Ethereum developers propose halving block time to 6 seconds

PANews
2025/06/24 12:04
Core DAO
CORE$0.4856+2.18%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0906-6.21%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1691-9.62%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum core developer Barnabé Monnot recently discussed the EIP-7782 improvement proposal, which intends to reduce the block generation time from 12 seconds to 6 seconds. The proposal is planned to be included in the Glamsterdam upgrade at the end of 2026. Technical adjustments include compressing the block proposal time from 4 seconds to 3 seconds and the verification time from 4 seconds to 1.5 seconds, which can save 6 seconds of delay overall.

Analysis shows that after the speed-up, DeFi transaction confirmation will be more efficient and the arbitrage opportunity window will be shortened, but it may put pressure on network bandwidth and low-configuration verification nodes. If successfully implemented, Ethereum's Gas limit is expected to increase by 3 times, and the blob supply may reach 8 times the current level. The proposal is currently in the early discussion stage and needs to pass rigorous testing to avoid smart contract compatibility issues.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China’s gold market showed relative price stability in July, though exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows, futures trading cooled, and first-half imports hit their lowest level since 2021, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). World Gold Council Data: H1 2025 Sees China’s Weakest Gold Imports in Four Years China’s gold market experienced relative price stability […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000022-29.03%
Haven1
H1$0.01413-1.05%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 01:05
Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer's SVM Bridge will connect SVM-compatible chains with Solana.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002783+6.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 01:45
Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Circle, the issuer of the second-largest stablecoin, USDC, and Stripe, an Irish-American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) provider, have both announced plans to build their own Layer-1 blockchain protocols, seemingly ditching the largest smart contracts protocol, Ethereum (ETH).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.01%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.008264-3.18%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5925-2.45%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076+2.70%
Ethereum
ETH$4,403.28-2.90%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003106-3.71%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/16 00:58

Trending News

More

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m