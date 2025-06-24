Fed Chairman Powell: Inflation expectations are stable, tariffs may push up prices

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Fed Chairman Powell said that long-term inflation expectations are consistent with the 2% target, and although inflation has eased significantly, it is still above the target level. He pointed out that tariffs may push up prices and put pressure on the economy, and the final impact will depend on the level of tariffs. Powell emphasized that the Fed is currently in a favorable position and can wait for more data before considering interest rate adjustments, while acknowledging that there is still uncertainty about the impact of policy adjustments on the economy.

