Crypto market hit by $1b in liquidations after US strikes Iran

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 01:23
U
U$0.02675-1.32%

Roughly 240,000 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours as the crypto market reeled from news that U.S. bombers attacked Iran’s main nuclear sites, according to Coinglass.

Total liquidations topped $1.03 billion by midday on Sunday in New York, highlighting the scale of the market shakeout.

With traditional markets closed for the weekend, crypto was the first to react to the geopolitical shock.

By Sunday morning in New York, Bitcoin (BTC) had dropped as much as 4% to just above $99,300, while Ethereum fell 9% to $2,185—its lowest intraday level since May 9.

See the Bitcoin chat below.

Crypto market hit by $1b in liquidations after US strikes Iran - 1

The crypto market plunged after President Donald Trump announced late Saturday that U.S. forces bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities in “Operation Midnight Hammer.”

Bitcoin dropped to its lowest level since early May. Ethereum plummeted more than 10% to $2,171, but at last check had inched up 1.2% to $2,205.5.

Altcoins like XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin also hit two-month lows. Liquidations surged to $949 million in 24 hours, mostly from long positions.

Prediction markets like Myriad show growing bearish sentiment, with 65% of users expecting Bitcoin to fall below $95,000 before reaching a new high.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China’s gold market showed relative price stability in July, though exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows, futures trading cooled, and first-half imports hit their lowest level since 2021, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). World Gold Council Data: H1 2025 Sees China’s Weakest Gold Imports in Four Years China’s gold market experienced relative price stability […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000022-29.03%
Haven1
H1$0.01413-0.84%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 01:05
Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer's SVM Bridge will connect SVM-compatible chains with Solana.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002783+3.34%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 01:45
Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Circle, the issuer of the second-largest stablecoin, USDC, and Stripe, an Irish-American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) provider, have both announced plans to build their own Layer-1 blockchain protocols, seemingly ditching the largest smart contracts protocol, Ethereum (ETH).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.008295-2.56%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5933-2.76%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000075+1.35%
Ethereum
ETH$4,423.23-2.27%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003106-14.83%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/16 00:58

Trending News

More

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto