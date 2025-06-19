Crypto VC partner loses ‘life savings’ during fake Zoom call PANews 2025/06/19 20:51

SIX $0.02132 +1.04% LIFE $0.000055 +22.03% VC $0.00507 -11.97%

Hypersphere investment partner Mehdi Farooq says he lost six wallets and years of savings after falling victim to a fake Zoom call phishing attack.