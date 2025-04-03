Justin Sun files a lawsuit: Spending $456 million to bail out TUSD and suing First Digital Trust for misappropriation of reserve funds for investment?

PANews
2025/04/03 00:00
SUN
SUN$0.023916-2.64%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005188+0.03%
TrueUSD
TUSD$0.9974--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001917+0.89%

Justin Sun files a lawsuit: Spending $456 million to bail out TUSD and suing First Digital Trust for misappropriation of reserve funds for investment?

Original article: CoinDesk

Compiled by: Weilin, PANews

Sun bailed out Techteryx’s TrueUSD stablecoin after nearly $500 million in reserve funds became illiquid, according to court documents filed in Hong Kong by the stablecoin issuer, people familiar with the matter have confirmed.

Justin Sun files a lawsuit: Spending $456 million to bail out TUSD and suing First Digital Trust for misappropriation of reserve funds for investment?

Following the acquisition of TrueUSD from TrueCoin in December 2020, Techteryx appointed Hong Kong-based trustee First Digital Trust (FDT) to manage its stablecoin reserves.

According to documents prepared by U.S. law firm Cahill Gordon & Reindel, FDT was instructed to invest its stablecoin reserves in the Cayman Islands-registered Aria Commodities Finance Fund (Aria CFF). However, court documents allege that approximately $456 million was improperly diverted to an unauthorized independent entity in Dubai, Aria Commodities DMCC.

Justin Sun files a lawsuit: Spending $456 million to bail out TUSD and suing First Digital Trust for misappropriation of reserve funds for investment?

Justin Sun files a lawsuit: Spending $456 million to bail out TUSD and suing First Digital Trust for misappropriation of reserve funds for investment?

Court documents show that Matthew Brittain controls Aria Commodities Finance Fund (Aria CFF) through Aria Capital Management Ltd, while Cecilia Brittain is the sole shareholder of Aria Commodities DMCC, an independently operated entity based in Dubai.

However, Matthew Brittan from Aria's email signature uses an address in Dubai.

Court documents state that Cecilia is Matthew's wife.

ARIA DMCC is engaged in trade finance, asset development and commodity trading, while ARIA CFF provides financing services to commodity traders including ARIA DMCC and other third parties, according to Matthew Brittain in an email to CoinDesk.

An audit report issued by Moore CPA Limited shows that as of November 2024, FDT manages $501 million in TrueUSD reserves.

Hong Kong court documents also state that First Digital CEO Vincent Chok is accused of funneling approximately $15.5 million in undisclosed commissions to an entity called “Glass Door” and of structuring an unauthorized trade finance loan of approximately $15 million from FDT to Aria DMCC that was then retroactively misclassified as a legitimate fund investment. The plaintiffs allege these actions constituted fraudulent misrepresentation and misappropriation of funds.

“The funds wired to Aria DMCC were a blatant act of misappropriation and money laundering,” the complaint reads. “These operations were conducted without the Plaintiff’s knowledge, authorization, or approval.”

As of press time, these statements have not yet been heard in court.

Aria DMCC invests funds in a variety of projects around the world, which it describes as relatively illiquid assets, such as manufacturing plants, mining operations, maritime vessels, port infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

Court documents say Techteryx barely recovered its money when it tried to redeem its investment from Aria CFF between mid-2022 and early 2023, and Aria-related entities are accused of failing to make payments on time and not honoring redemption requests.

Subsequently, Techteryx took over the full operation of TUSD in July 2023, terminating TrueCoin's involvement. As a transitional arrangement after the sale in December 2020, TrueCoin continued to be responsible for the daily operations of TUSD.

According to court documents, Justin Sun stepped in during this period to provide emergency liquidity support for TUSD, which was structured as a loan.

The court document also stated that even though the stablecoin issuer had no funds available, the Techteryx team still isolated 400 million TUSD to ensure that retail users could still redeem them normally and token holders were not affected.

First Digital said it followed Techteryx's instructions

In response to CoinDesk’s request for comment, First Digital CEO Chok categorically denied any wrongdoing or involvement in any fraudulent scheme.

Chok told CoinDesk that First Digital Trust acted solely as a fiduciary intermediary and executed transactions strictly in accordance with instructions provided by Techteryx and its representatives. He stressed that the company was not responsible for independently evaluating or advising on these investment decisions.

“We understand that one of the main obstacles to ARIA’s refusal to redeem the funds early as requested by Techteryx was their concerns about anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) issues regarding the transactions between TrueCoin and Techteryx, particularly regarding the true identity of Techteryx’s ultimate beneficial owners,” Chok said in an email to CoinDesk, adding that he does not believe any of the parties involved in the case believe Aria lacks liquidity.

“We have not yet had the opportunity to fully defend ourselves,” Chok said in the email. “We will do our best to clarify these issues as the legal and arbitration proceedings proceed.”

Aria Group’s Matthew Brittain told CoinDesk that he “completely denies the allegations made by Techteryx against ARIA DMCC and any associated entities,” adding that “a number of false allegations have been made during the court proceedings.”

Brittain said Techteryx was fully aware of the relevant investment term commitments, which were set out in the contract agreed by subscribers when investing in ARIA CFF and clearly listed in the offering prospectus.

Brittain also echoed Chok's concerns about Techteryx's beneficial ownership, noting that The Wall Street Journal has reported on the topic.

The Hong Kong court summons lists Li Jinmei as the ultimate beneficial owner of Techteryx. A Techteryx spokesperson confirmed that this person is not Jennifer Yiyang, the former beneficial owner mentioned in the media, despite confusion in some media reports.

“The subscriber has not yet addressed those issues,” Brittain added, referring to concerns about beneficial ownership.

Prime Trust Collapse and SEC Settlement Add to Situation

As this happened, TUSD’s woes continued to intensify, manifested in the collapse of a banking partner and pressure from U.S. regulators to scrutinize it.

In mid-2023, Prime Trust, an independent crypto custodian based in Nevada and not directly related to this case, was taken over by state regulators. TrueUSD used the agency as a fiat currency channel partner.

State regulators accused Prime Trust of improperly using customer funds to meet withdrawal requests, raising serious concerns about its financial stability.

Court documents in Nevada show that Prime Trust owed approximately $85 million in fiat obligations, while having only approximately $3 million in available funds at the time.

This is not the last challenge facing the stablecoin issuer.

In September 2024, TrueCoin and TrustToken (the owners of the stablecoin before Techteryx took over) reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after they were accused of falsely advertising TrueUSD as “fully backed by U.S. dollars” while secretly investing reserve funds in high-risk overseas funds.

Although they did not admit any wrongdoing or disclose details of overseas investments by Aria-related companies, TrueCoin and TrustToken agreed to pay civil penalties totaling just over $500,000 and disgorge ill-gotten gains to settle charges of fraud and illegal securities offerings.

Aria’s Brittain said that investing stablecoin reserve funds in Aria was not a suitable decision from the beginning.

“ARIA CFF has never promoted its investment strategy as highly liquid, or suitable for use as a reserve for stablecoins,” he wrote in an email.

Related reading: "Details of the SEC's charges against the former TUSD operator: Sun Yuchen's team holds more than 80% of the shares, and 99% of the reserves are invested in offshore funds"

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US Treasury Deputy Secretary: Demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars

US Treasury Deputy Secretary: Demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Cointelegraph, US Treasury Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender said that the demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars.
Share
PANews2025/07/20 12:16
Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) supports U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Fox News interview this week, in which he revealed that the U.S. will not be buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Sen. Cynthia Lummis Applauds Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Plan Speaking with reporter Maria Bartiromo on Thursday, Bessent revealed that the U.S. will not purchase Bitcoin outright for the reserve—instead, it will use “confiscated assets” as a store of value. In two August 14 X posts, Lummis called Bessent’s take “spot on” in terms of identifying a budget-neutral plan to increase America’s Bitcoin reserve . “ @SecScottBessent is right: a budget-neutral path to building SBR is the way,” Lummis said in an August 15 X post. “We cannot save our country from $37T debt by purchasing more bitcoin, but we can revalue gold reserves to today’s prices & transfer the increase in value to build SBR.” Sec. Bessent is spot on about the importance of bitcoin as a store of value in the digital age. I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race. — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) August 14, 2025 “I look forward to continue working with @SecScottBessent & @howardlutnick to identify budget-neutral ways to continue growing our bitcoin reserve & outpacing adversaries in the race,” she added. Confiscated Crypto at the Core of U.S. Reserve Strategy Despite hitting an all-time high above $124,000 on Thursday, Bitcoin’s value was hovering around $117,000 as of Friday. Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order. In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) August 14, 2025 Bessent’s latest remarks are likely to disappoint Bitcoin holders who hoped the U.S. government would buy up more of the cryptocurrency . Following his interview with Fox News, Bessent took to X himself to clarify his commentary. “Bitcoin that has been finally forfeited to the federal government will be the foundation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve that President Trump established in his March Executive Order,” Bessent said. “In addition, Treasury is committed to exploring budget-neutral pathways to acquire more Bitcoin to expand the reserve, and to execute on the President’s promise to make the United States the ‘Bitcoin superpower of the world,’” he added.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02756-5.35%
U
U$0.02489-7.81%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03157-8.49%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.251+1.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10001+7.67%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00192+0.99%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 05:43
Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Fluent is an L2 network that offers modular solutions and tools for developing blockchain applications on EVM, SVM, and Wasm. The project recently announced the launch of its public testnet, where participants need to interact with ecosystem applications and stay active. Fluent has raised $10.2 million in funding from Polychain Capital, MH Ventures, WAGMI Ventures, […] Сообщение Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002875+8.24%
Wagmi
WAGMI$0.00486+0.62%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06939+246.95%
Share
Incrypted2025/08/16 06:25

Trending News

More

US Treasury Deputy Secretary: Demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars

Cynthia Lummis Backs Budget-Neutral Bitcoin Reserve – Using Seized Crypto, Not Purchases

Fluent — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

An early Ethereum investor sold 4,000 ETH in the past hour

KULR Q2 2025: Bitcoin Gains Drive $8.14M Net Income Despite Wider Operating Loss