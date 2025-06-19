US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the U.S. dollar. He pointed out that digital assets are one of the most important phenomena today, but have long been ignored by governments. Bessant emphasized that the current government is committed to building the United States into a center for digital asset innovation, and the advancement of the GENIUS Act has taken this goal one step further.
