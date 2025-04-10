From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

PANews
2025/04/10 16:27
Author: 0xJeff

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

1. The Trump administration uses artificial intelligence to formulate tariffs

How are tariffs calculated to balance the U.S. trade deficit?

The chatbot suggested dividing the trade deficit by imports, which appears to be the approach the White House is taking.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

2. Everything can be Ghibli

Now everyone uses ChatGPT to turn pictures into Ghibli-style pictures, create comic stories, make emoticons, and generate any image they can think of.

Now non-artists can unleash their creativity and create beautiful works of art for their content.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

3. Video-generating AI capabilities continue to develop rapidly

Runway just launched Gen-4 Turbo: it only takes 30 seconds to generate a 10-second high-quality video

Pika Labs introduces Multi-Frame feature: convert up to 5 frames from your photo into a 25-second video.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

4. Artificial intelligence becomes more human-like with natural voices

Eleven Labs, known for its natural, lifelike voices and advanced voice cloning technology, has just launched its MCP server.

You can now enable a voice agent to automatically call your local pizza restaurant to place your order.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

5. Knowing how to use AI has become a basic requirement

Tobi Lutke, CEO of Shopify, stressed that AI has become an essential tool for all employees (also included in KPI assessments).

This shows the trend of AI-enhanced jobs: AI + high-performance employees = 100 times work efficiency

6. We are one step closer to autonomous cryptocurrency trading agents

Cod3x is moving towards v0.6 with new transaction templates, knowledge graph, target chains, and UX improvements for trading and portfolios.

Version v0.6 kicks off the $1.5 million smart trading competition hosted by Sophon.

7. Personal AGI?

Eternal AI previewed its v2 version of "Personal AGI", hoping to achieve 100% local operation and privacy protection, and no longer share data with centralized entities.

The team has been working towards fully decentralized AI, as seen in their previous products such as tokenized decentralized video.

8. Vibe-coding popularity reaches all-time high

Vibe-coding and no-code tools continue to gain traction, and we are at the beginning of a new era where anyone can develop AI applications without writing code.

People who didn't use tools were considered primitive.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

9. With great vibe-coding power comes great responsibility

Due to the low switching costs between platforms, the user churn rate is extremely high.

When apps and agents don’t perform up to expectations, users can easily switch to other products if competitors offer better features and pricing plans.

10. Bittensor subnet becomes a new PvE game battlefield

Over the past few weeks, several of Bittensor’s subnets have performed extremely well.

  • Gradients SN56: Up more than 650% since March low
  • Chutes SN64: Up more than 120%
  • Nova SN68: Up more than 250%

In addition, there are many sub-networks that outperform the market.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

