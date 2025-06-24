A whale deposited 5.21 million USDC and opened a long position in ETH, SOL and BTC with high leverage on HyperLiquid PANews 2025/06/24 22:26

SOL $184.97 -1.59% BTC $117,227.43 -0.23% USDC $0.9994 +0.02% JUNE $0.0947 +1.39% ETH $4,413.48 -1.26%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale recharged $5.21 million USDC to the HyperLiquid platform and opened ETH , SOL and BTC long positions with 20x leverage for the first time.