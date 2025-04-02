Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

PANews
2025/04/02 15:38
Author: Anatoli Kopadze

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Missed the Walrus? No problem.

These 5 SUI airdrops may be more worth participating in.

Here is a detailed step-by-step guide

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

1. SuiPlay

Introduction

  • SuiPlay, backed by the strong technical support of the PLAYTRON innovation team, is redefining the portable gaming experience based on the PSP architecture.
  • Designed for modern gamers, SuiPlay combines retro nostalgia with cutting-edge technology to provide a seamless and immersive gaming experience.
  • SuiPlay has confirmed that it will carry out 6 rounds of airdrop activities, and more benefits will be unlocked soon. The latest news shows that the project owner 7K Smart Trading has announced that it will open an exclusive airdrop channel for all pre-order users.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Login website: suiplay0x1.com
  • Click "Book Now"
  • Login with Playtron
  • Then buy

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

2. SuiLend

Introduction

  • SuiLend protocol is a new generation decentralized lending platform built on the Sui blockchain.
  • The protocol takes efficiency, security and inclusiveness as its core concepts, empowering users through seamless lending services to help them unleash their maximum profit potential.
  • Whether providing liquidity or obtaining instant loans, SuiLend provides a smooth, trustless and transparent experience, making decentralized finance within reach.

How to get access to potential airdrops?

  • Visit the website: suilend.fi
  • Connect your wallet
  • Exchange/borrow
  • Go to the Points section to see how many points you have.

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

AftermathFi

Introduction

  • AftermathFi is a cutting-edge DeFi platform based on the Sui blockchain, providing innovative financial tools for traders, liquidity providers, and DeFi enthusiasts.
  • The platform focuses on efficiency, transparency and security, empowering users through seamless transactions, lending and income opportunities, and creating a new decentralized financial experience.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Currently, the only way to obtain airdrops is by holding the project's NFT
  • Visit the official website: https://aftermath.finance
  • Staking SUI Tokens
  • Click "Start Trading"
  • Carry out operations such as exchange/regular fixed amount investment/liquidity pool/limit order trading, etc.

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

4. Kai Finance

Introduction

  • Kai Finance is a new generation DeFi platform built on the Sui blockchain, providing seamless financial solutions for lending, staking and yield generation.
  • The platform takes into account the needs of both DeFi novices and veteran users, integrating security, efficiency and innovation, aiming to fully unleash the potential of crypto assets.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Visit the official website: https://kai.finance
  • Connect digital wallet
  • Enter the "Vault" section
  • Select any vault
  • Deposit assets

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

5. Magma Finance

Introduction

  • Magma Finance is a powerful DeFi platform built on the Sui blockchain, designed to provide seamless trading, lending and yield-earning opportunities.
  • The platform focuses on security, speed and innovation, enabling users to maximize their financial potential in a decentralized ecosystem.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Visit: https://magmafinance.io
  • Click “Launch App”
  • Connect your wallet
  • Exchange tokens in the "Swap" section
  • And provide liquidity in the "Pool"

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

