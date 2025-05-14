Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

PANews
2025/05/14 14:00
FUNToken
FUN$0.009451-0.71%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00352-3.19%
MAY
MAY$0.04997+0.88%
LETSBONK
LETSBONK$0.0498+10.69%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001862-2.25%

Author: Nancy, PANews

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown, with the MEME coin named Glonk being launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms. Although it is not uncommon for the same IP to issue tokens on different platforms, the special thing about this event is that the founders of the two platforms personally stepped in to promote their respective Glonk versions.

This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited market enthusiasm, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME distribution platforms. The entire ecological landscape is undergoing profound changes.

Glonk stirs up the platform war, and the founder personally comes out to help

In the early hours of this morning, a MEME coin $Glonk, which originated from the absurd humor culture of the UK, suddenly triggered a market craze. Its prototype is the fictional character Glonk in the illustrated book series "Flanimals" created by the famous British comedian Ricky Gervais. Glonk is a green reptile, which has won the resonance of many readers with its "sad but funny" contradictory temperament and is jokingly called an emotionally stable loser. Glonk has also been given the subculture labels of "lying flat" and "nihilism", which fits the current young group's mentality of playing badly, making it have a strong potential for meme dissemination.

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

At the same time, as a heavyweight in the British comedy world with tens of millions of fans, Ricky Gervais' celebrity effect provides $Glonk with a natural basis for attention and dissemination.

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

 Alon, co-founder of Pump.fun, and Tom, founder of Letsbonk.fun

Glonk was first launched on the Letsbonk.fun platform and quickly gained popularity. Pump.fun then launched a competing version, and the competition between the platforms quickly heated up. The founders of both platforms personally posted a message to call for support for Glonk on their own platforms, which pushed the competition to a climax and evolved into a high-heat platform confrontation in the Solana ecosystem. The community also regarded this competition as a "flag of resistance" against Pump.fun, which further stimulated the topicality and community participation of Glonk.

What is even more dramatic is that Raydium, a Solana ecosystem project, has also publicly voiced its support for the Letsbonk.fun platform. You know, Raydium and Pump.fun were once allies, and the latter once contributed nearly half of its trading volume and platform revenue. Raydium itself is also promoting its own token issuance platform LaunchLab. Now the sudden change of sides has undoubtedly made this competition more explosive. Another small episode is that a few days ago, the official X account of Pump.Fun also blocked the founder of Letsbonk.Fun and the developer of Raydium, which has now been lifted.

According to GMGN data, as of press time, the market value of the Letsbonk.fun version of Glonk has exceeded $18 million, but has now fallen back to about $3.7 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of more than $86.3 million, temporarily in the upper hand; while the market value of the Pump.fun version of $Glonk has rapidly fallen from a peak of $15 million to about $1.5 million at present, with a 24-hour trading volume of $55.7 million. The market has already expressed its attitude towards this duel with real money.

It can be said that the competition around Glonk is an amplifier of community sentiment and a re-game for the right to speak.

Pump.fun's dominance is being challenged, and new forces are rising rapidly

The role of the Launchpad platform has evolved from a single token issuance tool to a traffic portal and a battlefield for brand competition. Recently, with the rapid rise of emerging platforms such as Letsbonk.fun, Believe and LaunchLab, market competition has become increasingly fierce. In addition to the weakening of the market share of the leader Pump.fun, the recently popular Boop.fun has also gradually died down, and market discussion has dropped sharply.

Although Pump.fun still occupies a dominant position, its dominance is gradually weakening. In terms of graduation rate, taking Dune data on May 13 as an example, Pump.fun launched a total of 19,523 tokens on that day, with a graduation rate of only 0.7%; in contrast, LaunchLab launched 8,218 tokens, with a graduation rate of 1.22%; Letsbonk.fun launched 7,287 tokens, with a graduation rate of 1.7%. This shows that users' interest in and recognition of emerging platforms are increasing.

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

Judging from the market share of daily token deployment, Pump.fun's share has dropped from over 95% maintained for a long time to 57.5% on May 13; while Letsbonk.fun reached 17.9%, Believe was 12.9%, and LaunchLab also reached 5% during the same period, indicating that the market structure is rapidly differentiating.

What is more noteworthy is that many MEME tokens that have become popular recently, such as $LAUNCHCOIN, $GOONC, $DUPE, $Hosico, $USELESS, $IKUN, etc., were mainly born from Letsbonk.fun and Believe. In particular, Believe's ecological tokens have generally risen, and the platform coin LAUNCHCOIN has once exceeded 280 million US dollars. In contrast, Pump.fun's projects in the same period performed mediocrely and lacked new hot spots.

These changes show that the Launchpad market is rapidly diversifying, and competitors are gradually eroding Pump.fun's leading edge. Faced with competitive pressure, Pump.fun recently tried to enhance the platform's attractiveness by introducing a creator revenue sharing mechanism, returning 50% of the transaction fees to token creators. However, this move has caused controversy within the community and is believed to be likely to increase the risk of developers' Rugs, and the remaining 50% of the revenue remains in the hands of the platform, failing to truly benefit users. Competitive platforms are also increasing their incentive mechanisms. For example, Letsbonk.fun announced on May 13 that it would provide a total of 15,000 USDC in rewards to projects that perform well in the next week, further enhancing the platform's attractiveness.

Overall, the Launchpad market is entering a new stage with more diversity and fierce competition. The competition between platforms is no longer limited to who can issue coins, but is more about the overall competition of traffic acquisition, brand building and user experience, which is also the key to becoming a new round of "explosive product manufacturing machine".

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

Recently, a data leak that is said to be the "largest in history" has been confirmed by multiple cybersecurity researchers. A huge database containing up to 16 billion login credentials
Share
PANews2025/06/20 19:00
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.495+7.21%
MAY
MAY$0.04997+0.88%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001497+7.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

The past week in U.S. crypto regulation has been anything but quiet. A flurry of political pressure, legislative proposals, policy shifts, and industry positioning has kept the sector’s stakeholders on their toes. From the halls of Congress to state legislatures to the SEC’s policy desk, these developments reveal just how fragmented and fast-moving America’s crypto policy environment remains. Elizabeth Warren Sounds Alarm on “Weak” Crypto Oversight U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once again sharpened her rhetoric on crypto regulation, warning in an August 11 MSNBC interview that the current framework is so underdeveloped that it could “blow up” the American economy. Warren argued that the patchwork of rules—and in some cases, their absence—leaves the financial system exposed to corruption risks, particularly involving high-profile political figures such as President Trump. 🗣️ @SenWarren warns current crypto framework could 'blow up' US economy while blasting GENIUS ACT and Trump's crypto business ventures as corruption risks. #Crypto #Regulation #US https://t.co/A1pgs3P8tA — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 11, 2025 She accused the industry of wielding outsized influence over legislation through lobbying, undermining consumer protection and financial stability. “Strong cryptocurrency regulation is essential, not industry-favorable legislation that endangers our economic stability,” Warren said. Her comments reinforce her position as one of Capitol Hill’s most vocal crypto skeptics and indicate that, in an election season, the political battle over digital assets will remain highly charged. Trump Media’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Pushes Forward Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, is pressing ahead with its ambitions to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF. This week, the firm filed an amended S-1 registration with the SEC, though conspicuously absent were key details such as the fund’s fee structure or ticker symbol. Crypto.com has been tapped as both the custodian and liquidity provider, while Yorkville America Digital will serve as the sponsor. 🏦 Trump Media has filed an amendment to the S-1 registration with the SEC for its Bitcoin ETF, where https://t.co/U4D4dECttR will act as BTC custodian and liquidity provider. #TrumpMedia #BitcoinETF #Crypto .com https://t.co/Q8YIFbwjCN — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Bloomberg Intelligence’s Eric Balchunas noted that the ETF may face an uphill battle to stand out in a crowded market already dominated by earlier entrants. If approved, the ETF would directly hold Bitcoin and track its price performance, with shares expected to trade on NYSE Arca. For Trump Media, the move positions the brand squarely at the intersection of politics, finance, and crypto, though SEC approval is far from guaranteed. Wisconsin Lawmakers Target Bitcoin ATMs At the state level, Wisconsin legislators are ramping up efforts to tighten oversight of cryptocurrency kiosks. Senate Bill 386, introduced on Monday, mirrors an Assembly bill filed just weeks earlier. Both aim to address fraud tied to the state’s 582 Bitcoin ATMs, which are often located in convenience stores and gas stations. 🏧 Wisconsin legislators are making a renewed push to rein in crypto kiosks, filing a second bill aimed at curbing fraud tied to the machines. #ATMs #Crypto https://t.co/8TL92NeKIr — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 Lawmakers point to $247 million in fraud losses as a compelling reason to act, framing these machines as a weak link in consumer protection. The proposed rules could introduce stricter licensing, compliance, and reporting requirements for kiosk operators, potentially curbing access but also tightening controls against abuse. SEC Shifts Focus to Policy After Ripple Case Ends In a shift, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appears ready to move from courtroom battles to policymaking. Commissioner Hester Peirce announced via X that the SEC’s case against Ripple has officially concluded. She called it a “welcome development” that frees up bandwidth for building a “clear regulatory framework for crypto.” ⚖️ The SEC will focus on creating a clear crypto regulatory framework after dismissing its case against Ripple, regulator Hester Peirce says. #SEC #Ripple https://t.co/wJNt21xQzs — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 12, 2025 SEC Chair Paul Atkins backed Peirce’s remarks, urging the agency to prioritize crafting explicit, innovation-friendly rules. “With this chapter closed, we now have an opportunity to shift our energy from the courtroom to the policy drafting table,” Atkins said. While the agency has faced criticism for its enforcement-heavy approach, this shift could indicate a recognition that prolonged litigation has done little to settle core regulatory questions. Banking Groups Warn of Stablecoin Yield Loophole Major U.S. banking associations are pressing Congress to close what they see as a dangerous gap in the GENIUS Act’s stablecoin provisions. In a letter this week, the Bank Policy Institute, alongside groups including the American Bankers Association and the Financial Services Forum, warned that current language could allow issuers to pay yield indirectly through affiliated platforms. ⚠️ US banks have warned that a gap in the GENIUS Act could allow stablecoin issuers to skirt restrictions on paying yield to holders. #Stablecoin #Crypto https://t.co/N7lSngpPof — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 13, 2025 They argued that without a fix, this “loophole” undermines the law’s intent to prevent stablecoin products from functioning like interest-bearing bank accounts without equivalent safeguards. The push shows the tension between traditional finance and emerging digital asset models and the intense lobbying around the fine print of new laws. Treasury Clarifies Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plans U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent created a stir earlier this week when he appeared to rule out Bitcoin purchases for the country’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. By Thursday, he clarified the policy: the reserve will not buy coins outright but will instead be built from confiscated Bitcoin, which the government will stop selling. 🇺🇸 Treasury Sec. @SecScottBessent walked back his no-buy stance, saying the US Bitcoin reserve will grow through seized coins and neutral spending. #BTC #ScottBessent https://t.co/6Wh6Uqt8GL — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 15, 2025 Bessent told Fox News that the current reserve—valued between $15 billion and $20 billion—would be maintained and expanded under this approach. Later, in an X post, he reiterated that forfeited Bitcoin will serve as the foundation for the reserve, established under President Trump’s March executive order. The clarification leaves some uncertainty about the program’s long-term scope but reinforces that the U.S. will hold—rather than liquidate—seized digital assets. The Takeaway This week’s developments demonstrate the multi-layered nature of U.S. crypto regulation. Federal lawmakers are sharpening political narratives, state legislatures are targeting specific risk points like Bitcoin ATMs, the SEC is hinting at a new phase of rulemaking, and industry stakeholders are jockeying to shape the fine print of stablecoin and ETF frameworks. The crypto regulation environment remains highly dynamic and, at times, unpredictable. But taken together, these stories suggest a slow but steady shift toward more codified rules, even as political posturing and policy gaps continue to generate uncertainty.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15189--%
Threshold
T$0.01662+1.46%
U
U$0.02675-2.37%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03079-10.02%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.624+7.42%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03913-0.86%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/16 02:38

Trending News

More

After 16 billion data breaches: The ultimate security self-check manual that every encryption user should keep

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push

Bitcoin’s biggest Wall Street backer takes the wheel at World Economic Forum

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking