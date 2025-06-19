The U.S. House of Representatives intends to merge the CLARITY and GENIUS bills and strive to pass them before August PANews 2025/06/19 10:38

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House of Representatives is considering advancing the market structure legislation CLARITY Act and the stablecoin bill GENIUS Act in parallel to meet the August legislative deadline set by Trump.