Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted
2025/06/19 19:50
League of Traders
LOT$0.0187-4.49%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.987+2.26%
ARMY
ARMY$0.0263-2.59%
Particl
PART$0.1743+0.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105+12.41%
  • On June 14, the largest cryptocurrency conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place.
  • During the event, a charity auction was held, which raised more than $17,000.
  • The funds will be used for a pickup truck for the 157th brigade and drones for the SDF.

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers.

The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» — a traditional handmade Ukrainian motanka doll signed by all members of the team that created the legendary game Stalker. This item immediately sparked interest among the audience and was sold for $3,500.

The second lot was the «RPG-26» anti-tank weapon. The artifact was captured as a trophy in 2022 on the Kherson front. It was sold for $2,500.

Next in the auction was a «fuse from an F-16 fighter jet missile». It was removed from an active F-16 that, according to confirmed information, had destroyed enemy targets. The fuse was sold for $4,100.

The final lot was a «painting by a soldier», created with oil paints in the Kursk region before his last combat mission. On the back is the inscription: «We are not seen, but we are here». This valuable artwork was purchased for $7,000.

All participants who purchased lots at the auction received bonuses from Incrypted, namely:

  • VIP ticket to Incrypted Conference 2026;
  • three months subscription to Incrypted Plus;
  • NFT-kit from the UACatsDivision collection.

In total, the charity auction managed to raise $17,100 (about 750,000 UAH). Incrypted Conference 2025 participants donated over 36,000 UAH more to the bank.

The proceeds will be directed to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: in particular, part of it will be used to purchase a pickup truck for the 157th Brigade, which performs tasks in the Pokrovsk area, and another part will be used to purchase fiber-optic unmanned aerial systems for the 140th separate center of the Special Operations Forces. The assistance is provided with the help of the public volunteer organization Rebel Volunteers.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed $25 million in financing

Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed $25 million in financing

The market focuses on payment, asset management and DeFi projects.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001764-4.90%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 11:00
Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will terminate a supervisory program that focused increased bank scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. The Federal Reserve said in a press release that it will be sunsetting its novel activities supervision program, with this seeing…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06457+13.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 02:21
DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

DeFi Development Corp is rapidly expanding its Solana holdings, with a $22M buy.
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 03:24

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed $25 million in financing

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months