Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days PANews 2025/06/22 15:13

PANews reported on June 22 that according to News.bitcoin, although Bitcoin has remained above $100,000 for 45 consecutive days, its price has fallen slightly since reaching a peak of $108,990 per coin on June 16. Even though the price has slipped to around $103,000, several Bitcoin addresses created in 2017 have transferred about 801.58 BTC in the past three days, worth $82.98 million, after lying dormant for about 8 years.