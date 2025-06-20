"Fed's mouthpiece": Fed Governor Waller continues to maintain his most dovish stance PANews 2025/06/20 21:46

PANews June 20 news, according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos said that Federal Reserve Governor Waller continues to maintain the most dovish position among his colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Waller said not long ago: "I fully agree with the statement that maybe we should start thinking about cutting the policy rate at the next meeting, because we don't want to wait until the job market collapses before we start cutting the policy rate." Waller hinted at the dynamics within the committee - based on current data, there is no support within the FOMC for a rate cut in July. This raises the question: Is he laying the groundwork for "raising objections in support of a rate cut" at the July meeting? Among those who hope to be nominated as Fed chairman, Waller may be the one who has put forward the most theoretical reasons for a rate cut so far.