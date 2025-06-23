US Department of Justice: Trump's use of force against Iran is constitutionally authorized, but congressional approval may be required if conflict continues

PANews reported on June 23 that according to CCTV, a senior official of the U.S. Department of Justice said that U.S. President Trump carried out air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in accordance with the executive power granted by Article II of the Constitution. The decision has been negotiated with the White House Legal Counsel and the Department of Justice. The official said that the president has broad military command authority in national security affairs, and Article I of the Constitution gives Congress the power to declare war. The current air strikes on three nuclear targets "do not constitute an act of war that requires congressional approval," but if the conflict continues, the government may need to seek congressional authorization. The Department of Justice pointed out that this action was based on authoritative memoranda previously issued by the Office of Legal Counsel of the Department of Justice of previous governments (both parties). The White House believes that it has currently obtained the support of senior members of both houses of Congress and has a solid legal basis. Attorney General Pam Bondi is expected to testify in Congress tomorrow to reaffirm the legality of the president's actions under Article II of the Constitution.

Earlier today, according to Cailianshe, the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives respectively initiated resolutions to limit the president's power to initiate war.