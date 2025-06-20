HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

Fxstreet
2025/06/20 04:02
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.03+1.53%
  • Lion Group secured a $600 million facility from ATW Partners to launch its Hyperliquid treasury.
  • The firm aims to hold HYPE as its primary reserve asset with the intention of investing in SUI and Solana reserves.
  • HYPE declined 7% on Thursday despite the announcement.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) declined 7% on Thursday after Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (LGHL) revealed that it secured $600 million from investment firm ATW Partners to initiate its HYPE treasury reserve.

HYPE sees bearish pressure despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury bet

Nasdaq-listed trading company Lion Group Holding secured a $600 million facility from New York-based investment firm ATW Partners to build a HYPE treasury reserve, the firm announced on Wednesday. This would make Lion Group the largest treasury holder of HYPE.

The firm intends to purchase HYPE as its primary reserve asset but will also invest in "next-generation layer-1s treasury reserve," including Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI).

"We view protocols like HYPE, with decentralized sequencing, as foundational to building scalable DeFi systems. We may also allocate to Solana, a leader in consumer-facing applications, and Sui, a performant, composable layer-1," said Wilson Wang, CEO of LGHL. 

The company stated that the first closing of $10.6 million of the capital will be released by Friday. Lion Group also revealed that it partnered with BitGo to serve as the custodian of its assets. Although Lion Group's previous crypto operations are unclear, it noted that the push for a strategic reserve is a "relaunch of crypto operations."

The announcement comes after Eyenovia revealed a $50 million HYPE treasury strategy on Tuesday. 

HYPE dropped over 7% on Thursday, stretching its weekly loss to 14% despite the treasury announcements. The altcoin could decline to the $30 support level after moving below the lower boundary of a key channel.

HYPE/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is testing its neutral level, while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is testing the oversold region. A successful crossover below in both indicators will accelerate the bearish momentum.

The bearish pressure comes amid sustained Middle East war tension weighing on the crypto market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has emerged as one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ethereum after executing a dramatic shift in its treasury strategy during the second quarter of 2025. In its Q2 2025 results, the company reported that as of June 30, 2025, it held 728,804 ETH, nearly all of which is staked to generate yield. NEW: SharpLink reports Q2 2025 results: ✅ Total Raised: $2.6B ✅ Holdings: 728,804 ETH ($3.3B) ✅ ETH Concentration: 3.95 (98% increase) ✅ New Chairman: Joe Lubin @ethereumJoseph ✅ New Co-CEO: Joseph Chalom @joechalom pic.twitter.com/i4HC8hfKoX — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 15, 2025 Shift to Ethereum as Primary Treasury Asset In early June, SharpLink designated ETH as its primary treasury reserve asset, describing the move as a calculated bet on Ethereum’s future as “the core trust commodity of the next-generation financial system.” The company is acquiring ETH through disciplined capital formation and actively managing its holdings to maximize yield and compounding growth. Chairman Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of Consensys, said SharpLink’s aggressive accumulation and staking strategy distinguishes it from other public companies. “Ethereum is the trust layer for the decentralized economy, and SharpLink is actively compounding value for our fellow stockholders through yield generation and intelligent capital deployment,” he said. Leadership includes Co-CEO Joseph Chalom, a 20-year BlackRock veteran. Since launching the plan, SharpLink has raised over $2.6 billion via private investment in public equity (PIPE), at-the-market offerings, and registered direct offerings to fund ETH acquisitions. Rapid ETH Accumulation and Staking Rewards SharpLink reports it has staked nearly 100% of its ETH, generating cumulative rewards of approximately 1,326 ETH to date. The company’s ETH Concentration metric—a measure of accumulation efficiency—has surged 98% from 2.00 to 3.95 in just a few weeks. Management says this reflects a highly accretive scaling of holdings in a short timeframe. Chalom notes that the strategy places SharpLink “at the center of a transformational opportunity in global finance and technology.” Financial Results Impacted by Non-Cash Impairment For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, SharpLink reported revenue of $0.7 million and gross profit of $0.2 million, or 30% of revenue. Operating expenses totaled $2.3 million, with additional non-cash charges including $16.4 million in stock-based compensation linked to the Consensys advisory agreement. The biggest factor in the quarter’s net loss of $103.4 million was an $87.8 million non-cash impairment on liquid-staked-ETH (LsETH) holdings, required under U.S. GAAP accounting rules due to a market price drop to approximately $2,300 during the period. The company stressed that it has not sold or redeemed any LsETH assets. Positioning for Long-Term Value Creation Despite the accounting loss, SharpLink maintains that its Ethereum-focused strategy is designed for long-term shareholder value creation. By combining capital market expertise, strategic partnerships, and active treasury management, the company said it seeks to leverage ETH’s role in decentralized finance to drive both yield and asset appreciation. ETH Price Action On Thursday, Ethereum hit its highest level since November 2021, with market activity showing a decisive tilt toward the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. According to a CryptoQuant research note, the price of ETH hit $4,781.24 today—its highest level since November 2021 and just shy of its record peak.
U
U$0.02675-3.18%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005188+0.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1338-0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022443+0.86%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4869+2.03%
Ethereum
ETH$4,419.67-2.44%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 00:27
These 3 crypto below $1 have massive growth potential

These 3 crypto below $1 have massive growth potential

Amid market uncertainty, LILPEPE, XLM & HBAR trade under $1 but show Ethereum-like potential for massive 2026 gains. #partnercontent
Stellar
XLM$0.4247+0.04%
Wink
LIKE$0.011901+4.19%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0273-3.19%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24521-1.30%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12819-3.42%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 00:48
China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China’s gold market showed relative price stability in July, though exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows, futures trading cooled, and first-half imports hit their lowest level since 2021, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). World Gold Council Data: H1 2025 Sees China’s Weakest Gold Imports in Four Years China’s gold market experienced relative price stability […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000022-29.03%
Haven1
H1$0.01415-0.77%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 01:05

Trending News

More

SharpLink Unleashes $2.6B ETH War Chest – 728,804 Staked, But At What Cost?

These 3 crypto below $1 have massive growth potential

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Why Circle, Stripe ditch Ethereum for new Layer-1 enterprise-grade protocols