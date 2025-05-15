The Web3 Evolution of Attention Economy: How to Activate Billions of Consumers Without Any Sense of Chain Linking?

PANews
2025/05/15 16:24

Author: Zen, PANews

Traditional Web2 platforms are usually controlled by centralized companies, and the data and traffic value generated by users are aggregated and commercialized by the platform, making it difficult for users to directly gain value from their own content creation or interaction. According to the principles of "decentralization, user ownership and value consensus" emphasized by Web3, users' attention and content value should be directly controlled by the users themselves.

There are many projects in the Web3 industry that have tried to explore user sovereignty and value distribution, and Web3 consumer entertainment platform T-Rex is one of them. The project recently completed a $17 million Pre-Seed financing, with investors including Portal Ventures, Framework Ventures and Arbitrum Gaming Ventures.

The Web3 Evolution of Attention Economy: How to Activate Billions of Consumers Without Any Sense of Chain Linking?

T‑Rex is designed for consumer entertainment and content distribution. It is led by Everest Venture Group (EVG) and is committed to bringing mainstream Internet users and content creators into the Web3 ecosystem. Through the concept of "attention economy", it records users' interactive behaviors on social media and video platforms on the chain and gives cryptographic rewards, aiming to solve the "digital ghost town" phenomenon and "mercenary user" problems in the blockchain ecosystem.

Targeting the “attention engine” of ordinary consumers

The core goal of T‑Rex is to become the infrastructure of the Web3 attention layer: through browser plug-ins (Chrome extensions), the built-in distribution and incentive mechanism of the Web2 platform and the blockchain is realized, so that users can naturally obtain token rewards in the social, video and entertainment environments they are accustomed to. The user groups that T‑Rex targets are mainly ordinary consumer-level users, such as netizens who use social entertainment platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter on a daily basis, as well as content creators, game players, etc. These groups have a high degree of participation in entertainment content.

The T‑Rex technology stack is built with the Nitro engine provided by Arbitrum Orbit. It inherits the advantages of Arbitrum's customizable chain, achieves ultra-high throughput, low latency and extremely low transaction costs, and meets the needs of consumer-level applications for instant response. Its core innovation is the Proof-of-Engagement (PoE) consensus mechanism: the platform uses browser plug-ins to covertly capture users' interactive behaviors on common social platforms, and generates privacy-protected on-chain proofs for behaviors such as likes, video watching, and content sharing, and automatically issues points and token rewards. This mechanism focuses on verifying and evaluating real user interactions, effectively distinguishing between real users and machine behaviors.

The Web3 Evolution of Attention Economy: How to Activate Billions of Consumers Without Any Sense of Chain Linking?

In order to improve the user experience, T‑Rex is designed with the concept of simplifying the process and lowering the threshold. Users only need to install the T‑Rex browser plug-in to continue browsing on commonly used social media and video websites. All interactions are automatically recorded and instantly exchanged for rewards, without manually creating wallets or understanding encryption technology. The plug-in is scheduled to be launched this summer. Its familiar interface makes users feel like they are using a normal Web2 platform, while completing Web3 chaining and reward distribution in the background. The platform also provides developers with comprehensive documentation, APIs and SDKs to simplify the development and access of consumer-grade dApps, and has established an incubation fund of approximately US$8 million to support ecosystem construction, technical resources and community operations.

In terms of security, T‑Rex introduces zkTLS (zero-knowledge transport layer security) technology to protect data privacy and achieve secure connection between Web2 content data and Web3 reward links. In addition, as a chain built on Ethereum ecological technology, T‑Rex inherits Ethereum's security and wide compatibility, and can be seamlessly integrated with mainstream wallets such as MetaMask and other Ethereum ecological protocols, facilitating cross-chain asset flow and development tool reuse.

Is token incentive + attention economy feasible?

There have been precedents for projects that target user attention and convert it into crypto rewards. The Brave browser, which has been online for several years, is a representative of such projects and is also considered an early explorer of the Web3 attention economy.

Brave launched the optional Brave Rewards feature in 2019, providing rewards based on Ethereum-based Basic Attention Token (BAT). Brave Rewards allows users to selectively watch privacy-protected ads and receive BAT rewards based on the number of views and engagement. Brave takes 30% of the user's advertising revenue and distributes the remaining 70% to the user. Users can use the BAT they receive to reward websites or content creators, or withdraw it to crypto wallets such as Uphold and Gemini, or use it for consumption scenarios such as purchasing gift cards.

The Web3 Evolution of Attention Economy: How to Activate Billions of Consumers Without Any Sense of Chain Linking?

According to data recently released by Brave co-founder Brendan Eich, as of April 2025, Brave's monthly active users will reach 87 million, and its daily active users will be about 36 million, indicating that its market acceptance is still considerable. Brendan said that Brave's goal this year is to achieve 100 million monthly active users.

Although Brave and T-Rex are similar in concept, both aim to convert users' browsing or interactive behaviors on Web2 platforms into quantifiable token rewards, there are significant differences in their business models, technical paths, and ecological scope. Brave focuses on "privacy-first advertising incentives", while T-Rex extends to all social and content interactive behaviors, trying to promote attention incentives in larger-scale consumer application scenarios.

Overall, Brave's user growth, revenue curve, and ecological expansion all indicate that the "attention economy" has promising prospects in the mainstream consumer market and has broad appeal to the mainstream Web2 population. T-Rex, with its broader coverage of social, video, gaming, e-commerce, and lower usage threshold, may be able to make a breakthrough in the consumer Web3 field.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

Recently, a data leak that is said to be the "largest in history" has been confirmed by multiple cybersecurity researchers. A huge database containing up to 16 billion login credentials
Share
PANews2025/06/20 19:00
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24,495+7,21%
MAY
MAY$0,04997+0,88%
Beta Token
BETA$0,0001497+7,31%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

The past week in U.S. crypto regulation has been anything but quiet. A flurry of political pressure, legislative proposals, policy shifts, and industry positioning has kept the sector’s stakeholders on their toes. From the halls of Congress to state legislatures to the SEC’s policy desk, these developments reveal just how fragmented and fast-moving America’s crypto policy environment remains. Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm on “Weak” Crypto Oversight U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once again sharpened her rhetoric on crypto regulation, warning in an August 11 MSNBC interview that the current framework is so underdeveloped that it could “blow up” the American economy. Warren argued that the patchwork of rules—and in some cases, their absence—leaves the financial system exposed to corruption risks, particularly involving high-profile political figures such as President Trump. 🗣️ @SenWarren warns current crypto framework could 'blow up' US economy while blasting GENIUS ACT and Trump's crypto business ventures as corruption risks. #Crypto #Regulation #US https://t.co/A1pgs3P8tA — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 11, 2025 She accused the industry of wielding outsized influence over legislation through lobbying, undermining consumer protection and financial stability. “Strong cryptocurrency regulation is essential, not industry-favorable legislation that endangers our economic stability,” Warren said. Her comments reinforce her position as one of Capitol Hill’s most vocal crypto skeptics and indicate that, in an election season, the political battle over digital assets will remain highly charged. Trump Media’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Pushes Forward Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, is pressing ahead with its ambitions to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF. This week, the firm filed an amended S-1 registration with the SEC, though conspicuously absent were key details such as the fund’s fee structure or ticker symbol. Crypto.com has been tapped as both the custodian and liquidity provider, while Yorkville America Digital will serve as the sponsor. 🏦 Trump Media has filed an amendment to the S-1 registration with the SEC for its Bitcoin ETF, where https://t.co/U4D4dECttR will act as BTC custodian and liquidity provider. #TrumpMedia #BitcoinETF #Crypto .com https://t.co/Q8YIFbwjCN — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas noted that the ETF may face an uphill battle to stand out in a crowded market already dominated by earlier entrants. If approved, the ETF would directly hold Bitcoin and track its price performance, with shares expected to trade on NYSE Arca. For Trump Media, the move positions the brand squarely at the intersection of politics, finance, and crypto, though SEC approval is far from guaranteed. Wisconsin Lawmakers Target Bitcoin ATMs At the state level, Wisconsin legislators are ramping up efforts to tighten oversight of cryptocurrency kiosks. Senate Bill 386, introduced on Monday, mirrors an Assembly bill filed just weeks earlier. Both aim to address fraud tied to the state’s 582 Bitcoin ATMs, which are often located in convenience stores and gas stations. 🏧 Wisconsin legislators are making a renewed push to rein in crypto kiosks, filing a second bill aimed at curbing fraud tied to the machines. #ATMs #Crypto https://t.co/8TL92NeKIr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Lawmakers point to $247 million in fraud losses as a compelling reason to act, framing these machines as a weak link in consumer protection. The proposed rules could introduce stricter licensing, compliance, and reporting requirements for kiosk operators, potentially curbing access but also tightening controls against abuse. SEC Shifts Focus to Policy After Ripple Case Ends In a shift, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears ready to move from courtroom battles to policymaking. Commissioner Hester Peirce announced via X that the SEC’s case against Ripple has officially concluded. She called it a “welcome development” that frees up bandwidth for building a “clear regulatory framework for crypto.” ⚖️ The SEC will focus on creating a clear crypto regulatory framework after dismissing its case against Ripple, regulator Hester Peirce says. #SEC #Ripple https://t.co/wJNt21xQzs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 SEC Chair Paul Atkins backed Peirce’s remarks, urging the agency to prioritize crafting explicit, innovation-friendly rules. “With this chapter closed, we now have an opportunity to shift our energy from the courtroom to the policy drafting table,” Atkins said. While the agency has faced criticism for its enforcement-heavy approach, this shift could indicate a recognition that prolonged litigation has done little to settle core regulatory questions. Banking Groups Warn of Stablecoin Yield Loophole Major U.S. banking associations are pressing Congress to close what they see as a dangerous gap in the GENIUS Act’s stablecoin provisions. In a letter this week, the Bank Policy Institute, alongside groups including the American Bankers Association and the Financial Services Forum, warned that current language could allow issuers to pay yield indirectly through affiliated platforms. ⚠️ US banks have warned that a gap in the GENIUS Act could allow stablecoin issuers to skirt restrictions on paying yield to holders. #Stablecoin #Crypto https://t.co/N7lSngpPof — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 13, 2025 They argued that without a fix, this “loophole” undermines the law’s intent to prevent stablecoin products from functioning like interest-bearing bank accounts without equivalent safeguards. The push shows the tension between traditional finance and emerging digital asset models and the intense lobbying around the fine print of new laws. Treasury Clarifies Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plans U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent created a stir earlier this week when he appeared to rule out Bitcoin purchases for the country’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. By Thursday, he clarified the policy: the reserve will not buy coins outright but will instead be built from confiscated Bitcoin, which the government will stop selling. 🇺🇸 Treasury Sec. @SecScottBessent walked back his no-buy stance, saying the US Bitcoin reserve will grow through seized coins and neutral spending. #BTC #ScottBessent https://t.co/6Wh6Uqt8GL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 15, 2025 Bessent told Fox News that the current reserve—valued between $15 billion and $20 billion—would be maintained and expanded under this approach. Later, in an X post, he reiterated that forfeited Bitcoin will serve as the foundation for the reserve, established under President Trump’s March executive order. The clarification leaves some uncertainty about the program’s long-term scope but reinforces that the U.S. will hold—rather than liquidate—seized digital assets. The Takeaway This week’s developments demonstrate the multi-layered nature of U.S. crypto regulation. Federal lawmakers are sharpening political narratives, state legislatures are targeting specific risk points like Bitcoin ATMs, the SEC is hinting at a new phase of rulemaking, and industry stakeholders are jockeying to shape the fine print of stablecoin and ETF frameworks. The crypto regulation environment remains highly dynamic and, at times, unpredictable. But taken together, these stories suggest a slow but steady shift toward more codified rules, even as political posturing and policy gaps continue to generate uncertainty.
LETSTOP
STOP$0,15189--%
Threshold
T$0,01662+1,46%
U
U$0,02675-2,37%
FOX Token
FOX$0,03079-10,02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,624+7,42%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03913-0,86%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 02:38

Trending News

More

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking