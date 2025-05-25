James Wynn: From the slums to a crypto giant, a crazy $1.2 billion gamble

Author: Frank, PANews

Recently, the former PEPE boss has transformed into a contract giant, and has frequently opened contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars on Hyperliquid, which has attracted the attention of the market. As one of the few giant whales who has publicly disclosed his identity on Hyperliquid and is active in the community, James Wynn's daily position changes have become a hot topic for many investors.

What is James Wynn's background, and how does he affect the entire market with his remarks and positions?

The "10U God of War" who started with PEPE

According to James Wynn's Twitter account, he was born in a "forgotten town" in the UK, which was full of crime, drugs, alcohol and poverty. James Wynn said that he lived in dire straits since he was a child and "barely made ends meet every week."

James Wynn: From the slums to a crypto giant, a crazy $1.2 billion gamble

In 2022, after being exposed to cryptocurrency, James Wynn became a member of the 10 U Warriors. He often wandered between several ultra-small-cap MEMEs until he later discovered PEPE on iToken. Subsequently, James Wynn chose to buy PEPE heavily and made tens of millions of dollars. Previously, PANews also verified this from the chain in another report on James Wynn. (Related reading: Legendary Meme coin hunter James: Earned $25 million with $7,000, but now the shouting effect has failed )

Judging from the information on social media, James Wynn started to join Twitter in 2023, and almost all of his initial content focused on the promotion and publicity of PEPE coins. In April 2023, James Wynn predicted that the market value of PEPE tokens would rise to 4.2 billion US dollars. The market value at that time was 4.2 million US dollars. A year later, this prediction not only came true, but even exceeded his expectations at the time. In October 2024, the market value of PEPE exceeded 10 billion US dollars, becoming one of the MEME coins with the highest market value.

James Wynn: From the slums to a crypto giant, a crazy $1.2 billion gamble

Of course, in this process, as one of the largest holders of PEPE coins, James Wynn also made huge profits. According to previous statistics from PANews, James Wynn's principal in PEPE transactions was only US$7,600, and his profits exceeded US$25 million by April 2024. Considering that PEPE later rose by about 3 times again, James Wynn's overall profits may exceed US$50 million.

Harvesting fans and transforming after reputation is damaged

By 2024, with the successful creation of PEPE's personality, James Wynn's posts began to involve more MEME coins (such as BIAO, ANDY, WOLF), and he often released CAs of some new tokens to shout orders. In April 2024, James Wynn recommended a token called ELON, and in the following days, he made crazy orders like he recommended PEPE. At the same time, James Wynn also quietly laid out this token using several wallets. Under the highly appealing recommendation, many community players began to follow up and buy ELON. When the token rose a hundred times, James Wynn claimed that there was a problem with the token and said that he had cleared the token. This wave of operations caused the price of ELON to fall by 70% in a short period of time, and many players were buried in James Wynn's liquidation landslide. Such operations also seriously damaged James Wynn's reputation in the community, and people began to realize that MEME gods are not reliable.

Subsequently, James Wynn's content gradually began to change, from a community promoter to an investor and analyst. In the second half of 2024, he began to gradually turn to Bitcoin trends and market analysis. He also changed his Twitter name from "James Wynn (The GOAT)" to the current "James Wynn Whale".

A high-leverage gamble worth $1.2 billion

In March 2025, James Wynn officially began to switch to Hyperliquid and deposited approximately US$6 million for contract trading. In just two months, through high-leverage operations on Hyperliquid, as of May 24, James Wynn increased his profits to approximately US$48 million.

Especially in the past month, through frequent high-leverage and large-position investments, James Wynn not only frequently sent his operations to the hot lists on social media, but also used the profit of 36 million US dollars in a single month to once again prove his trading talent or luck.

His trading targets on Hyperliquid are surprisingly simple, mainly focusing on Bitcoin and a few meme coins such as PEPE, TRUMP and FARTCOIN. For example, on April 6, 2025, he went long on Bitcoin at an average price of $94,292 and 40x leverage; when the price of Bitcoin rose from $94,000 to $100,000, his floating profit reached $5 million. And his 10x leveraged long position in PEPE had a floating profit of up to $23 million. Trading in TRUMP and FARTCOIN tokens also contributed profits of approximately $5 million to $5.57 million and $4.3 million to $5.15 million, respectively.

James Wynn: From the slums to a crypto giant, a crazy $1.2 billion gamble

As of May 24, James Wynn's total funds in Hyperliquid were approximately $55.8 million, compared to the opening position of $1.25 billion. His overall leverage ratio is about 22 times. Under such a leverage ratio, once the market volatility exceeds 5%, he may face full liquidation. Therefore, his trading style is a high-risk, high-return route and is not suitable for ordinary traders. Of course, considering that James Wynn had already earned tens of millions of dollars in principal on MEMEs such as PEPE, his position is also within his controllable risk range. On May 24, James Wynn closed his $1.2 billion position, with a loss of approximately $13.39 million. Due to the huge loss of this transaction, his overall income also fell back to around $40 million.

James Wynn: From the slums to a crypto giant, a crazy $1.2 billion gamble

Looking back at James Wynn's crypto trading career, from being unknown to becoming the leader of MEME, and then transforming into a contract trading whale again. James Wynn's experience seems to best fit people's imagination of crypto wealth stories. And he himself seems unwilling to be a low-key person. Despite holding huge wealth, he is still active on social media. This exposure also brings him real benefits. During the MEME shouting period, he can use his influence to ensure that the MEME coins he invested in always have followers to carry the sedan chair. In the contract trading stage, as the market's attention increases, James Wynn's operations will also affect some traders' judgment of the market to a certain extent, and even form a copycat effect (but this effect may not be as obvious as during the MEME coin period).

In general, James Wynn's success seems to be a mixture of market timing, extraordinary courage (or extreme adventurism) and strong self-marketing ability. In the end, James Wynn's "history of success" may leave more questions than answers to the market. Is he a trading wizard with unique vision, or just a lucky guy who caught the trend of the times? Will he get rich or go bankrupt in the next stop?

All this is far from over. The crypto market has never lacked periodic "heroes", but becoming an "evergreen" still requires the test of time.

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

Recently, a data leak that is said to be the "largest in history" has been confirmed by multiple cybersecurity researchers. A huge database containing up to 16 billion login credentials
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media's Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Warren argued that the patchwork of rules—and in some cases, their absence—leaves the financial system exposed to corruption risks, particularly involving high-profile political figures such as President Trump. She accused the industry of wielding outsized influence over legislation through lobbying, undermining consumer protection and financial stability. "Strong cryptocurrency regulation is essential, not industry-favorable legislation that endangers our economic stability," Warren said. Her comments reinforce her position as one of Capitol Hill's most vocal crypto skeptics and indicate that, in an election season, the political battle over digital assets will remain highly charged. Trump Media's Spot Bitcoin ETF Pushes Forward Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, is pressing ahead with its ambitions to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF. This week, the firm filed an amended S-1 registration with the SEC, though conspicuously absent were key details such as the fund's fee structure or ticker symbol. Crypto.com has been tapped as both the custodian and liquidity provider, while Yorkville America Digital will serve as the sponsor. Bloomberg Intelligence's Eric Balchunas noted that the ETF may face an uphill battle to stand out in a crowded market already dominated by earlier entrants. If approved, the ETF would directly hold Bitcoin and track its price performance, with shares expected to trade on NYSE Arca. For Trump Media, the move positions the brand squarely at the intersection of politics, finance, and crypto, though SEC approval is far from guaranteed. Wisconsin Lawmakers Target Bitcoin ATMs At the state level, Wisconsin legislators are ramping up efforts to tighten oversight of cryptocurrency kiosks. Senate Bill 386, introduced on Monday, mirrors an Assembly bill filed just weeks earlier. Both aim to address fraud tied to the state's 582 Bitcoin ATMs, which are often located in convenience stores and gas stations. Lawmakers point to $247 million in fraud losses as a compelling reason to act, framing these machines as a weak link in consumer protection. The proposed rules could introduce stricter licensing, compliance, and reporting requirements for kiosk operators, potentially curbing access but also tightening controls against abuse. SEC Shifts Focus to Policy After Ripple Case Ends In a shift, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears ready to move from courtroom battles to policymaking. Commissioner Hester Peirce announced via X that the SEC's case against Ripple has officially concluded. She called it a "welcome development" that frees up bandwidth for building a "clear regulatory framework for crypto." SEC Chair Paul Atkins backed Peirce's remarks, urging the agency to prioritize crafting explicit, innovation-friendly rules. "With this chapter closed, we now have an opportunity to shift our energy from the courtroom to the policy drafting table," Atkins said. While the agency has faced criticism for its enforcement-heavy approach, this shift could indicate a recognition that prolonged litigation has done little to settle core regulatory questions. Banking Groups Warn of Stablecoin Yield Loophole Major U.S. banking associations are pressing Congress to close what they see as a dangerous gap in the GENIUS Act's stablecoin provisions. In a letter this week, the Bank Policy Institute, alongside groups including the American Bankers Association and the Financial Services Forum, warned that current language could allow issuers to pay yield indirectly through affiliated platforms. They argued that without a fix, this "loophole" undermines the law's intent to prevent stablecoin products from functioning like interest-bearing bank accounts without equivalent safeguards. The push shows the tension between traditional finance and emerging digital asset models and the intense lobbying around the fine print of new laws. Treasury Clarifies Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plans U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent created a stir earlier this week when he appeared to rule out Bitcoin purchases for the country's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. By Thursday, he clarified the policy: the reserve will not buy coins outright but will instead be built from confiscated Bitcoin, which the government will stop selling. Bessent told Fox News that the current reserve—valued between $15 billion and $20 billion—would be maintained and expanded under this approach. Later, in an X post, he reiterated that forfeited Bitcoin will serve as the foundation for the reserve, established under President Trump's March executive order. The clarification leaves some uncertainty about the program's long-term scope but reinforces that the U.S. will hold—rather than liquidate—seized digital assets. The Takeaway This week's developments demonstrate the multi-layered nature of U.S. crypto regulation. Federal lawmakers are sharpening political narratives, state legislatures are targeting specific risk points like Bitcoin ATMs, the SEC is hinting at a new phase of rulemaking, and industry stakeholders are jockeying to shape the fine print of stablecoin and ETF frameworks. The crypto regulation environment remains highly dynamic and, at times, unpredictable. But taken together, these stories suggest a slow but steady shift toward more codified rules, even as political posturing and policy gaps continue to generate uncertainty. The clarification leaves some uncertainty about the program’s long-term scope but reinforces that the U.S. will hold—rather than liquidate—seized digital assets. The Takeaway This week’s developments demonstrate the multi-layered nature of U.S. crypto regulation. Federal lawmakers are sharpening political narratives, state legislatures are targeting specific risk points like Bitcoin ATMs, the SEC is hinting at a new phase of rulemaking, and industry stakeholders are jockeying to shape the fine print of stablecoin and ETF frameworks. The crypto regulation environment remains highly dynamic and, at times, unpredictable. But taken together, these stories suggest a slow but steady shift toward more codified rules, even as political posturing and policy gaps continue to generate uncertainty.
