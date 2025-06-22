Lummis’ RISE Act is ‘timely and needed’ but short on details PANews 2025/06/22 22:06

AI $0.1213 -1.38% MAY $0.05012 +0.50% ACT $0.03925 -1.30%

Senator Lummis’ RISE Act may be a good start, but does it ask too much of doctors, lawyers and engineers — while shielding AI developers?