Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan: Web3 companies’ demand for buying and renting buildings in Hong Kong will continue to grow PANews 2025/06/22 17:03

PANews reported on June 22 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po published an essay in which he pointed out that as of the end of March this year, the number of registered funds in Hong Kong reached 976, with a net inflow of more than US$44 billion year-on-year, an increase of 285%. The two major innovation and technology flagships, Hong Kong Science Park and Cyberport, have nurtured and supported 22 listed companies and 20 unicorn companies. Even though the current non-residential property market is still weak, senior investors have bought a whole commercial building in Tin Hau as a gathering point for the development of the Web3 ecosystem. To grasp Hong Kong's new development in Web3, Web3 companies have successively leased office buildings in Hong Kong to conduct business. It is estimated that these demands will continue to appear.