SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

2025/06/19 22:54
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, said at the DigiAssets 2025 conference that "SOL will surpass ETH", and at the same time stated that he had no special opinion on ETH. He revealed that he only got involved in cryptocurrency in 2020, and did not really accept Ethereum at the time, but had a more thorough understanding of Solana. Scaramucci said that SkyBridge Capital holds nine-digit Bitcoin and Solana on the company's balance sheet, and about 40% of customer funds are invested in digital assets, including Multicoin Capital and Brevan Howard Digital. In addition to the fund of funds containing digital funds, there is also a cryptocurrency fund of about US$300 million, which may include Solana, Avalanche, Polkadot and a large amount of Bitcoin. However, he did not give a specific timetable for Solana's market value to surpass Ethereum.

