Economic Daily published an article: There are unstable risks behind stablecoins

PANews
2025/06/19 14:24
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105+12.41%
LayerNet
NET$0.00012882-4.70%

PANews reported on June 19 that China Economic Net's Economic Daily published an article today titled "There are Unstable Risks Behind Stablecoins", saying that the stablecoin market has continued to heat up recently, and Circle's 168% surge on its first day of listing has attracted great attention from the market. The current global stablecoin market value has reached 250 billion US dollars, an increase of more than 11 times in five years, and USDT's market share exceeds 60%. Experts pointed out that stablecoins integrate encryption transparency and legal currency stability, and have both payment and hedging functions, attracting institutional layout. However, at the same time, its high dependence on anchored assets, transparency differences and regulatory lags still exist, and the risk of decoupling and repayment pressure cannot be ignored. Future regulatory coordination and technical interoperability will determine its global prospects.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed $25 million in financing

Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed $25 million in financing

The market focuses on payment, asset management and DeFi projects.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001764-4.90%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 11:00
Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

The Federal Reserve has announced that it will terminate a supervisory program that focused increased bank scrutiny on cryptocurrencies. The Federal Reserve said in a press release that it will be sunsetting its novel activities supervision program, with this seeing…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06457+13.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 02:21
DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

DeFi Development Corp is rapidly expanding its Solana holdings, with a $22M buy.
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/16 03:24

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Sentora, a DeFi project formed by the merger of IntoTheBlock and Trident, completed $25 million in financing

Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto

DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months