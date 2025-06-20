TikTok denies TRUMP memecoin buys in reply to congressman’s accusations PANews 2025/06/20 16:59

TRUMP $9.121 +1.95% MEMECOIN $0.005512 +12.71%

Bitcoin hater Brad Sherman has accused US President Donald Trump of accepting a $300 million bribe from TikTok, but TikTok denied it has anything to do with it.