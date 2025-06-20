World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 18:29
Ethereum
ETH$4,414.71-2.41%
RWAX
APP$0.003202+2.07%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02817-2.32%

World App’s parent company, Tools for Humanity, announced the acquisition of the iOS-native ETH wallet Dawn Wallet. The app will be ‘winding down’ in the coming weeks following the transition.

According to an official statement on the World Chain site, the Dawn Wallet app will be phasing out in the coming weeks after it has been acquired by Sam Altman-backed Tools for Humanity. However, the company behind World App assures users that it will simply be transitioning into the World (WLD) project.

“This transition marks both an ending and a beginning. Dawn Wallet will wind down in the coming weeks, with full support provided for individuals transitioning their assets,” wrote Worldcoin’s parent company in its statement.

Worldcoin claimed that the founders behind Dawn Wallet, Tom Waite and Isaac Rodriguez have joined Tools for Humanity “to help bring advanced financial capabilities to World network.” Although the announcement does not specify what future plans the merger entails, it declared that “the team will focus on bringing next generation finance to World App.”

Dawn Wallet was an iOS-native Ethereum (ETH) wallet that made it easier for users to access decentralized finance tools directly through their phones. At its core, Dawn Wallet transformed Safari into a seamless web3 browser via a lightweight native extension that granted users the ability to connect, sign, and interact with dApps like Uniswap (UNI), Aave (AAVE), and Sound.xyz.

Security was a key focus of Dawn Wallet’s operations. It made use of Apple’s Secure Enclave to create and encrypt users’ private keys, storing them in the device’s Keychain feature and protecting access with biometrics like Face ID.

What really set Dawn apart was its built-in assistant Dawn AI that made crypto transactions as simple as sending a text. Users could type commands and the AI would simulate the transaction, check balances, show current lending rates, or fetch live data before final approval.

By bringing Dawn’s AI-driven, conversational interface into Tools for Humanity’s stack, the World App could offer user-friendly DeFi operations, such as token swaps, bridging, lending, without requiring technical knowledge.

Additionally, the World App could grant Dawn Wallet exposure to its user base of over 10 million registered individuals.

Previously, the Sam Altman-backed World project has been integrated with major firms like Circle’s USDC (USDC) stablecoin, the dating app giant Match Group, and Visa among others.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China’s gold market showed relative price stability in July, though exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows, futures trading cooled, and first-half imports hit their lowest level since 2021, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). World Gold Council Data: H1 2025 Sees China’s Weakest Gold Imports in Four Years China’s gold market experienced relative price stability […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000022-29.03%
Haven1
H1$0.01416-0.77%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 01:05
Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer's SVM Bridge will connect SVM-compatible chains with Solana.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.002784+4.42%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 01:45
Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

Circle, the issuer of the second-largest stablecoin, USDC, and Stripe, an Irish-American financial services and software as a service (SaaS) provider, have both announced plans to build their own Layer-1 blockchain protocols, seemingly ditching the largest smart contracts protocol, Ethereum (ETH).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.008137-4.42%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5908-2.81%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076+2.70%
Ethereum
ETH$4,412.28-2.58%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003106-7.00%
Share
Fxstreet2025/08/16 00:58

Trending News

More

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto