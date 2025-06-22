XRP’s safe, for now; Ripple lawyer dismisses government seizure claims

Crypto.news
2025/06/22 03:00
Threshold
T$0.01639+0.30%
U
U$0.02675-1.32%
XRP
XRP$3.0724-0.07%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01808+0.83%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4256-0.44%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00707-0.42%

Ripple’s legal counsel Bill Morgan has dismissed speculation that the U.S. government could seize XRP tokens from the company’s escrow accounts for national reserve purposes.

Morgan’s blunt “No it won’t” response countered analyst John Squire’s claims about potential government confiscation of Ripple’s XRP holdings.

Technical transfer mechanisms exist but face limitations

XRPL validator “Vet” outlined a theoretical mechanism for transferring escrowed XRP to government control without waiting for scheduled releases. The process would involve setting the regular key of XRP escrow accounts to a government-controlled address, enabling complete transfer through a single XRPL transaction.

However, Ripple senior software engineer Mayukha Vadari noted significant limitations with this approach. “Wouldn’t work if you only wanted to do a partial transfer, though — it’s an all-or-nothing solution,” Vadari explained, highlighting the inflexibility of the proposed mechanism.

SEC settlement process continues

Morgan has provided detailed updates on the SEC v. Ripple settlement negotiations, which began with Ripple signing an agreement on April 23, followed by SEC approval on May 8. The parties have successfully obtained court approval to hold appeals in abeyance through June 16.

The settlement process has encountered procedural complications. Judge Torres initially denied the parties’ first joint motion due to technical errors. A second joint motion addressing Rule 60 requirements was filed on June 12, seeking proper court approval for the settlement terms.

The agreed settlement reduces Ripple’s fine to $50 million and dissolves the injunction against XRP (XRP) sales. Upon completion, both the appeal and cross-appeal will be dismissed, ending the multi-year litigation.

Legal experts note that government seizure of cryptocurrency assets typically requires criminal conduct or national security threats. Ripple’s civil SEC case does not provide grounds for asset forfeiture, as the settlement acknowledges no criminal wrongdoing.

The company’s escrow structure, designed to provide market stability through controlled XRP releases, remains intact throughout the settlement process.

Ripple holds approximately 50 billion XRP in escrow accounts and releases up to 1 billion tokens monthly based on market conditions. This systematic approach has provided predictability for XRP markets and institutional users.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China’s gold market showed relative price stability in July, though exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows, futures trading cooled, and first-half imports hit their lowest level since 2021, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). World Gold Council Data: H1 2025 Sees China’s Weakest Gold Imports in Four Years China’s gold market experienced relative price stability […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000022-29.03%
Haven1
H1$0.01416-0.63%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 01:05
Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer's SVM Bridge will connect SVM-compatible chains with Solana.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002782+3.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 01:45
Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Circle, the issuer of the second-largest stablecoin, USDC, and Stripe, an Irish-American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) provider, have both announced plans to build their own Layer-1 blockchain protocols, seemingly ditching the largest smart contracts protocol, Ethereum (ETH).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.008169-4.00%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5915-2.53%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000075--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,409.68-2.55%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003106-7.00%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/16 00:58

Trending News

More

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto