Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week PANews 2025/06/22 20:05

PANews reported on June 22 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information related to Bitcoin Tracker, and said that nothing can stop this orange. According to previous rules, Strategy always discloses information on increased Bitcoin holdings the day after the relevant news is released.