In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 401 million US dollars, mainly short orders PANews 2025/06/21 23:30

JUNE $0.0906 -6.21%

PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders had a liquidation of $45.3141 million and short orders had a liquidation of $356 million. The total liquidation amount of BTC was $76.3129 million and the total liquidation amount of ETH was $153 million. PANews reported on June 21 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $401 million, of which long orders had a liquidation of $45.3141 million and short orders had a liquidation of $356 million. The total liquidation amount of BTC was $76.3129 million and the total liquidation amount of ETH was $153 million.