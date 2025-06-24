Bitcoin's "State HODL" is now online. Why is Texas the first stop?

In the vast state of Texas, a grand experiment on the digital future is moving forward at full speed with a clear goal and in unison. With a stroke of his pen, Governor Greg Abbott signed two historic bills that seemed different but actually had the same purpose. One was to authorize the use of public funds to purchase Bitcoin, creating an unprecedented "digital Fort Knox" for the Lone Star State; the other was to authorize law enforcement agencies to confiscate and hold long-term crypto assets involved in the case.

This is not a coincidence or contradiction in policy, but a carefully designed conspiracy with a highly unified goal. Texas is implementing a grand state-level Bitcoin accumulation strategy through two completely different paths - market purchases and legal seizures. These two bills are like two engines of a powerful machine, driving Texas to become a huge "Bitcoin black hole", continuously absorbing assets from the circulation market and locking them up for a very long time. The far-reaching impact of this strategy has gone beyond Texas itself. It may not only reshape the global Bitcoin supply pattern, but also establish a new model for how sovereign entities can systematically embrace digital assets at the interstate and even international levels.

The Birth of State Buyers

The core of the SB 21 bill passed by Texas is far more than a financial investment. It is an institutional construction with far-reaching strategic intentions, aiming to formally elevate Bitcoin to the level of a state-level sovereign asset.

The starting point of this gamble is the initial funding of $10 million approved by the legislature. At a time when the price of Bitcoin is about $100,000, this amount can buy about 100 Bitcoins. This amount is insignificant for the huge crypto market, but its symbolic significance is extremely important. This is the first time in the history of the United States that a state government has used taxpayers' money to actively and publicly buy Bitcoin as a strategic reserve.

In order to ensure the security and independence of this "digital wealth", the bill designed a sophisticated firewall. It created an independent fund called the "Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve", which is directly managed by the state comptroller. Most importantly, this fund is designed as a "special safe" independent of the state's regular financial system, which means that politicians cannot use the assets inside because of short-term budget pressures. The bill clearly stipulates that in addition to government grants, the reserve can also accept cryptocurrency donations, airdrops and forked assets from around the world, which opens up imagination for its continued growth in the future.

In the eyes of many Texas elites, this move is a political statement to hedge against inflation and defend financial freedom, and a check on the digital currency (CBDC) that may be led by the central bank in the future. By positioning itself as a sovereign-level buyer and holder, Texas is creating an unparalleled center of gravity for the entire institutional-level crypto ecosystem.

The state machine that forces HODL

If buying Bitcoin is Texas's "yang hand" operation in the open market, then SB 1498, which authorizes the confiscation of crypto assets, is its "yin hand" cooperation on another front. For the entire crypto ecosystem, this is not a negative, but a stronger and more thorough supply-side locking mechanism.

The core of this bill is a "crypto-modernization" upgrade of the civil asset forfeiture system, allowing the police to seize and liquidate digital assets suspected of being related to crimes without a criminal conviction. The key lies in two provisions of the bill: first, law enforcement agencies can not only confiscate the principal, but also any "value-added" generated by the assets during the seizure period, which will also belong to the state government; second, all confiscated assets must be transferred to an offline secure wallet supervised by law enforcement agencies or state prosecutors.

The combination of these two clauses is a masterstroke from a market perspective. It ensures that all crypto assets that flow into the state government through law enforcement channels will not be put back into the market for sale. Instead, they will be directly put into the "cold palace" - a cold wallet controlled by the government, and become part of the state's strategic reserve, just like the bitcoins obtained through purchases.

This has created a peculiar effect: the Texas government has inadvertently become a huge "supply black hole". Whether it is active purchase or passive confiscation, the result is to remove Bitcoin from the circulation market and lock it up for a long time. For the entire Bitcoin ecosystem, a sovereign entity is continuously absorbing supply without exiting, which is undoubtedly the ultimate reinforcement of asset scarcity. Therefore, Texas's two-track strategy is not self-contradictory, but is using two means to achieve the same goal: to maximize the hoarding of Bitcoin.

A spark spreads across the country, an interstate regulatory race

Texas' bold move, like dropping a boulder into a calm lake, is sparking an "arms race" over crypto regulation across the U.S. States are trying to seize the initiative and define their own digital future in the federal government's ongoing regulatory vacuum.

Before Texas, Wyoming had already become a recognized "blockchain state" through its famous DAO LLC Act and crypto-friendly bank charter, providing a model for the legal entity status of digital assets. After Texas, this competitive situation has intensified. For example, Oklahoma recently signed a bill that explicitly protects citizens' rights to self-custody crypto assets and run nodes. Although it is small in scale, it represents a regional pro-crypto wave.

At the same time, cities such as Miami in Florida, under the leadership of Mayor Francis Suarez, are actively building the brand of "crypto-friendly cities" and even allow municipal fees and employee salaries to be paid in Bitcoin.

Of course, there are also diametrically opposite paths. Take New York State, for example. Its strict "BitLicense" system represents another extreme of regulation - high thresholds and strong scrutiny, which is in stark contrast to the open attitudes of Texas and Wyoming.

At the core of this interstate competition is the game of "regulatory arbitrage" and attracting future industries. The Texas model is betting that for the top players it really wants to attract, this "certainty" of clear rewards and punishments and clear rules is far more attractive than the unresolved "ambiguity" at the federal level.

The Lone Star State’s unique strengths

The real confidence of Texas in making such a big move does not come from the legislators' imagination, but is rooted in an already formed and powerful "power nexus": energy and cryptocurrency mining.

In just a few years, Texas has emerged as the global center of Bitcoin mining, accounting for about 25%-40% of the hash rate in the United States. According to statistics, crypto mining brings about $1.7 billion in economic output to Texas each year and supports more than 12,000 jobs. More importantly, these huge mines, like super "power banks", have formed a strange symbiotic relationship with the power grid of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). During the low electricity consumption period, they consume excess energy; and during the peak electricity consumption period, they can be shut down instantly and return electricity to the grid, effectively avoiding large-scale power outages.

This deep connection between energy and crypto is the economic and political cornerstone of Texas' entire crypto strategy. When the Bitcoin mining industry is no longer just an abstract financial speculator, but a strategic partner that can actually help solve the state's energy problems, it has won unparalleled political legitimacy for the state government's pro-crypto policy.

The final bet: I make the rules

Connecting all the clues, a complete and coherent picture of Texas' strategy emerges. The purchase bill is an open "buy" signal, a sovereign-level cooperation commitment to global institutional capital; the confiscation bill is a hidden "fund-raising" channel and a mandatory supply lock-in mechanism. Both serve a common goal: in the vacuum of the absence of federal supervision, Texas sets the rules of the game by itself and becomes the biggest winner in this game.

The ultimate outcome of this Texas Hold'em, whether it succeeds or fails, will serve as a decisive case study for the future of digital asset regulation in the United States and around the world. If it succeeds, it may provide a blueprint for other states and even eventual federal policy. If it fails, it will serve as a profound cautionary tale. Regardless, one thing is certain: the future of U.S. crypto policy is being forged in the fire and contradictions of the Lone Star State.