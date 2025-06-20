Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents PANews 2025/06/20 21:16

SQD $0.12786 -2.50% TOKEN $0.01517 -0.19% JUNE $0.0906 -6.21% OPEN $0.0000000881 -7.45% NOW $0.00723 +2.99% POPCAT $0.2867 -4.46%

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.