guaranteed. Wisconsin Lawmakers Target Bitcoin ATMs At the state level, Wisconsin legislators are ramping up efforts to tighten oversight of cryptocurrency kiosks. Senate Bill 386, introduced on Monday, mirrors an Assembly bill filed just weeks earlier. Both aim to address fraud tied to the state’s 582 Bitcoin ATMs, which are often located in convenience stores and gas stations. 🏧 Wisconsin legislators are making a renewed push to rein in crypto kiosks, filing a second bill aimed at curbing fraud tied to the machines. #ATMs #Crypto https://t.co/8TL92NeKIr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Lawmakers point to $247 million in fraud losses as a compelling reason to act, framing these machines as a weak link in consumer protection. The proposed rules could introduce stricter licensing, compliance, and reporting requirements for kiosk operators, potentially curbing access but also tightening controls against abuse. SEC Shifts Focus to Policy After Ripple Case Ends In a shift, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears ready to move from courtroom battles to policymaking. Commissioner Hester Peirce announced via X that the SEC’s case against Ripple has officially concluded. She called it a “welcome development” that frees up bandwidth for building a “clear regulatory framework for crypto.” ⚖️ The SEC will focus on creating a clear crypto regulatory framework after dismissing its case against Ripple, regulator Hester Peirce says. #SEC #Ripple https://t.co/wJNt21xQzs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 SEC Chair Paul Atkins backed Peirce’s remarks, urging the agency to prioritize crafting explicit, innovation-friendly rules. “With this chapter closed, we now have an opportunity to shift our energy from the courtroom to the policy drafting table,” Atkins said. While the agency has faced criticism for its enforcement-heavy approach, this shift could indicate a recognition that prolonged litigation has done little to settle core regulatory questions. Banking Groups Warn of Stablecoin Yield Loophole Major U.S. banking associations are pressing Congress to close what they see as a dangerous gap in the GENIUS Act’s stablecoin provisions. In a letter this week, the Bank Policy Institute, alongside groups including the American Bankers Association and the Financial Services Forum, warned that current language could allow issuers to pay yield indirectly through affiliated platforms. ⚠️ US banks have warned that a gap in the GENIUS Act could allow stablecoin issuers to skirt restrictions on paying yield to holders. #Stablecoin #Crypto https://t.co/N7lSngpPof — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 13, 2025 They argued that without a fix, this “loophole” undermines the law’s intent to prevent stablecoin products from functioning like interest-bearing bank accounts without equivalent safeguards. The push shows the tension between traditional finance and emerging digital asset models and the intense lobbying around the fine print of new laws. Treasury Clarifies Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plans U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent created a stir earlier this week when he appeared to rule out Bitcoin purchases for the country’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. By Thursday, he clarified the policy: the reserve will not buy coins outright but will instead be built from confiscated Bitcoin, which the government will stop selling. 🇺🇸 Treasury Sec. @SecScottBessent walked back his no-buy stance, saying the US Bitcoin reserve will grow through seized coins and neutral spending. #BTC #ScottBessent https://t.co/6Wh6Uqt8GL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 15, 2025 Bessent told Fox News that the current reserve—valued between $15 billion and $20 billion—would be maintained and expanded under this approach. Later, in an X post, he reiterated that forfeited Bitcoin will serve as the foundation for the reserve, established under President Trump’s March executive order. The clarification leaves some uncertainty about the program’s long-term scope but reinforces that the U.S. will hold—rather than liquidate—seized digital assets. The Takeaway This week’s developments demonstrate the multi-layered nature of U.S. crypto regulation. Federal lawmakers are sharpening political narratives, state legislatures are targeting specific risk points like Bitcoin ATMs, the SEC is hinting at a new phase of rulemaking, and industry stakeholders are jockeying to shape the fine print of stablecoin and ETF frameworks. The crypto regulation environment remains highly dynamic and, at times, unpredictable. But taken together, these stories suggest a slow but steady shift toward more codified rules, even as political posturing and policy gaps continue to generate uncertainty.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15171+0.02%
Threshold
T$0.01658+1.09%
U
U$0.02675-2.37%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03094-14.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.333+3.96%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03909-0.71%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 02:38

Trending News

More

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

DeFi Development announced an increase of approximately 180,000 SOL tokens, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1.18 million.

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking