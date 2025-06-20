Ethereum developers once again finalize the scope of the Fusaka upgrade, which now covers 12 EIPs

PANews reported on June 20 that the meeting minutes showed that the 214th Ethereum Executive Core Developer Meeting (ACDE) reviewed the decisions made in the previous meeting and agreed to keep the final scope of the Fusaka upgrade basically unchanged, adding only one additional EIP, EIP 7939. Developers agreed to include the following 12 EIPs in the Fusaka upgrade: EIP-7594 (PeerDAS - Peer Data Availability Sampling), EIP-7823 (Set an upper limit on MODEXP), EIP-7825 (Transaction Gas Cap), EIP-7883 (ModExp Gas Cost Increase), EIP-7892 (Blob-only parameter hard fork), EIP-7917 (Deterministic Proposer Lookahead), EIP-7918 (Blob base fee is limited by execution cost), EIP-7935 (Set default gas limit to XX0M), EIP-7951 (Precompile for secp256r1 curve support), EIP-7907 (Metering contract code size and increasing limits), EIP-7934 (RLP enforcement block size limit), [new] EIP-7939 (New opcode for counting leading zeros).

Developers adjusted some EIP implementation details: reducing the upper limit of EIP-7907 contract code size from 256KB to 48KB; adjusting the blob base fee parameter of EIP-7918 from 2^14 to 2^13; and moving the maximum blob count parameter from EIP-7892 to EIP-7594. The meeting decided that if at least 3 consensus layer and 3 execution layer client teams are ready, the Fusaka Devnet 2 testnet will be launched on June 23. Developers also discussed two new proposals for the Glamsterdam upgrade, but due to insufficient test data, some parameter adjustments will be postponed to Devnet 3.

