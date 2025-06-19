XRP Ledger to Launch XAO DAO to Adopt Decentralized Governance PANews 2025/06/19 19:43

XRP $3.0791 +0.61% DAO $0.1225 +0.57% JUNE $0.105 +12.41%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, XRP Ledger will adopt decentralized governance through the upcoming XAO DAO. XAO DAO is its first community-led organization that aims to use XRP tokens to promote proposals, funding, and on-chain decision-making.