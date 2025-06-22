Data: Jupiter platform transaction volume exceeds 1 trillion US dollars PANews 2025/06/22 20:22

JUNE $0.0906 -6.21%

PANews reported on June 22 that Solana ecosystem DEX Jupiter published data on the X platform showing that the total transaction volume of its platform has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars, the total number of Swap transactions has reached about 1.7 billion, and the total number of traders is about 49 million.