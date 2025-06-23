Why Is Crypto Down Today? – June 23, 2025

CryptoNews
2025/06/23 19:44
Threshold
T$0.01637-0.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.166+2.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,119.31-0.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0906-6.21%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003106-3.71%

The crypto market is down today. Ten of the top 100 coins have seen increases over the past 24 hours. Moreover, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has decreased by 2.8% over the past day, now standing at $3.23 trillion, compared to Friday’s $3.37 trillion. The total crypto trading volume is at $161 billion, back to the typical levels.

TL;DR:

  • The crypto market has seen a notable drop over the weekend;
  • BTC and ETH dropped around 1% over the past day each;
  • At one point, BTC fell below the psychologically relevant $100,000 level;
  • The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%;
  • This is not over yet, analysts say, as market braces for instability;
  • The market may experience additional hits.

Crypto Winners & Losers

All the top 10 coins per market cap are down today.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.7%, now trading at $101,924, nearing the psychologically relevant $100,000 mark. This is also the smallest decrease in this category.

Also, Ethereum (ETH) fell by 1%, changing hands at $2,251. This is the category’s second-smallest drop.

XRP (XRP) saw the highest decrease in this category of 2.6% to the price of $2.02.

Moreover, ten of the top 100 coins saw their prices increase in the same period. The best performer is Story (IP), with the only double-digit increase of 11.6% to $3.06.

At the same time, Filecoin (FIL) fell the most, followed by Toncoin (TON). They’re down 3.9% and 3.8% to $2.12 and $2.75, respectively.

Speaking of XRP, Bloomberg analysts recently placed the odds of an XRP spot ETF approval at 95%.

Meanwhile, recent geopolitical shocks triggered immediate market reactions. Investors began moving into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and the US dollar.

This Isn’t Over: Market Braces for Instability

Dr. Sean Dawson, Head of Research at decentralized onchain options AI-powered platform, Derive.xyz, commented that the surge in short-term implied volatility (IV) confirms the market is bracing for more instability. Volatility markets are telling us this isn’t over.

“Amid mounting geopolitical pressure, we’re seeing classic risk-off behavior with falling prices, spiking volatility, and a pullback in upside positioning,” Dawson says.

At one point, BTC has pulled back from $104,300 to $100,300. At the same time, there was also spike in short-term implied volatility by 10% to 45%. This happened as traders began pricing in fresh risk.

Moreover, ETH plunged nearly 14% from $2,550 to $2,200, along with a 15-point jump in 7-day IV to 83%. This reflects increased downside hedging and uncertainty, Dawson says.

“Ethereum’s double-digit loss and volatility spike to 83% show just how fast risk can unravel when leverage is high,” he adds.

Source: Derive.xyz, Amberdata

Without a clear de-escalation trigger, the company expects more cautious positioning and subdued momentum in the month ahead, the Head of Research notes.

Dawson notes that the BTC options market is currently “scaling back on optimism.” The probability of BTC ending 2025 above $200,000 has dropped to 3.5%. The chance of it surpassing $150,000 in that same period fell to 11%.

At the same time, the likelihood of BTC closing below $80,000 remains unchanged at 20%.

All these percentages “show the options market leaning defensive. Traders aren’t betting big on upside right now.”

Levels & Events to Watch Next

At the time of writing, BTC trades at $101,924. At one point over the past day, the coin saw a sharp drop from the intraday high $102,739 and below the psychologically critical $100,000 mark to $98,467. It has recovered somewhat since.

Over the past 7 days, we have seen a decrease of 4.5% from the intraweek high of $108,771.

Bitcoin Price Chart. Source: TradingView

At the same time, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,251. The price saw a daily high of $2,280, falling to $2,134, before rising slightly to the current price. Over the past week, ETH fell 13.7% from the weekly high of $2,671.

Moreover, the crypto market sentiment has entered fear territory. The Fear and Greed Index has dropped from 48 on Friday and 40 on Sunday to the current 37. Now, fear is driving the prices potentially pushing them lower. But it can also present a chance to buy the dip.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Meanwhile, on 20 June, US BTC spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) until later today saw only $6.37 million in inflows. While BlackRock saw an inflow of $46.91 million, Fidelity recorded an outflow of $40.55 million.

Source: SoSoValue

On the same day, US ETH ETFs saw outflows of $11.34 million, breaking another streak. BlackRock leads this amount with a loss of $19.71 million, while Grayscale and VanEck took in $6.6 million and 1.77 million, respectively.

Source: SoSoValue

Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet bought an additional 1,111 BTC for $118.2 million, amid the price dip. The company now holds 11,111 BTC on its balance sheet, valued at over $1.07 billion.

On the other hand, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded $146.2 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on Friday.

Quick FAQ

  1. Why did crypto move against stocks today?

The crypto market has seen a significant drop in a day, while the stock markets saw a mixed picture on their last day of trading. The S&P 500 went down by 0.22%, the Nasdaq-100 decreased by 0.43%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.083%. Investors were on edge over the Israel-Iran war and the US’s potential role. They were then surprised by the US attacks on Iran on Saturday, and this is bound to reflect on the stock market.

  1. Is this dip sustainable?

Given the current geopolitical and economic developments, the prices may decrease further. Bitcoin may fall below $100,000 and ETH below $2,100.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
Threshold
T$0.01642+0.24%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04405-3.01%
RealLink
REAL$0.04948-1.66%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00627-0.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01517-0.06%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02
China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China’s gold market showed relative price stability in July, though exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows, futures trading cooled, and first-half imports hit their lowest level since 2021, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). World Gold Council Data: H1 2025 Sees China’s Weakest Gold Imports in Four Years China’s gold market experienced relative price stability […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000022-29.03%
Haven1
H1$0.01414-0.91%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 01:05
Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer's SVM Bridge will connect SVM-compatible chains with Solana.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002784+6.42%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 01:45

Trending News

More

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto