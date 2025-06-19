Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low

PANews
2025/06/19 10:17
PANews reported on June 19 that according to foreign media reports, as of mid-June, Bitcoin transaction fees accounted for only 0.96% of block rewards, the lowest level since January 2022. Although the BTC price has exceeded $100,000, the decline in on-chain transaction activity has led to a sharp drop in miners' transaction income. The current average transaction fee is only about $1.45, lower than the previous peak. Miners' income continues to be under pressure, and hash prices and fees have fallen, forcing some mining companies to sell BTC to maintain operations.

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China Gold Reserves Reach 2,300 Tonnes After Steady Accumulation

China's gold market showed relative price stability in July, though exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw outflows, futures trading cooled, and first-half imports hit their lowest level since 2021, according to the World Gold Council (WGC). World Gold Council Data: H1 2025 Sees China's Weakest Gold Imports in Four Years China's gold market experienced relative price stability […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/16 01:05
Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer unveils SVM Bridge to connect Solana and SVM chains

Solayer's SVM Bridge will connect SVM-compatible chains with Solana.
Crypto.news2025/08/16 01:45
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
PANews2025/04/14 16:25

